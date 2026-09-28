Global Exosome Market Size, Share, Trends, Clinical Trials, And Forecast, 2026-2034 Diagnostics Growth And Therapeutic Approvals Unlock Investment Opportunities
Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Exosome Market: Size, Forecast, Trials and Trends, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Exosome research and commercialization are advancing rapidly across diagnostics, targeted drug delivery, regenerative medicine and medical aesthetics. Exosomes carry cell-specific proteins, lipids and nucleic acids, including mRNA and miRNA, that reflect the physiological condition of their parent cells. More than 119,000 exosome-associated protein entries have been catalogued in databases such as ExoCarta, while individual exosomes may contain from several dozen to 1,000-2,000 distinct proteins.
These characteristics support four major commercial applications. In liquid biopsy diagnostics, exosomal biomarkers are being evaluated for the non-invasive detection and monitoring of cancer, cardiovascular disease and neurodegenerative conditions. Engineered exosomes are also being developed to transport RNA, proteins and small molecules across biological barriers, including the blood-brain barrier. In regenerative medicine, stem cell-derived exosomes are under investigation as a cell-free approach to inflammation control and tissue repair. Medical aesthetics companies are commercializing exosome-based products for skin rejuvenation, scar reduction and hair restoration.
Scientific activity highlights the industry's momentum. As of June 2026, PubMed.gov indexed 44,211 exosome research papers, compared with 282 in 2010. Annual publication output reached 6,304 papers in 2025. Asia/Pacific accounted for 52% of global publications, followed by Europe at 28% and the United States at 20%. The U.S. continues to lead in citation impact and clinical translation, while Harvard University ranks prominently in publication volume and citations and Karolinska Institutet remains a major center for therapeutic research.
Exosome patent filings increased from eight in 2000 to 1,921 in 2025. The United States leads with 22,120 total filings, followed by substantial activity through WIPO and China. Clinical development is also expanding, with 579 registered exosome-related trials worldwide. The United States leads with 149 trials, followed by China with 138, while oncology represents approximately 30% of the therapeutic pipeline.
No exosome-based therapeutic or diagnostic has received full FDA approval. However, Capricor Therapeutics' Deramiocel (CAP-1002) remains a closely watched program for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cell therapy has a proposed exosome-mediated mechanism of action. Following a July 2026 advisory committee vote of 9-3 against approval for the original cardiomyopathy indication, Capricor submitted additional Phase 3 HOPE-3 data and narrowed the proposed indication to preservation of upper-limb function. The FDA extended the target action date to November 22, 2026. A first-in-class approval could accelerate additional exosome-based launches over the following 3-5 years.
Commercial diagnostic activity is already underway through CLIA-certified Laboratory Developed Tests. These include the ExoDx Prostate IntelliScore (EPI), now owned by MDxHealth following its 2025 acquisition from Bio-Techne, and ExoTRU, a kidney transplant-rejection assay associated with Bio-Techne and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Investment and dealmaking are strengthening the exosome market. Venture capital funding for exosome-focused companies has approached $600 million since 2010, including approximately $155 million raised between 2023 and mid-2026. Notable transactions include EXO Biologics' $18.7 million Series A, Annie Aesthetic Holdings' $65 million Series B and PranaX Corporation's $17 million Series A.
Strategic acquisitions are consolidating diagnostic, therapeutic and distribution capabilities. MDxHealth acquired Exosome Diagnostics and the ExoDx Prostate test from Bio-Techne for $15 million. ExoCoBio obtained majority ownership in BENEV to expand global aesthetic distribution, while Evox Therapeutics acquired Codiak Biosciences' engineered exosome technology platform. Partnerships involving Capricor Therapeutics, RION, Lonza and Evox Therapeutics increasingly use milestone-based structures valued at up to $1 billion, demonstrating demand for proprietary delivery technologies and scalable manufacturing capacity.
The 385-page global exosome market report evaluates six segments: Research Products, Development & Manufacturing, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Medical Aesthetics and Ready-to-Use Exosomes. Medical Aesthetics currently represents the largest segment, followed by Research Products. Diagnostics is projected to record the fastest percentage growth from a smaller revenue base, while Therapeutics may experience a significant inflection as products advance toward regulatory approval.
North America holds the largest share of global exosome market revenue, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. China accounts for the majority of Asia-Pacific activity. The report provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2034, supported by analysis of clinical programs, patents, financing, partnerships, acquisitions and competitive positioning.
