Global Exosome Market Size, Share, Trends, Clinical Trials, And Forecast, 2026-2034 Diagnostics Growth And Therapeutic Approvals Unlock Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize diagnostics, scalable aesthetics and proprietary delivery platforms; use milestone-based partnerships, M&A and manufacturing alliances to accelerate commercialization

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Exosome Market: Size, Forecast, Trials and Trends, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Exosome research and commercialization are advancing rapidly across diagnostics, targeted drug delivery, regenerative medicine and medical aesthetics. Exosomes carry cell-specific proteins, lipids and nucleic acids, including mRNA and miRNA, that reflect the physiological condition of their parent cells. More than 119,000 exosome-associated protein entries have been catalogued in databases such as ExoCarta, while individual exosomes may contain from several dozen to 1,000-2,000 distinct proteins.

These characteristics support four major commercial applications. In liquid biopsy diagnostics, exosomal biomarkers are being evaluated for the non-invasive detection and monitoring of cancer, cardiovascular disease and neurodegenerative conditions. Engineered exosomes are also being developed to transport RNA, proteins and small molecules across biological barriers, including the blood-brain barrier. In regenerative medicine, stem cell-derived exosomes are under investigation as a cell-free approach to inflammation control and tissue repair. Medical aesthetics companies are commercializing exosome-based products for skin rejuvenation, scar reduction and hair restoration.

Scientific activity highlights the industry's momentum. As of June 2026, PubMed.gov indexed 44,211 exosome research papers, compared with 282 in 2010. Annual publication output reached 6,304 papers in 2025. Asia/Pacific accounted for 52% of global publications, followed by Europe at 28% and the United States at 20%. The U.S. continues to lead in citation impact and clinical translation, while Harvard University ranks prominently in publication volume and citations and Karolinska Institutet remains a major center for therapeutic research.

Exosome patent filings increased from eight in 2000 to 1,921 in 2025. The United States leads with 22,120 total filings, followed by substantial activity through WIPO and China. Clinical development is also expanding, with 579 registered exosome-related trials worldwide. The United States leads with 149 trials, followed by China with 138, while oncology represents approximately 30% of the therapeutic pipeline.

No exosome-based therapeutic or diagnostic has received full FDA approval. However, Capricor Therapeutics' Deramiocel (CAP-1002) remains a closely watched program for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cell therapy has a proposed exosome-mediated mechanism of action. Following a July 2026 advisory committee vote of 9-3 against approval for the original cardiomyopathy indication, Capricor submitted additional Phase 3 HOPE-3 data and narrowed the proposed indication to preservation of upper-limb function. The FDA extended the target action date to November 22, 2026. A first-in-class approval could accelerate additional exosome-based launches over the following 3-5 years.

Commercial diagnostic activity is already underway through CLIA-certified Laboratory Developed Tests. These include the ExoDx Prostate IntelliScore (EPI), now owned by MDxHealth following its 2025 acquisition from Bio-Techne, and ExoTRU, a kidney transplant-rejection assay associated with Bio-Techne and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Investment and dealmaking are strengthening the exosome market. Venture capital funding for exosome-focused companies has approached $600 million since 2010, including approximately $155 million raised between 2023 and mid-2026. Notable transactions include EXO Biologics' $18.7 million Series A, Annie Aesthetic Holdings' $65 million Series B and PranaX Corporation's $17 million Series A.

Strategic acquisitions are consolidating diagnostic, therapeutic and distribution capabilities. MDxHealth acquired Exosome Diagnostics and the ExoDx Prostate test from Bio-Techne for $15 million. ExoCoBio obtained majority ownership in BENEV to expand global aesthetic distribution, while Evox Therapeutics acquired Codiak Biosciences' engineered exosome technology platform. Partnerships involving Capricor Therapeutics, RION, Lonza and Evox Therapeutics increasingly use milestone-based structures valued at up to $1 billion, demonstrating demand for proprietary delivery technologies and scalable manufacturing capacity.

The 385-page global exosome market report evaluates six segments: Research Products, Development & Manufacturing, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Medical Aesthetics and Ready-to-Use Exosomes. Medical Aesthetics currently represents the largest segment, followed by Research Products. Diagnostics is projected to record the fastest percentage growth from a smaller revenue base, while Therapeutics may experience a significant inflection as products advance toward regulatory approval.

