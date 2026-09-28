Industrial Discrete Semiconductor Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, And Forecast, 2026-2035 Automation, Evs, And Wide-Bandgap Demand Drive Market To USD 24.65 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation, renewable energy, EV production and wide-bandgap adoption drive demand, with Asia Pacific and transistors leading the market

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Discrete Semiconductor Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial discrete semiconductor market reached USD 15.82 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.7% from 2026-2035. The market is forecast to attain USD 24.65 Billion by 2035, supported by increasing industrial automation and robotics adoption, rising electric vehicle manufacturing and expanding power management requirements across renewable energy systems.

Industrial manufacturers are accelerating investments in advanced electronic components to improve operational efficiency, equipment reliability and energy performance. Discrete semiconductor devices are increasingly being integrated into factory automation systems, motor drives, industrial power supplies, robotics, energy infrastructure and electric vehicle production platforms. This broadening application base is expected to sustain demand throughout the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast



Market Size in 2025: USD 15.82 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2035: USD 24.65 Billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: 5.7% Largest and Fastest-Growing Regional Market: Asia Pacific

Key Industrial Discrete Semiconductor Market Trends

Industrial automation remains a primary growth catalyst as manufacturers deploy connected machinery, robotic systems and intelligent production equipment. These technologies require dependable switching, amplification, voltage regulation and power conversion capabilities, strengthening demand for industrial discrete semiconductor products across both new installations and equipment upgrades.

Renewable energy deployment is also creating substantial opportunities for semiconductor manufacturers. Solar power installations, wind energy systems, battery storage platforms and grid modernization projects require efficient power management solutions capable of operating under demanding industrial conditions. Continued investment in clean energy infrastructure is therefore expected to expand the addressable market for high-performance semiconductor devices.

Rising electric vehicle production represents another important market driver. Automotive manufacturers and their industrial supply chains are increasing production capacity for electric powertrains, charging equipment, battery systems and associated manufacturing technologies. This expansion is supporting demand for semiconductor components used in power control, conversion, protection and thermal management applications.

The growing adoption of wide-bandgap semiconductor devices is further influencing market development. These technologies offer performance advantages for high-voltage, high-temperature and high-frequency industrial applications. Their expanding deployment across renewable energy, electric mobility and automated production systems is encouraging market participants to invest in product innovation, manufacturing capacity and strategic partnerships.

Regional and Segment Insights



Asia Pacific accounted for approximately 45.2% of global revenue in 2025, making it the leading regional market.

The region is projected to maintain robust growth through 2035, supported by extensive manufacturing activity, automation investment, renewable energy development and electric vehicle production.

By Product Type, the Transistors segment led the market with a 38.5% revenue share in 2025 and is expected to record steady growth. By Material, the Silicon segment is projected to register a notable CAGR over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific's leadership reflects its established electronics manufacturing ecosystem, expanding industrial base and continued investment in advanced production technologies. The region also benefits from large-scale renewable energy projects and growing electric vehicle supply chains, reinforcing its position in the global industrial discrete semiconductor market.

Looking ahead, technological advancement, regulatory developments and changing industrial requirements are expected to shape competitive strategies through 2035. Semiconductor manufacturers are prioritizing efficiency, reliability and application-specific performance while strengthening partnerships across the industrial value chain. Companies that align product development with automation, clean energy and electric mobility requirements will be well positioned to capture emerging opportunities in this expanding market.

Key Topics Covered:

Industrial Discrete Semiconductor Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

Industrial Discrete Semiconductor Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

Industrial Discrete Semiconductor Historical Market (2018-2025) Industrial Discrete Semiconductor Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Industrial Discrete Semiconductor Market by Product Type



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Industrial Discrete Semiconductor Market by Material



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Industrial Discrete Semiconductor Market by Power Rating



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Industrial Discrete Semiconductor Market by End-Use Industry



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Industrial Discrete Semiconductor Market by Region



Regional and country-level analysis includes Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America



North America Industrial Discrete Semiconductor Market Analysis



United States of America

Canada

Europe



Europe Industrial Discrete Semiconductor Market Analysis



United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific



Asia Pacific Industrial Discrete Semiconductor Market Analysis



China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Australia

Others

Latin America



Latin America Industrial Discrete Semiconductor Market Analysis



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



Middle East and Africa Industrial Discrete Semiconductor Market Analysis



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



Nigeria



South Africa Others

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Global Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Each company profile includes Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Demographic Reach and Achievements, and Certifications



Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)



ON Semiconductor Corporation (United States)



Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (United States)



STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)



Nexperia B.V. (Netherlands)



Diodes Incorporated (United States)



Littelfuse Inc. (United States) Others

List of Key Figures and Tables [23]

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