Key report coverage includes:
- Exosome therapeutics and diagnostics pipelines Clinical trials by phase, geography, application and sponsor Patent trends by jurisdiction, assignee and innovation category Industry M&A, venture financing and strategic partnerships Market size estimates for six exosome industry segments Global revenue forecasts through 2034 Competitive opportunities, regulatory developments and market outlook Profiles of 135 companies operating across the exosome marketplace
Featured companies range from research-product suppliers Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN and Bio-Techne to clinical-stage developers Capricor Therapeutics, Evox Therapeutics and Aruna Bio. The competitive analysis also covers medical aesthetics participants including ExoCoBio, Rion Aesthetics and Kimera Labs.
The report delivers a consolidated view of the global exosome market for organizations assessing product development, investment, licensing, partnership and commercialization opportunities. Its research enables stakeholders to evaluate emerging market segments, identify influential competitors and make informed strategic decisions in a fast-changing industry.
Key Topics Covered
1. REPORT OVERVIEW
1.1 Statement of this Report
1.2 Purpose of the Report
1.3 Executive Summary
2. BIOLOGY AND MEDICAL FUNCTIONS OF EXOSOMES
2.1 Biogenesis of Exosomes
2.1.1 Uptake of Exosomes by Target Cell
2.2 The Structure of an Exosome
2.2.1 Molecular Contents of Exosomes
2.3 Types of Exosomes used in Exosome Industry
2.3.1 Natural Exosome Types
2.3.2 Engineered Exosomes
2.3.2.1 Engineered Exosomes by Type of Modification
2.4 Shift from cell therapy to Exosome Therapy
2.5 Expected Positive Developments in the Next Ten Years
2.6 Key Scientific Milestones in Medical Evolution of Exosomes
2.6.1 Key Scientific Milestones in Exosome Therapeutics
2.6.2 Key Scientific Milestones in Exosome Diagnostics
2.6.3 Key Scientific Milestones in Exosome-Based Aesthetics
2.6.4 Current Trends in Exosome Research
2.6.5 Current Trends in Exosome Patent Filings
2.6.6 Current Trends in Exosome-Based Clinical Trials
3. EXOSOME RESEARCH & PUBLISHED PAPERS
3.1 Diagnostics & Liquid Biopsies
3.2 Targeted Drug Delivery Systems
3.3 Regenerative Medicine & Aesthetics
3.4 Explosive Volume of Published Papers on Exosomes
3.4.1 Published Papers on Exosome Diagnostics
3.4.2 Papers in PubMed.gov on Exosome-Based Targeted Delivery Systems
3.4.3 Papers on Therapeutic Applications of Exosomes
3.4.3.1 Higher Output of Published Papers on Exosome Therapeutics
3.4.4 Utilization of Exosome Purification Methods in Research
3.4.5 Distribution of Exosome Publications by Disease Type
3.4.6 Exosome-Based PubMed Publications by Cancer Type
3.4.7 Exosome Research Publications by Geography
3.5 Cost of Laboratory Research & Publishing one Exosome Research Paper
3.6 Leading Exosome Research Institutions
3.7 Collaborations between Research Institutions and Commercial Entities
3.8 Recent Trends in PubMed Publications on Exosomes
4. EXOSOME PATENTS LANDSCAPE
4.1 Diagnostics & Liquid Biopsies
4.2 Drug Delivery Systems (DDS)
4.3 Therapeutics & Regenerative Medicine
4.4 The Steady Growth in number of Patent Filings
4.4.1 Percent Share of Exosome Patent Filings by Domains of Innovation
4.5 Exosome Patent Filing Jurisdictions
4.6 Applicants of Filed Exosome Patents
4.7 Exosome Patent Inventors
4.8 Owners of Filed Exosome Patents
4.9 Legal Status of Filed Patents
4.10 Notable Recently Granted Patents
4.11 Licensing of Exosome Patents
4.12 Number of Exosome Patents Assigned to Leading Companies