North America holds the largest share of global exosome market revenue, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. China accounts for the majority of Asia-Pacific activity. The report provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2034, supported by analysis of clinical programs, patents, financing, partnerships, acquisitions and competitive positioning.

Key report coverage includes:



Exosome therapeutics and diagnostics pipelines

Clinical trials by phase, geography, application and sponsor

Patent trends by jurisdiction, assignee and innovation category

Industry M&A, venture financing and strategic partnerships

Market size estimates for six exosome industry segments

Global revenue forecasts through 2034

Competitive opportunities, regulatory developments and market outlook Profiles of 135 companies operating across the exosome marketplace

Featured companies range from research-product suppliers Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN and Bio-Techne to clinical-stage developers Capricor Therapeutics, Evox Therapeutics and Aruna Bio. The competitive analysis also covers medical aesthetics participants including ExoCoBio, Rion Aesthetics and Kimera Labs.

The report delivers a consolidated view of the global exosome market for organizations assessing product development, investment, licensing, partnership and commercialization opportunities. Its research enables stakeholders to evaluate emerging market segments, identify influential competitors and make informed strategic decisions in a fast-changing industry.

Key Topics Covered

1. REPORT OVERVIEW

1.1 Statement of this Report

1.2 Purpose of the Report

1.3 Executive Summary

2. BIOLOGY AND MEDICAL FUNCTIONS OF EXOSOMES

2.1 Biogenesis of Exosomes

2.1.1 Uptake of Exosomes by Target Cell

2.2 The Structure of an Exosome

2.2.1 Molecular Contents of Exosomes

2.3 Types of Exosomes used in Exosome Industry

2.3.1 Natural Exosome Types

2.3.2 Engineered Exosomes

2.3.2.1 Engineered Exosomes by Type of Modification

2.4 Shift from cell therapy to Exosome Therapy

2.5 Expected Positive Developments in the Next Ten Years

2.6 Key Scientific Milestones in Medical Evolution of Exosomes

2.6.1 Key Scientific Milestones in Exosome Therapeutics

2.6.2 Key Scientific Milestones in Exosome Diagnostics

2.6.3 Key Scientific Milestones in Exosome-Based Aesthetics

2.6.4 Current Trends in Exosome Research

2.6.5 Current Trends in Exosome Patent Filings

2.6.6 Current Trends in Exosome-Based Clinical Trials

3. EXOSOME RESEARCH & PUBLISHED PAPERS

3.1 Diagnostics & Liquid Biopsies

3.2 Targeted Drug Delivery Systems

3.3 Regenerative Medicine & Aesthetics

3.4 Explosive Volume of Published Papers on Exosomes

3.4.1 Published Papers on Exosome Diagnostics

3.4.2 Papers in PubMed.gov on Exosome-Based Targeted Delivery Systems

3.4.3 Papers on Therapeutic Applications of Exosomes

3.4.3.1 Higher Output of Published Papers on Exosome Therapeutics

3.4.4 Utilization of Exosome Purification Methods in Research

3.4.5 Distribution of Exosome Publications by Disease Type

3.4.6 Exosome-Based PubMed Publications by Cancer Type

3.4.7 Exosome Research Publications by Geography

3.5 Cost of Laboratory Research & Publishing one Exosome Research Paper

