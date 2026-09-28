Advanced Functional Materials Market - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Capitalize On The $63.9B Revenue Surge To $170.5B By 2030 BASF, 3M, Dow, LG Chem And Toray Race To Dominate Composites, Energy Materials And Nanotechnology

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Advanced Functional Materials Market - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced functional materials market was valued at US$106.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$170.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2024 through 2030. Market growth is being supported by electrification, industrial automation, renewable energy investment, smart infrastructure development, miniaturized electronics and rising demand for high-performance, sustainable products.

The comprehensive advanced functional materials market report provides global and regional forecasts, segment analysis, competitive intelligence and an assessment of the latest tariff and trade developments. It examines how supply chain disruption, changing sourcing strategies, economic uncertainty and geographic manufacturing realignment are influencing market opportunities and investment decisions.

Advanced Functional Materials Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Advanced functional materials are becoming strategically important across aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction and healthcare. Conductive polymers, nanostructured composites, phase-change materials, piezoelectric ceramics and shape-memory alloys support energy conversion, structural reinforcement, thermal management, data transmission and other critical functions. Their growing use enables lighter, stronger, more durable and energy-efficient systems.

Electrified mobility and clean energy infrastructure represent major areas of demand. Advanced cathode and anode materials are supporting the continued development of lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, while thermoelectric materials and perovskites are advancing energy conversion and solar applications. Flexible substrates, transparent conductors and electromagnetic shielding materials are also gaining importance in wearables, foldable devices, connected products and augmented and virtual reality systems.

Nanotechnology continues to expand material performance through graphene, carbon nanotubes, quantum dots and other nanoscale solutions used in batteries, biosensors, coatings and flexible electronics. Additive manufacturing is also changing production methods by enabling complex geometries, customized material properties, reduced waste and faster prototyping. Printable thermoelectric compounds, piezoelectric inks and bioresorbable polymers are extending additive manufacturing opportunities in aerospace, defense and biomedical applications.

Sustainability is another central market driver. Recyclable composites, biodegradable polymers and self-regenerating materials are attracting investment as manufacturers adopt circular economy principles and respond to environmental, social and governance priorities. Research is increasingly focused on resource efficiency, end-of-life recovery, lower emissions and safer degradation without compromising technical performance.

Key Applications and Regional Market Outlook

Healthcare applications include bioactive implants, drug-eluting coatings, responsive hydrogels and lab-on-a-chip diagnostic platforms. Automotive and aerospace manufacturers are adopting lightweight composites and heat-resistant ceramics to address emissions, fuel efficiency and structural performance requirements. In construction and smart infrastructure, phase-change materials, self-cleaning surfaces and corrosion-resistant coatings can improve thermal regulation, extend asset life and reduce maintenance costs.

North America and Europe remain prominent centers for advanced functional materials research and commercialization, supported by universities, intellectual property ecosystems and advanced manufacturing capabilities. Asia-Pacific holds a significant position in electronics and energy applications, led by China, Japan and South Korea. Large-scale manufacturing capacity, public-sector innovation programs and established technology supply chains continue to support regional expansion.

The United States advanced functional materials market was valued at approximately US$28 billion in 2024. China is forecast to reach US$27.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. The report also evaluates market trends across Canada, Japan, Germany, the wider European market, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Market Segment Highlights



Composites: Forecast to reach US$75.1 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 9.3%.

Ceramics: Expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the analysis period.

Additional product categories: Energy materials, nanomaterials and conductive polymers. Geographic coverage: Global market, United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the growing convergence of materials science, artificial intelligence, digital twins and intelligent manufacturing. AI-supported materials discovery can accelerate development cycles, improve performance modeling and reduce commercialization risk. At the same time, adaptive materials capable of sensing, responding to or recovering from operational stress are expected to support longer product life, improved reliability and greater system autonomy.

The report also tracks how global tariffs, trade negotiations and structural changes in globalization are affecting advanced functional materials supply chains. Coverage includes sourcing disruption, regional production shifts, revised market forecasts and changing competitive conditions. Historical analysis from 2015 through 2023 supports annual market forecasts from 2024 to 2030.

Report Scope and Strategic Value



Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts presented in US$ millions.

Detailed assessment of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and segment growth.

Regional analysis covering the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Evaluation of tariff developments, economic uncertainty and supply chain realignment.

Competitive positioning, global market share estimates and analysis of leading brands.

Coverage of product innovation, manufacturing processes and emerging technologies. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Companies Featured in the Advanced Functional Materials Market Report

The report profiles 41 companies, including 3M Company, Arkema, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Honeywell International, LG Chem Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Nanoco Group plc, Saint-Gobain, SABIC, Solvay S.A., Toray Industries, Inc. and Wacker Chemie AG.

By combining advanced functional materials market forecasts with tariff analysis, regional outlooks, technology trends and competitive intelligence, the report helps organizations identify revenue opportunities, assess market risks and make informed strategic decisions through 2030.

Key Attributes