4.13 Key Current Trends in Exosome Patent Filings
4.13.1 Shift from Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) to Exosomes
4.13.2 Explosion in Engineered Exosomes
4.13.3 Precision Diagnostics and Liquid Biopsies
4.13.4 Plant-Derived Exosomes in Cosmeceuticals
4.13.5 Manufacturing and "Product-by-Process" Claims
5. CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
5.1 Geographical Distribution of Exosome-Based Clinical Trials
5.2 Clinical Trials by Country
5.3 Clinical Trials by Phases
5.4 Funding for Clinical Trials
5.5 Exosome-Based Clinical Trials by Application
5.6 Major Diseases Addressed by Exosome-Based Clinical Trials
5.7 Clinical Trials Evaluating Exosomes as Cell-Free Therapeutics
5.8 Clinical Trials Evaluating Exosomes as Disease Diagnostics
5.9 Clinical Trials Evaluating Exosomes as Drug Delivery Vehicles
6. DEALS & FUND-RAISING IN EXOSOME SPACE
6.1 Venture Capital (VC) Funding
6.1.1 PranaX Corporation
6.1.2 RION Vet
6.1.3 EVerZom
6.1.4 Annie Aesthetic
6.1.5 Ciloa
6.1.6 ExoLab Italia
6.1.7 Esphera SynBio
6.1.8 Exogenus Therapeutics
6.1.9 EXO Biologics
6.1.10 INEXOPLAT
6.1.11 Mantra Bio
6.2 Partnership Deals in Exosome Sector, 2023-June 2026
6.2.1 ReNeuron Group Ltd. & Laverock Therapeutics
6.2.2 Esco Aster & Shine-On Biomedical
6.2.3 GENFIT & EVerZom
6.2.4 RION & Lonza
6.2.5 Taiwan Exosome Company (TEC) & Toyota Holdings
6.2.6 HeXun Biosciences & JY BioMed
6.2.7 Exogenus Therapeutics & Lonza
6.2.8 Capricor Therapeutics & NIAID
6.2.9 Cytiva & RoosterBio
6.2.10 SomesTech & ConvEyXo
6.2.11 Sartorius & RoosterBio
6.3 Acquisition Deals in Exosome Sector
6.3.1 Marijuana, Inc.
6.3.2 Mdxhealth
6.3.3 ARCHIMED
6.3.4 ExoCoBio
6.3.5 Evox Therapeutics
6.4 Licensing Deals in Exosome Space, 2023-June 2026
6.4.1 Evox Therapeutics & Rett Syndrome Research Trust (RSRT)
6.4.2 Esco Aster & Shine-On Biomedical
6.4.3 Exousia Pro & University of Central Florida (UCF)
6.4.4 PranaX Corporation & MD Anderson Cancer Center
6.4.5 Brexogen & BMI Korea
6.4.6 HeXun Biosciences & JY BioMed
6.4.7 Elevai Labs & Yuva Bioscience
6.4.8 TOPPAN Inc. & Dai Nippon Toryo Co
6.4.9 Coya Therapeutics & Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
6.4.10 ResearchDx & INOVIQ Limited
6.4.11 ATUM & Codiak Biosciences
6.5 Fund-Raising Trends in Exosome Space
6.5.1 Key Funding Trends
6.5.2 Notable Capital Inflows
7. EXOSOMES ISOLATION / PURIFICATION TECHNOLOGIES
7.1 Ultracentrifugation (UC)
7.1.1 Differential Ultracentrifugation (DUC)
7.1.2 Density Gradient Ultracentrifugation (DGC)
7.2 Ultrafiltration (UF)
7.2.1 Tandem-Configured Ultrafiltration
7.2.2 Sequential Ultrafiltration
7.3 Size-Exclusion Chromatography (SEC)
7.4 Polymer Precipitation Method
7.5 Immunoaffinity Capture Method
7.6 Microfluidic Technique
7.6.1 Widely Utilized Exosome Isolation & Purification Kits
8. UPSTREAM PROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES FOR EXOSOMES
8.1 Key Technologies & Methods
8.1.1 Stirred-Tank Bioreactor (STR)
8.1.2 Vertical-Heel Bioreactors (VWBRs)
8.1.2.1 PBS Biotech Vertical-Wheel Bioreactors
8.1.2.2 Eppendorf DASbox and BioBLU Platforms
8.1.3 Hollow-Fiber Bioreactors (HFBs)
8.1.3.1 Quantum Flex Cell Expansion System (Terumo BCT)
8.1.3.2 FiberCell Systems' HFBR
8.1.3.3 CelliGen BLU or FiberCell Systems' Cartridges (Cell Culture Company)
8.1.3.4 Xcellerex or WAVE Bioreactors (Cytiva)
8.2 Exosome-Depleted Media
8.2.1 Gibco Exosome-Depleted FBS (Thermo Fisher)
8.2.2 Exo-FBS (System Biosciences - SBI)
8.2.3 Exosome-Depleted Fetal Bovine Serum (Biowest)
8.3 Cell Engineering