3.6 Leading Exosome Research Institutions

3.7 Collaborations between Research Institutions and Commercial Entities

3.8 Recent Trends in PubMed Publications on Exosomes

4. EXOSOME PATENTS LANDSCAPE

4.1 Diagnostics & Liquid Biopsies

4.2 Drug Delivery Systems (DDS)

4.3 Therapeutics & Regenerative Medicine

4.4 The Steady Growth in number of Patent Filings

4.4.1 Percent Share of Exosome Patent Filings by Domains of Innovation

4.5 Exosome Patent Filing Jurisdictions

4.6 Applicants of Filed Exosome Patents

4.7 Exosome Patent Inventors

4.8 Owners of Filed Exosome Patents

4.9 Legal Status of Filed Patents

4.10 Notable Recently Granted Patents

4.11 Licensing of Exosome Patents

4.12 Number of Exosome Patents Assigned to Leading Companies

4.13 Key Current Trends in Exosome Patent Filings

4.13.1 Shift from Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) to Exosomes

4.13.2 Explosion in Engineered Exosomes

4.13.3 Precision Diagnostics and Liquid Biopsies

4.13.4 Plant-Derived Exosomes in Cosmeceuticals

4.13.5 Manufacturing and "Product-by-Process" Claims

5. CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

5.1 Geographical Distribution of Exosome-Based Clinical Trials

5.2 Clinical Trials by Country

5.3 Clinical Trials by Phases

5.4 Funding for Clinical Trials

5.5 Exosome-Based Clinical Trials by Application

5.6 Major Diseases Addressed by Exosome-Based Clinical Trials

5.7 Clinical Trials Evaluating Exosomes as Cell-Free Therapeutics

5.8 Clinical Trials Evaluating Exosomes as Disease Diagnostics

5.9 Clinical Trials Evaluating Exosomes as Drug Delivery Vehicles

6. DEALS & FUND-RAISING IN EXOSOME SPACE

6.1 Venture Capital (VC) Funding

6.1.1 PranaX Corporation

6.1.2 RION Vet

6.1.3 EVerZom

6.1.4 Annie Aesthetic

6.1.5 Ciloa

6.1.6 ExoLab Italia

6.1.7 Esphera SynBio

6.1.8 Exogenus Therapeutics

6.1.9 EXO Biologics

6.1.10 INEXOPLAT

6.1.11 Mantra Bio

6.2 Partnership Deals in Exosome Sector, 2023-June 2026

6.2.1 ReNeuron Group Ltd. & Laverock Therapeutics

6.2.2 Esco Aster & Shine-On Biomedical

6.2.3 GENFIT & EVerZom

6.2.4 RION & Lonza

6.2.5 Taiwan Exosome Company (TEC) & Toyota Holdings

6.2.6 HeXun Biosciences & JY BioMed

6.2.7 Exogenus Therapeutics & Lonza

6.2.8 Capricor Therapeutics & NIAID

6.2.9 Cytiva & RoosterBio

6.2.10 SomesTech & ConvEyXo

6.2.11 Sartorius & RoosterBio

6.3 Acquisition Deals in Exosome Sector

6.3.1 Marijuana, Inc.

6.3.2 Mdxhealth

6.3.3 ARCHIMED

6.3.4 ExoCoBio

6.3.5 Evox Therapeutics

6.4 Licensing Deals in Exosome Space, 2023-June 2026

6.4.1 Evox Therapeutics & Rett Syndrome Research Trust (RSRT)

6.4.2 Esco Aster & Shine-On Biomedical

6.4.3 Exousia Pro & University of Central Florida (UCF)

6.4.4 PranaX Corporation & MD Anderson Cancer Center

6.4.5 Brexogen & BMI Korea

6.4.6 HeXun Biosciences & JY BioMed

6.4.7 Elevai Labs & Yuva Bioscience

6.4.8 TOPPAN Inc. & Dai Nippon Toryo Co

6.4.9 Coya Therapeutics & Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)

6.4.10 ResearchDx & INOVIQ Limited

6.4.11 ATUM & Codiak Biosciences

6.5 Fund-Raising Trends in Exosome Space

6.5.1 Key Funding Trends

6.5.2 Notable Capital Inflows

7. EXOSOMES ISOLATION / PURIFICATION TECHNOLOGIES

7.1 Ultracentrifugation (UC)

7.1.1 Differential Ultracentrifugation (DUC)

