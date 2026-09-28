Europe Doors And Windows Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Energy-Efficient Retrofits And Smart Systems Drive Growth To USD 75.70 Billion

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Doors & Windows Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe doors and windows market was valued at USD 61.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 75.70 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3.45%. Growth is supported by building renovation programs, stricter energy-efficiency regulations, demand for sustainable materials, and increased adoption of high-performance glazing and insulated systems.

Impact of the US & China Trade War

Trade policy changes in 2025 increased cost volatility across the European doors and windows supply chain. US Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum, and derivative products raised landed costs for aluminum frames, facade systems, hardware, and fittings used in commercial and premium residential projects. These measures intensified margin pressure for European manufacturers serving the US market.

Tariff uncertainty involving China- and India-linked inputs also affected sourcing for fasteners, motors, sensors, hardware, and control components used in smart and automated products. Temporary easing under the US-China tariff treaty improved short-term procurement visibility, while US-India tariff escalation prompted supplier reviews and cost adjustments. European manufacturers are responding through regional sourcing, material substitution, and stronger supplier qualification processes.

Europe Doors & Windows Market Trends and Growth Drivers



Sustainability is influencing product development, with manufacturers increasing the use of recycled aluminum, responsibly sourced wood, and circular composite materials. The EU Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation is strengthening requirements for durability, recyclability, and environmental performance.

Advanced glazing technologies, including triple glazing and vacuum-insulated glazing, are gaining adoption as building owners seek improved thermal performance, indoor comfort, and acoustic control. Demand is reinforced by the recast Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and its zero-emission building objectives.

Replacement and retrofit activity is outperforming several new-build segments. The European Commission's Renovation Wave aims to at least double the annual energy renovation rate by 2030, creating sustained demand for efficient windows, doors, seals, frames, and glazing systems. The revised Construction Products Regulation (EU) 2024/3110, applicable from January 2026, is increasing compliance and documentation requirements. EU-backed one-stop shop renovation models are also improving access to technical guidance and financing.

Market Restraints

Elevated interest rates, high construction costs, and weaker investment have constrained new residential and commercial development. Although renovation incentives provide market support, manufacturers remain exposed to slower new construction pipelines.

Energy-intensive materials and production processes create additional pressure. Aluminum, glass, and PVC extrusion costs remain sensitive to energy price movements. Smaller fabricators are particularly vulnerable because they have less capacity to manage input-price risk, absorb margin compression, or secure long-term procurement agreements.

Segmentation Insights

Product: Windows accounted for more than 55% of market share in 2025. Replacement demand is especially strong in Western and Northern Europe, where established building stock, public incentives, and stringent envelope requirements support investment. Competitive differentiation increasingly depends on thermal insulation, airtightness, durability, and engineering performance. Schuco's AWS 75.SI+ system and Reynaers Aluminum's MasterLine 8 platform illustrate this performance-led approach.

End-User: Residential applications represent the largest market segment and are projected to grow at a volume CAGR of 2.98%. Demand is supported by housing refurbishment initiatives, including Germany's WBS 70 renovation programs, the UK's Social Housing Decarbonization Fund-backed projects, and France's MaPrimeRenov' scheme. Renovation accounts for a substantial proportion of installations in Spain, Italy, Portugal, and Greece, while cost-efficient plastic systems continue to gain traction.

Type: Exterior products hold the largest market share due to their importance in building-envelope performance. High-performance glazing, insulated profiles, composite cores, and automation technologies are improving energy efficiency and climate resilience. Fibreglass, steel, and composite exterior doors are gaining ground, while revolving and automatic entrances are expanding across commercial buildings subject to accessibility and safety requirements.

Material: Plastic & glass leads the market. uPVC systems are widely used in residential replacement projects because of their installation economics, durability, and thermal performance. Glass doors maintain strong penetration in retail and corporate environments, with frameless systems benefiting from architectural demand for transparent interiors.

Installation: Replacement installations dominate because more than 85% of Europe's building stock was constructed before 2000. The EU Renovation Wave, Germany's BEG 2.0, and France's MaPrimeRenov' 2025 are supporting adoption of energy-efficient fenestration products. Prefabricated and prehung systems are gaining attention for faster installation, integrated insulation, improved seals, and reduced air leakage.

Operation: Manual doors and windows generated more than 80% of total revenue in 2025. Hinged and sliding systems remain prevalent across residential and small commercial applications. Automatic products are concentrated in premium commercial and institutional properties where accessibility, security, and controlled access are priorities.

Regional Market Analysis

Germany is projected to record the fastest CAGR at 5.59%, supported by investment in non-residential construction and renovation of ageing commercial and institutional buildings. Energiesprong Deutschland projects and facade renewal programs are increasing demand for high-performance windows, doors, glazing, and recycled aluminum profiles.

In the UK, commercial replacement activity and public infrastructure investment are major growth contributors. Projects such as the Salisbury Square Development in London are supporting higher-value demand for fire-rated doors, secure glazing, and products that meet stringent safety and compliance standards.

Competitive Landscape

The Europe doors and windows market is highly fragmented, with more than 5,000 manufacturers, including regional fabricators, extrusion companies, and integrated system providers. Competition increasingly centers on verified energy performance, low-carbon materials, circularity, smart-home compatibility, automation, and prefabrication.

Leading companies are expanding installer networks, regional partnerships, recycling operations, and certification capabilities. Access to capital, testing infrastructure, and CE documentation creates barriers for smaller entrants and supports gradual consolidation around established manufacturers.

Key companies include VKR Holding, JELD-WEN, Schuco International, Internorm, Inwido, VEKA, Reynaers Aluminum, Deceuninck, ASSA ABLOY, Dormakaba, REHAU Group, Profine Group, Oknoplast, Hormann, GEZE, Finstral, Aluplast, NorDan, Technal, Wicona, and Groupe Liebot.

Recent Developments



In October 2025, Inwido acquired Fast Frame Ltd., expanding its UK commercial PVC window and door operations through the Dekko platform.

In July 2025, Schuco International reported that more than 75% of aluminum profiles used in 2024 came from low-carbon sources, contributing to a 17% reduction in operational CO? intensity.

In March 2025, VELUX Group reported a 60% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions compared with 2020 and introduced circularity pilots focused on refurbishment and reuse.

In December 2024, VELUX partnered with Thylander to develop more than 500 low-carbon rental homes in Denmark under the Living Places concept.

In September 2024, Inwido's Pihla Group acquired Arctic-Kaihdin Oy, expanding its blinds, sun-protection, retrofit, and energy-management portfolio. In April 2024, VEKA UK increased annual recycling capacity to more than 20,000 tonnes through expanded processing and closed-loop collection programs.

Market Segmentation



By Product: Doors and Windows

By End-User: Residential and Non-Residential

By Type: Interior and Exterior

By Material: Plastic & Glass, Wood, Metal, Composite, and Others

By Installation: Replacement and New Construction

By Operation: Manual and Automatic By Geography: Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Norway, Switzerland, Denmark, and Finland

The Europe doors and windows market outlook remains positive through 2031, with renovation mandates, decarbonisation policies, efficient building envelopes, circular materials, and smart functionality expected to shape investment and competitive positioning.

Key Attributes