8.3.1 Cargo Loading
8.3.1.2 Stable Transfection/Viral Transduction
8.3.2 Surface Modification
8.3.2.1 Genetic Engineering
8.3.2.2 Metabolic Labeling
8.3.3 Yield Enhancement
8.3.3.1 Key Strategies for Upstream Yield Enhancement
8.4 AIoT-Based Monitoring
8.5 Microfluidics
8.5.1 The Upstream Advantage of Microfluidics
9. DOWNSTREAM PROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES FOR EXOSOMES
9.1 Harvest Clarification
9.2 Concentration & Purification
9.3 Post-Isolation Modifications
9.3.1 Surface Functionalization
9.3.2 Membrane Permeabilization and Loading
9.3.3 Membrane Fusion
9.4 Formulation
9.5 Storage
9.5.1 Cryopreservation (-80C)
9.5.2 Lyophilization (Freeze-Drying)
10. MAJOR PROPRIETARY EXOSOME MANUFACTURING PLATFORMS
10.1 ExoShell Platform
10.1.1 ExoShell Technology
10.1.2 Typical Applications
10.2 ExoDE & ExoEDIT Platforms
10.2.1 ExoDE & ExoEDIT Technologies
10.2.2 Primary Therapeutic Focus
10.3 StealthX platform
10.3.1 StealthX Technology
10.3.2 Primary Applications
10.4 EXPLOR and Pure-Exo Platforms
10.4.1 Technologies
10.4.2 Therapeutic Focus
10.5 DeliverEX Platform
10.5.1 Technology
10.5.2 Core Therapeutic Programs
10.6 engExT Platform
10.6.1 Technology
10.6.2 Key Clinical Applications
10.7 ExopeptidaseT Platform
10.7.1 Technology
10.7.2 Therapeutic Focus
11. EXOSOME ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGIES: AN OVERVIEW
11.1 Endogenous Loading (Cellular Modification)
11.1.1 Endogenous Exosome Loading Technologies
11.2 Exogenous Loading (Direct Modification)
11.2.1 Exogenous Loading Technologies
11.3 Surface Engineering (Targeting)
11.3.1 Molecules Anchored to Exosomes for Surface Modifications
11.3.2 Cost of Exosome Exterior Modifications
11.4 Exogenous Internal Loading of Exosomes
11.4.1 Technologies for Internal Loading
11.4.1.1 Electroporation
11.4.1.3 Extrusion
11.4.1.4 Saponin-Assisted Loading
11.4.1.5 Freeze-Thaw Cycling
11.4.1.6 Direct Incubation
11.5 Drugs Loaded Exogenously into Exosomes
11.5.1 Companies Developing Drug-Loaded Exosomes
11.5.2 Drug-Loaded Exosomes in the Ongoing Clinical Trials
11.5.3 Preclinical Studies using Dreug-Loaded Exosomes
12. THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS OF EXOSOMES
12.1 Exosome-Based Therapeutic Candidates in Phase III
12.1.1 Deramiocel (CAP-1002)
12.1.1.1 FDA Approval Status
12.1.2 ExoFlo (Direct Biologics)
12.1.2.1 Core Applications and Pipeline
12.1.2.2 Clinical Data and Efficacy
12.1.3 PEP Biologic (INTENT Biologics)
12.2 Core Therapeutic Exosome Platforms & Technologies
12.2.1 Cost of Developing a Therapeutic Exosome Platform
12.2.1.1 Typical Exosome Licensing Deal Structure
12.2.2 Examples of Therapeutic Exosome Platforms
12.2.2.1 ExoEdit Platform
12.2.2.2 DeliverEXT Platform
12.2.2.3 StealthXT Platform
12.2.2.4 ExoFloT Platform
12.2.2.5 AGLE-102 Platform
12.2.2.6 AB126 Platform
12.2.2.7 BG-Platform
12.2.2.8 Microalgae Extracellular Vesicles (MEVs)
12.2.2.9 Hybridosome Platform
12.2.2.10 EVENGI Platform
12.2.2.11 XoGlo Platform
12.2.2.12 Triple-A platform
12.2.2.13 REGENT platform
12.2.2.14 EXPLOR Platform
12.2.2.15 Exo-Target Platform
12.2.2.16 Kuragenx Platform
12.2.2.17 EVerGelT Platform
12.2.2.18 Eviv Platform
12.2.2.19 EVOGEX platform
12.3 Cost of Developing an Exosome-Based Therapeutic
12.3.1 Better Clinical Utility of Exosomes
13. DIAGNOSTIC APPLICATIONS OF EXOSOMES
13.1 Advantages of Exosome-Based Diagnostic Tests
13.2 Major Indications Focused by Developers of Exosome Diagnostics
13.2.1 Oncology
13.2.2 Neurology & Neurodegenerative Diseases
13.2.3 Other Major Indications