7.1.2 Density Gradient Ultracentrifugation (DGC)

7.2 Ultrafiltration (UF)

7.2.1 Tandem-Configured Ultrafiltration

7.2.2 Sequential Ultrafiltration

7.3 Size-Exclusion Chromatography (SEC)

7.4 Polymer Precipitation Method

7.5 Immunoaffinity Capture Method

7.6 Microfluidic Technique

7.6.1 Widely Utilized Exosome Isolation & Purification Kits

8. UPSTREAM PROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES FOR EXOSOMES

8.1 Key Technologies & Methods

8.1.1 Stirred-Tank Bioreactor (STR)

8.1.2 Vertical-Heel Bioreactors (VWBRs)

8.1.2.1 PBS Biotech Vertical-Wheel Bioreactors

8.1.2.2 Eppendorf DASbox and BioBLU Platforms

8.1.3 Hollow-Fiber Bioreactors (HFBs)

8.1.3.1 Quantum Flex Cell Expansion System (Terumo BCT)

8.1.3.2 FiberCell Systems' HFBR

8.1.3.3 CelliGen BLU or FiberCell Systems' Cartridges (Cell Culture Company)

8.1.3.4 Xcellerex or WAVE Bioreactors (Cytiva)

8.2 Exosome-Depleted Media

8.2.1 Gibco Exosome-Depleted FBS (Thermo Fisher)

8.2.2 Exo-FBS (System Biosciences - SBI)

8.2.3 Exosome-Depleted Fetal Bovine Serum (Biowest)

8.3 Cell Engineering

8.3.1 Cargo Loading

8.3.1.2 Stable Transfection/Viral Transduction

8.3.2 Surface Modification

8.3.2.1 Genetic Engineering

8.3.2.2 Metabolic Labeling

8.3.3 Yield Enhancement

8.3.3.1 Key Strategies for Upstream Yield Enhancement

8.4 AIoT-Based Monitoring

8.5 Microfluidics

8.5.1 The Upstream Advantage of Microfluidics

9. DOWNSTREAM PROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES FOR EXOSOMES

9.1 Harvest Clarification

9.2 Concentration & Purification

9.3 Post-Isolation Modifications

9.3.1 Surface Functionalization

9.3.2 Membrane Permeabilization and Loading

9.3.3 Membrane Fusion

9.4 Formulation

9.5 Storage

9.5.1 Cryopreservation (-80C)

9.5.2 Lyophilization (Freeze-Drying)

10. MAJOR PROPRIETARY EXOSOME MANUFACTURING PLATFORMS

10.1 ExoShell Platform

10.1.1 ExoShell Technology

10.1.2 Typical Applications

10.2 ExoDE & ExoEDIT Platforms

10.2.1 ExoDE & ExoEDIT Technologies

10.2.2 Primary Therapeutic Focus

10.3 StealthX platform

10.3.1 StealthX Technology

10.3.2 Primary Applications

10.4 EXPLOR and Pure-Exo Platforms

10.4.1 Technologies

10.4.2 Therapeutic Focus

10.5 DeliverEX Platform

10.5.1 Technology

10.5.2 Core Therapeutic Programs

10.6 engExT Platform

10.6.1 Technology

10.6.2 Key Clinical Applications

10.7 ExopeptidaseT Platform

10.7.1 Technology

10.7.2 Therapeutic Focus

11. EXOSOME ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGIES: AN OVERVIEW

11.1 Endogenous Loading (Cellular Modification)

11.1.1 Endogenous Exosome Loading Technologies

11.2 Exogenous Loading (Direct Modification)

11.2.1 Exogenous Loading Technologies

11.3 Surface Engineering (Targeting)

11.3.1 Molecules Anchored to Exosomes for Surface Modifications

11.3.2 Cost of Exosome Exterior Modifications

11.4 Exogenous Internal Loading of Exosomes

11.4.1 Technologies for Internal Loading

11.4.1.1 Electroporation

11.4.1.3 Extrusion

11.4.1.4 Saponin-Assisted Loading

11.4.1.5 Freeze-Thaw Cycling

11.4.1.6 Direct Incubation

11.5 Drugs Loaded Exogenously into Exosomes

11.5.1 Companies Developing Drug-Loaded Exosomes

11.5.2 Drug-Loaded Exosomes in the Ongoing Clinical Trials

11.5.3 Preclinical Studies using Dreug-Loaded Exosomes

12. THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS OF EXOSOMES

12.1 Exosome-Based Therapeutic Candidates in Phase III

12.1.1 Deramiocel (CAP-1002)

12.1.1.1 FDA Approval Status

12.1.2 ExoFlo (Direct Biologics)

12.1.2.1 Core Applications and Pipeline

12.1.2.2 Clinical Data and Efficacy

12.1.3 PEP Biologic (INTENT Biologics)

12.2 Core Therapeutic Exosome Platforms & Technologies

12.2.1 Cost of Developing a Therapeutic Exosome Platform

12.2.1.1 Typical Exosome Licensing Deal Structure

12.2.2 Examples of Therapeutic Exosome Platforms

12.2.2.1 ExoEdit Platform

12.2.2.2 DeliverEXT Platform

12.2.2.3 StealthXT Platform

12.2.2.4 ExoFloT Platform

12.2.2.5 AGLE-102 Platform

12.2.2.6 AB126 Platform

12.2.2.7 BG-Platform

12.2.2.8 Microalgae Extracellular Vesicles (MEVs)

12.2.2.9 Hybridosome Platform

12.2.2.10 EVENGI Platform

12.2.2.11 XoGlo Platform

12.2.2.12 Triple-A platform

12.2.2.13 REGENT platform

12.2.2.14 EXPLOR Platform

12.2.2.15 Exo-Target Platform

12.2.2.16 Kuragenx Platform

12.2.2.17 EVerGelT Platform

12.2.2.18 Eviv Platform

12.2.2.19 EVOGEX platform

12.3 Cost of Developing an Exosome-Based Therapeutic

12.3.1 Better Clinical Utility of Exosomes

13. DIAGNOSTIC APPLICATIONS OF EXOSOMES

13.1 Advantages of Exosome-Based Diagnostic Tests

13.2 Major Indications Focused by Developers of Exosome Diagnostics

13.2.1 Oncology

13.2.2 Neurology & Neurodegenerative Diseases

13.2.3 Other Major Indications

13.3 Major Milestones Achieved in Exosome-Based Diagnostic Sector

13.3.1 High-Sensitivity Technologies

13.3.2 Commercialization of Exosome-Based Tests

13.3.3 Cost of Developing an Exosome-Based Diagnostic

13.3.4 R&D and Biomarker Discovery

13.3.5 Analytical Validation & Assay Optimization

13.3.6 Clinical Trials & Validation

13.3.7 Regulatory & Commercialization

13.4 Diagnostic Exosome-Based Late-Stage Clinical Pipeline

13.4.1 Key Pipeline Tests & Companies

13.5 Exosome-Based Diagnostics in Development by Indication

13.5.1 Companies Developing Exosome-Based Diagnostics for Lung Cancer

13.5.2 Companies Developing Exosome Diagnostics for Pancreatic Cancer

13.5.3 Companies Developing Exosome-Based Diagnostics for Ovarian Cancer

13.5.4 Companies Developing Exosome Diagnostics for Cardiovascular Diseases

13.5.5 Companies Developing Exosome Diagnostics for Urology Indications

13.5.6 Companies Developing Exosome Diagnostics for Organ Transplantation

13.5.7 Companies Developing Exosome-Based Diagnostics for Pregnancy

13.6 Exosome Diagnostics Approaching Market Readiness

13.7 Future of Exosome Diagnostic Industry

14. APPLICATIONS OF EXOSOMES IN MEDICAL AESTHETICS

14.1 Exosomes in Skin Rejuvenation & Anti-Aging

14.1.1 Exosome Skin Rejuvenation & Anti-Aging Products in the Market

14.1.1.1 Professional & Clinical-Grade Aesthetic Exosome Products

14.1.1.2 At-Home "Exosome-Inspired" Skincare Products

14.2 Exosome-Based Hair Regeneration

14.3 Exosome-Based Scar Reduction

14.4 Exosome-Based Pigmentation Regulation

14.5 Exosome-Based Post-Procedure Recovery Products

14.6 Percent Share Utilization of Medical Aesthetic Products by Type

14.7 Primary Sources of Exosomes for Medical Aesthetic Companies

14.8 Countries with the largest Utilization of Medical Aesthetics

14.9 More Examples of Exosome-Based Medical Aesthetics

