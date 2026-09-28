Tajikistan Plans To Complete Construction Of New Educational Complex By 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan plans to complete by 2030 the construction of a new educational facility for the International University of Tourism and Entrepreneurship of Tajikistan in Khorog, designed to accommodate 2,500 students.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the project was presented on September 27, when President Emomali Rahmon reviewed the planned facility in the industrial zone of Khorog and laid its foundation stone.

"On September 27, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, continuing his working visit to the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, reviewed the project for the construction of international institutions of the International University of Tourism and Entrepreneurship of Tajikistan in the industrial zone of Khorog city and laid the foundation stone for the construction of these facilities," the statement said.

Under the project, the seven-story educational building will comprise 48 classrooms, four lecture rooms, four computer laboratories, and 10 specialized laboratories.

The specialized laboratories will focus on tourism and hospitality, mountain tourism, the economy of mountainous regions, entrepreneurship and business, the green economy and sustainable development, as well as digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, the facility will also include two language centers, a main lecture hall with a capacity of 1,000 people for international events, a conference hall for 150–200 people, as well as sports and cultural halls.

The project also places particular emphasis on research activities. A Research Center for Sustainable Development of Mountain Regions is planned to be established to focus on mountain economies, climate change, the rational use of water and natural resources, green economy and sustainable tourism.

In addition, the new building will include a library and an International Educational Resources Center covering about 500 square meters, including a 150-seat reading hall, a digital library and facilities for research and educational activities.

Following the review of the project for the university's international institutes, Emomali Rahmon also laid foundation stones for the construction of new buildings in Khorog, Istaravshan and Vose district.