13.3 Major Milestones Achieved in Exosome-Based Diagnostic Sector
13.3.1 High-Sensitivity Technologies
13.3.2 Commercialization of Exosome-Based Tests
13.3.3 Cost of Developing an Exosome-Based Diagnostic
13.3.4 R&D and Biomarker Discovery
13.3.5 Analytical Validation & Assay Optimization
13.3.6 Clinical Trials & Validation
13.3.7 Regulatory & Commercialization
13.4 Diagnostic Exosome-Based Late-Stage Clinical Pipeline
13.4.1 Key Pipeline Tests & Companies
13.5 Exosome-Based Diagnostics in Development by Indication
13.5.1 Companies Developing Exosome-Based Diagnostics for Lung Cancer
13.5.2 Companies Developing Exosome Diagnostics for Pancreatic Cancer
13.5.3 Companies Developing Exosome-Based Diagnostics for Ovarian Cancer
13.5.4 Companies Developing Exosome Diagnostics for Cardiovascular Diseases
13.5.5 Companies Developing Exosome Diagnostics for Urology Indications
13.5.6 Companies Developing Exosome Diagnostics for Organ Transplantation
13.5.7 Companies Developing Exosome-Based Diagnostics for Pregnancy
13.6 Exosome Diagnostics Approaching Market Readiness
13.7 Future of Exosome Diagnostic Industry
14. APPLICATIONS OF EXOSOMES IN MEDICAL AESTHETICS
14.1 Exosomes in Skin Rejuvenation & Anti-Aging
14.1.1 Exosome Skin Rejuvenation & Anti-Aging Products in the Market
14.1.1.1 Professional & Clinical-Grade Aesthetic Exosome Products
14.1.1.2 At-Home "Exosome-Inspired" Skincare Products
14.2 Exosome-Based Hair Regeneration
14.3 Exosome-Based Scar Reduction
14.4 Exosome-Based Pigmentation Regulation
14.5 Exosome-Based Post-Procedure Recovery Products
14.6 Percent Share Utilization of Medical Aesthetic Products by Type
14.7 Primary Sources of Exosomes for Medical Aesthetic Companies
14.8 Countries with the largest Utilization of Medical Aesthetics
14.9 More Examples of Exosome-Based Medical Aesthetics
14.9.1 Exosome-Based Serums
14.9.2 Exosome-Based Masks
14.9.3 Exosome-Based Creams
14.9.4 Exosome-Based Lotions
14.9.5 Exosome-Based Haircare Aesthetics
14.9.6 Human-Derived Exosome-Based Aesthetics
14.9.7 Plant-Derived Exosome-Based Aesthetics
14.9.8 Animal-Derived Exosome-Based Aesthetics
15. MARKET ANALYSIS
15.1 Market for Exosome Research Products
15.2 Exosome Development & Manufacturing Market
15.2.1 Global Market for Exosome Development & Manufacturing Services
15.3 Global Market for Exosome Diagnostics
15.4 Market for Exosome-Based Medical Aesthetics
15.5 Global Market for Exosome-Based Aesthetics by Geography, 2006-2034
15.5.1 Percent Share of Exosome-Based Skincare Products by Type
15.5.2 Percent Share of Exosome-Based Skincare Products by Cell Source
15.6 Global Market for Exosome-Based Therapeutics
15.7 Global Market for "Ready-To-Use" Exosomes
15.8 The Overall Global Market for Exosome-Based Products
16. EXOSOME COMPANY PROFILES
16.1 Abcam plc
16.1.1 Core Exosome Product Portfolio
16.1.1.1 Immunophenotyping & Marker Detection
16.1.1.2 Specific Isolation Kits
16.1.1.3 Quantification & Assay Platforms
16.2 AcouSort AB
16.2.1 Acoustofluidic Separation
16.2.2 The AcouSome Project
16.2.3 AcouTrap Platform
16.3 Aegle Therapeutics
16.3.2 Clinical Milestones
16.4 Aethlon Medical, Inc.
16.4.1 The Hemopurifier
16.4.2 Oncology Clinical Trials
16.5 AGS Therapeutics
16.5.1 Clinical Programs
16.6 Akrivis Health Care Pvt., Ltd.
16.6.1 Core Business & Products
16.6.1.1 SynExo
16.6.1.2 TympanoSealT
16.7 AnswerBio
16.7.1 Technology
16.8 AnteAGE
16.8.1 Exosome-Based Products
16.8.1.1 AnteAGE MDX Exosome Solution
16.8.1.2 AnteAGE BiosomesT
16.9 Aposcience AG
16.9.1 APOSECT
16.10 Aruna Bio, Inc.