14.9.1 Exosome-Based Serums

14.9.2 Exosome-Based Masks

14.9.3 Exosome-Based Creams

14.9.4 Exosome-Based Lotions

14.9.5 Exosome-Based Haircare Aesthetics

14.9.6 Human-Derived Exosome-Based Aesthetics

14.9.7 Plant-Derived Exosome-Based Aesthetics

14.9.8 Animal-Derived Exosome-Based Aesthetics

15. MARKET ANALYSIS

15.1 Market for Exosome Research Products

15.2 Exosome Development & Manufacturing Market

15.2.1 Global Market for Exosome Development & Manufacturing Services

15.3 Global Market for Exosome Diagnostics

15.4 Market for Exosome-Based Medical Aesthetics

15.5 Global Market for Exosome-Based Aesthetics by Geography, 2006-2034

15.5.1 Percent Share of Exosome-Based Skincare Products by Type

15.5.2 Percent Share of Exosome-Based Skincare Products by Cell Source

15.6 Global Market for Exosome-Based Therapeutics

15.7 Global Market for "Ready-To-Use" Exosomes

15.8 The Overall Global Market for Exosome-Based Products

16. EXOSOME COMPANY PROFILES

16.1 Abcam plc

16.1.1 Core Exosome Product Portfolio

16.1.1.1 Immunophenotyping & Marker Detection

16.1.1.2 Specific Isolation Kits

16.1.1.3 Quantification & Assay Platforms

16.2 AcouSort AB

16.2.1 Acoustofluidic Separation

16.2.2 The AcouSome Project

16.2.3 AcouTrap Platform

16.3 Aegle Therapeutics

16.3.2 Clinical Milestones

16.4 Aethlon Medical, Inc.

16.4.1 The Hemopurifier

16.4.2 Oncology Clinical Trials

16.5 AGS Therapeutics

16.5.1 Clinical Programs

16.6 Akrivis Health Care Pvt., Ltd.

16.6.1 Core Business & Products

16.6.1.1 SynExo

16.6.1.2 TympanoSealT

16.7 AnswerBio

16.7.1 Technology

16.8 AnteAGE

16.8.1 Exosome-Based Products

16.8.1.1 AnteAGE MDX Exosome Solution

16.8.1.2 AnteAGE BiosomesT

16.9 Aposcience AG

16.9.1 APOSECT

16.10 Aruna Bio, Inc.

16.10.1 Lead Therapeutic Candidate (AB-126)

16.11 Ascension Medical Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (AM BioTech)

16.11.1 Bio-Pulsed Platform

16.11.2 ExoGiov

16.11.3 Key Applications & Products

16.12 BioCat GmbH

16.12.1 Key Focus Areas & Solutions

16.13 BioFluidica

16.13.1 LiquidScan platform

16.13.2 Core Technology & Workflow

16.13.3 Key Clinical Applications

16.13.4 Advantages

16.14 Biorbyt, Ltd.

16.15 Bioscience Institute

16.15.1 Core Areas of Operation

16.15.2 Key Facilities

16.15.3 Exosome Services

16.16 Biosynth International, Inc.

16.16.1 Core Exosome Offerings

16.17 Bio-Techne Corporation

16.17.1 Key facets of Bio-Techne's exosome portfolio

16.18 BioXtek

16.18.1 Manufacturing & Facilities

16.18.2 Product Portfolio

16.18.3 Strategic Partnerships

16.19 BreStem Therapeutics, Inc.

16.19.1 Core Technologies and Pipeline

16.20 Capricor Therapeutics

16.20.1 StealthXT Exosome Platform

16.20.2 Capricor's Exosome-Based Clinical Programs

16.21 Carmine Therapeutics

16.21.1 REGENT Platform

16.21.2 Industry Context and Therapeutic Focus

16.21.3 Pipeline and Commercial Milestones

16.22 Cellarcus Biosciences Inc.

16.22.1 Key Highlights

16.23 Cells for Cells

16.23.1 CellistemOA

16.24 Ciloa SAS

16.24.1 Core Technology Platform

16.24.2 Therapeutic Pipeline & Applications

16.25 ConveyXO

16.25.1 Exo-Harvest Technology

16.25.2 XomeXBio (RNA loading) Technology

16.25.3 Clinical Applications

16.25.3.1 Clinical Programs