16.10.1 Lead Therapeutic Candidate (AB-126)
16.11 Ascension Medical Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (AM BioTech)
16.11.1 Bio-Pulsed Platform
16.11.2 ExoGiov
16.11.3 Key Applications & Products
16.12 BioCat GmbH
16.12.1 Key Focus Areas & Solutions
16.13 BioFluidica
16.13.1 LiquidScan platform
16.13.2 Core Technology & Workflow
16.13.3 Key Clinical Applications
16.13.4 Advantages
16.14 Biorbyt, Ltd.
16.15 Bioscience Institute
16.15.1 Core Areas of Operation
16.15.2 Key Facilities
16.15.3 Exosome Services
16.16 Biosynth International, Inc.
16.16.1 Core Exosome Offerings
16.17 Bio-Techne Corporation
16.17.1 Key facets of Bio-Techne's exosome portfolio
16.18 BioXtek
16.18.1 Manufacturing & Facilities
16.18.2 Product Portfolio
16.18.3 Strategic Partnerships
16.19 BreStem Therapeutics, Inc.
16.19.1 Core Technologies and Pipeline
16.20 Capricor Therapeutics
16.20.1 StealthXT Exosome Platform
16.20.2 Capricor's Exosome-Based Clinical Programs
16.21 Carmine Therapeutics
16.21.1 REGENT Platform
16.21.2 Industry Context and Therapeutic Focus
16.21.3 Pipeline and Commercial Milestones
16.22 Cellarcus Biosciences Inc.
16.22.1 Key Highlights
16.23 Cells for Cells
16.23.1 CellistemOA
16.24 Ciloa SAS
16.24.1 Core Technology Platform
16.24.2 Therapeutic Pipeline & Applications
16.25 ConveyXO
16.25.1 Exo-Harvest Technology
16.25.2 XomeXBio (RNA loading) Technology
16.25.3 Clinical Applications
16.25.3.1 Clinical Programs
16.26 Coya Therapeutics, Inc.
16.26.1 Exosome Platform Focus
16.26.2 Nanoengineering and Exosome-Polymer Hybrids (EPHs)
16.27 Craif, Inc.
16.27.1 Core Technology & Platform
16.27.2 Key Products and Applications
16.27.3 Global Expansion & Clinical Trials
16.28 Creative Bioarray
16.28.1 Key Exosome Services
16.28.2 Exosome Products Offered
16.28.3 Primary Context & Use Cases
16.29 Creative Biolabs
16.29.1 Core Exosome Services
16.29.2 Therapeutic & Clinical Applications
16.30 Creative Biostructure
16.30.1 Key Service & Product Areas
16.30.2 Primary Applications
16.31 Creative Medical Technology Holdings
16.31.1 Exosome-Focused Platforms and IP
16.32 Creative Proteomics
16.32.1 Key Exosome Services
16.33 CUSABIO Technology LLC
16.33.1 Exosome-Specific Products & Services
16.34 Danaher Corporation
16.34.1 Key Operating Companies & Their Contributions
16.34.2 Applications in Research and Medicine
16.35 Diadem Biotherapeutics
16.35.1 DECOSTART
16.36 Direct Biologics
16.36.1 Clinical Programs
16.37 DynaCord Stem Cell Research
16.37.1 Core Exosome Focus & Services
16.37.2 Dynacord's Core R&D Focus
16.38 Elevai Skincare
16.38.1 Core Technology & Science
16.38.2 Key Product Lines
16.38.2.1 ELEVAI enfinityT
16.38.2.2 ELEVAI empowerT
16.39 Entelexo Biotherapeutics
16.39.1 Core Technology & Pipeline
16.40 EriVan Bio
16.40.1 Core Offerings & Capabilities
16.41 Esphera SynBio Inc.
16.41.1 Core Technology & Pipeline
16.42 Ever Supreme Bio Technology Co., Ltd.
16.42.1 EXO 001 Platform
16.42.2 The?DAT-EV Platform
16.43 EVerZom
16.43.1 EVerGel
16.43.2 EViv
16.44 Evolutionary Biologics (EVOBIO)
16.44.1 Key Products & Applications
16.44.1.1 EVO Hybrid
16.44.1.2 EVO ELIXIR
16.44.1.3 EVO GRO
16.44.1.4 EXO PERIO
16.45 Evora Biosciences
16.45.1 EVO-003
16.45.2 EVOGEX
16.46 Evox Therapeutics Limited
16.46.1 ExoEdit Platform
16.46.2 Core Pipeline Programs
16.47 EV Therapeutics
16.47.1 mTEV Immunotherapy Platform
16.48 EXO Biologics SA
16.48.1 ExoPulse Technology
16.49 ExoCan Healthcare
16.49.1 ExoEnrichT
16.50 Exocel Bio
16.50.1 The ExovexT Serum Line
16.51 Exogenus Therapeutics SA
16.51.1 EXO-101
16.52 Exokeryx, Inc.
16.52.1 Core Technology & Products
16.52.2 Demeter EVPrep
16.52.3 ExoScan
16.53 ExoLab Italia
16.53.1 Key Corporate Highlights
16.54 EXORPHIA, Inc.
16.54.1 Core Platforms & Pipeline
16.55 Exosome Plus
16.55.1 ExoThera Platform
16.56 Exosome Sciences, Inc.
16.56.1 TauSomeT Biomarker
16.57 Exosomics S.p.A.
16.57.1 Technologies
16.57.1.1 SeleCTEVT DNA Enrichment kit
16.57.1.2 SoRTEV platform
16.58 ExoStemTech Co., Ltd
16.58.1 CARTISOME
16.58.2 EST-T-EXO
16.58.3 HEPATOSOME
16.58.4 HYPOXISOME
16.59 ExoTop Theragnostics, Inc.
16.59.1 Key Operations & Services
16.60 ExoVectory B.V.
16.61 ExoXpert
16.61.1 ExoPulse Platform
16.61.2 Services Available
16.62 ExSURE
16.62.1 ExoDS Platform
16.62.2 Commercial Products
16.63 FYR Bio
16.63.1 EV-Omics (EVO) Platform Technology
16.63.1.1 Clinical & BioPharma Applications
16.63.2 SPARCsT Technology
16.63.2.1 Core Applications and Impact
16.64 GBI Biomanufacturing
16.64.1 GBI's Role in Exosome Development
16.65 HansaBioMed Life Sciences, Ltd.
16.65.1 Core Offerings & Technology
16.66 Hexun Life Science Co., Ltd.
16.66.1 Core Business and Pipeline
16.67 Hilltop Bio
16.67.1 Regenaflex-RT
16.67.1.1 Primary Indications and Uses
16.67.2 Strydaflex and Strydaflex-K9
16.67.3 Strydaflex (Equine)
16.67.4 Strydaflex-K9 (Canine)
16.67.5 Regenaflex-M
16.68 Human Continuum Inc.
16.68.1 Core Focus Areas
16.69 ILIAS Biologics
16.69.1 EXPLOR Technology
16.69.2 Exo-Target Technology
16.69.3 Lead Product Candidate
16.69.3.1 Clinical Status
16.70 INEXOPLAT Inc.
16.70.1 Core Focus & Pipeline
16.71 InnoCan Pharma
16.71.1 CLX Platform
16.72 Innovex Therapeutics, SL
16.72.1 Key Research & Pipeline
16.73 INOVIQ
16.73.1 NETs technology
16.73.1.1 Clinical Applications
16.73.2 SubB2M Platform
16.73.2.1 Applications and Clinical Focus
16.73.3 Clinical Programs
16.74 INTENT Biologics
16.74.1 Products
16.75 Irazu Oncology, LLC
16.75.1 Outer Membrane Vesicle Platform
16.75.2 Lead Therapeutic Candidates
16.76 Izon Science Limited
16.76.1 Solutions Provided by Izon
16.76.1.1 Nanoparticle Analysis Solution
16.76.1.2 Isolation & Separation Solutions
16.76.2 Main Product Lines
16.76.2.1 Nanoparticle Analysis Instruments
16.76.2.2 Isolation & Separation Systems
16.77 JY BioMed
16.77.1 Exosome Platforms & R&D
16.77.2 Pipeline & Technology
16.78 Kimera Labs
16.78.1 Vive
16.78.2 Luxir & Luxir +
16.79 LongEVity Bioscience
16.79.1 Core Focus & Product Brands
16.79.1.1 PHYTOXOME
16.79.1.2 JUVEV EXOGLOW
16.79.2 Nutritional Supplements
16.80 Lonza Group AG
16.80.1 Core Capabilities & Technologies
16.81 MDxHealth
16.81.1 SelectMDx
16.81.1.1 Coverage and Insurance
16.81.2 ConfirmMDx
16.82 Mercury Bio, Inc.
16.82.1 Technology
16.83 Mercy BioAnalytics, Inc.
16.83.1 The Mercy HaloT Platform
16.83.1.1 Clinical Focus and Progress
16.83.2 The Evident Test
16.83.2.1 Clinical Efficacy & Current Status
16.84 Micregen Ltd.
16.84.1 Secretomix
16.84.2 Core Pipeline & Indications
16.85 Microgentas, Inc.
16.85.1 Business Divisions
16.85.1.1 EV Isolation Services
16.85.1.2 EV Characterization Services
16.85.2 Product Line Up
16.85.2.1 ExoPAST
16.85.2.2 ExoCAS-2T
16.85.2.3 ExoFilterT
16.85.2.4 ExoTFFT
16.85.2.5 miRQuickT
16.85.2.6 ExoSCANT
16.85.2.7 gTx
16.85.2.8 JUVEVT
16.86 Miltenyi Biotec
16.86.1 Core Exosome Technologies
16.86.1.1 Target Applications
16.87 MiRNA Scientific
16.87.1 Core Platform & Products
16.88 Mursula Bio
16.88.1 EvoLiver
16.89 Nano24 (formerly OBCTCD24)
16.89.1 Core Technology
16.89.2 Clinical Focus & Pipeline
16.90 NanoSomix, Inc.
16.90.1 Technology
16.91 Neucore Bio
16.91.1 Technology & Research
16.92 NeuroDex
16.92.1 Core Technology & Pipeline
16.92.2 Proprietary ExoSort Platform
16.92.2.1 Key Advantages & Capabilities
16.93 NeuroSense Therapeutics
16.93.1 Exosome-Based Research & Partnerships
16.94 Norgen Biotek Corporation
16.94.1 Core Exosome Technologies
16.94.2 Product Portfolio
16.95 Novaxomx GmbH
16.96 Novus Biologicals, LLC
16.96.1 Key Exosome Research Tools
16.96.2 Target Research Areas
16.97 Nucelion Therapeutics Private Limited
16.97.1 Nucelion in the Exosome Context
16.98 NX Prenatal, Inc.
16.98.1 NeXosome Platform
16.98.2 Core Clinical Applications
16.99 Oasis Diagnostics Corporation
16.99.1 Pure.SALT
16.99.2 RNAPro.SALT
16.100 OmniSpirant Therapeutics
16.100.1 OmniSomes Platform
16.100.1.1 Key Features and Capabilities
16.100.2 Pipeline Indications
16.101 OncoXome, Inc
16.102 Paracrine Therapeutics Pte, Ltd.
16.103 PranaX Corporation
16.103.1 Core Technology
16.104 Prediction Biosciences
16.105 QIAGEN N.V.
16.105.1 Core Exosome Capabilities
16.106 Regen Suppliers
16.106.1 Product Portfolio & Services
16.107 Regenerelle LLC
16.108 ReNeuron
16.108.1 CustomEXT Technology
16.109 Resilielle Cosmetics LLC
16.109.1 Product Offerings
16.110 Rhythm Biotherapeutics
16.110.1 RBex
16.111 RION
16.111.1 Purified Exosome Product (PEPT)
16.112 Rosetta Exosome Co., Ltd.
16.112.1 ExoLutE
16.113 RoosterBio, Inc.
16.113.1 Core Focus
16.113.2 Platforms & Partnerships
16.113.3 Services
16.114 ShiftBIO
16.114.1 Programmable NNP Platform
16.115 Shine-On Biomedical Co., Ltd.
16.115.1 Core Technology & Pipeline
16.115.1.1 Targeted Exosome Platforms (SOB Series)
16.115.1.2 Trispecific Antibody Platforms (SOA Series)
16.116 Somestech Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
16.116.1 Core Platforms & Technology
16.117 Souvie Biodelivery, LLC
16.117.1 Technology & Focus
16.118 Stemcell Medicine Ltd.
16.118.1 Exosome Focus & Therapeutic Applications
16.119 STRM.BIO
16.119.1 Core Technology & Platform
16.119.2 Therapeutic Pipeline & Focus
16.120 System Biosciences (SBI)
16.120.1 Core Exosome Focus Area
16.120.2 Value to the Scientific Community
16.121 Takara Bio, Inc.
16.121.1 Exosome-Specific Product Portfolio
16.121.2 Isolation & Purification Kits
16.121.3 Specialized Stem Cell Media
16.121.4 Downstream Multiomics Integration
16.122 Terasom Ltd.
16.122.1 Core Focus & Technology
16.123 Thermo Fisher Scientific
16.123.1 Core Exosome Workflow Solutions
16.123.2 Applications & Strategic Focus
16.124 The Tiny Cargo Company
16.124.1 Key Advantages
16.125 TransGen Biotech Co., Ltd.
16.125.1 TransExo PS Exosome Isolation Kit
16.125.2 TransExo Cell Media Exosome Kit
16.126 Tymora Analytical Operations
16.126.1 EVtrap
16.126.2 pIMAGO & PolyMAC
16.127 Unchained Labs
16.127.1 The Leprechaun Platform
16.128 Unicyte AG
16.128.1 Human Liver Stem Cells (HLSCs)
16.128.1.1 Key Characteristics and Therapeutic Applications
16.128.2 Functional Pancreatic Islets
16.128.2.1 Core Technology
16.129 Urvogelbio Pvt. Ltd.
16.129.1 Research & Technology Focus
16.130 Versatope Therapeutics, Inc.
16.130.1 Versatope's Exosome
16.130.2 Current Pipeline & Developments
16.131 VesiCURE Therapeutics
16.131.1 modEXO Platform
16.131.2 dilEVry Platform
16.131.2.1 Key Capabilities of the dilEVry Platform
16.132 VivaZome Therapeutics Pty Ltd
16.132.1 Core Technologies & Therapeutics
16.133 Xosomix
16.133.1 Core Technology & Focus
16.134 XOStem, Inc.
16.134.1 Core Focus & Technology
16.135 ZEO ScientifiX, Inc.
16.135.1 Key Products & Pipeline
List of Figures [32]
List of Tables [95]
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