16.26 Coya Therapeutics, Inc.

16.26.1 Exosome Platform Focus

16.26.2 Nanoengineering and Exosome-Polymer Hybrids (EPHs)

16.27 Craif, Inc.

16.27.1 Core Technology & Platform

16.27.2 Key Products and Applications

16.27.3 Global Expansion & Clinical Trials

16.28 Creative Bioarray

16.28.1 Key Exosome Services

16.28.2 Exosome Products Offered

16.28.3 Primary Context & Use Cases

16.29 Creative Biolabs

16.29.1 Core Exosome Services

16.29.2 Therapeutic & Clinical Applications

16.30 Creative Biostructure

16.30.1 Key Service & Product Areas

16.30.2 Primary Applications

16.31 Creative Medical Technology Holdings

16.31.1 Exosome-Focused Platforms and IP

16.32 Creative Proteomics

16.32.1 Key Exosome Services

16.33 CUSABIO Technology LLC

16.33.1 Exosome-Specific Products & Services

16.34 Danaher Corporation

16.34.1 Key Operating Companies & Their Contributions

16.34.2 Applications in Research and Medicine

16.35 Diadem Biotherapeutics

16.35.1 DECOSTART

16.36 Direct Biologics

16.36.1 Clinical Programs

16.37 DynaCord Stem Cell Research

16.37.1 Core Exosome Focus & Services

16.37.2 Dynacord's Core R&D Focus

16.38 Elevai Skincare

16.38.1 Core Technology & Science

16.38.2 Key Product Lines

16.38.2.1 ELEVAI enfinityT

16.38.2.2 ELEVAI empowerT

16.39 Entelexo Biotherapeutics

16.39.1 Core Technology & Pipeline

16.40 EriVan Bio

16.40.1 Core Offerings & Capabilities

16.41 Esphera SynBio Inc.

16.41.1 Core Technology & Pipeline

16.42 Ever Supreme Bio Technology Co., Ltd.

16.42.1 EXO 001 Platform

16.42.2 The?DAT-EV Platform

16.43 EVerZom

16.43.1 EVerGel

16.43.2 EViv

16.44 Evolutionary Biologics (EVOBIO)

16.44.1 Key Products & Applications

16.44.1.1 EVO Hybrid

16.44.1.2 EVO ELIXIR

16.44.1.3 EVO GRO

16.44.1.4 EXO PERIO

16.45 Evora Biosciences

16.45.1 EVO-003

16.45.2 EVOGEX

16.46 Evox Therapeutics Limited

16.46.1 ExoEdit Platform

16.46.2 Core Pipeline Programs

16.47 EV Therapeutics

16.47.1 mTEV Immunotherapy Platform

16.48 EXO Biologics SA

16.48.1 ExoPulse Technology

16.49 ExoCan Healthcare

16.49.1 ExoEnrichT

16.50 Exocel Bio

16.50.1 The ExovexT Serum Line

16.51 Exogenus Therapeutics SA

16.51.1 EXO-101

16.52 Exokeryx, Inc.

16.52.1 Core Technology & Products

16.52.2 Demeter EVPrep

16.52.3 ExoScan

16.53 ExoLab Italia

16.53.1 Key Corporate Highlights

16.54 EXORPHIA, Inc.

16.54.1 Core Platforms & Pipeline

16.55 Exosome Plus

16.55.1 ExoThera Platform

16.56 Exosome Sciences, Inc.

16.56.1 TauSomeT Biomarker

16.57 Exosomics S.p.A.

16.57.1 Technologies

16.57.1.1 SeleCTEVT DNA Enrichment kit

16.57.1.2 SoRTEV platform

16.58 ExoStemTech Co., Ltd

16.58.1 CARTISOME

16.58.2 EST-T-EXO

16.58.3 HEPATOSOME

16.58.4 HYPOXISOME

16.59 ExoTop Theragnostics, Inc.

16.59.1 Key Operations & Services

16.60 ExoVectory B.V.

16.61 ExoXpert

16.61.1 ExoPulse Platform

16.61.2 Services Available

16.62 ExSURE

16.62.1 ExoDS Platform

16.62.2 Commercial Products

16.63 FYR Bio

16.63.1 EV-Omics (EVO) Platform Technology

16.63.1.1 Clinical & BioPharma Applications

16.63.2 SPARCsT Technology

16.63.2.1 Core Applications and Impact

16.64 GBI Biomanufacturing

16.64.1 GBI's Role in Exosome Development

16.65 HansaBioMed Life Sciences, Ltd.

16.65.1 Core Offerings & Technology

16.66 Hexun Life Science Co., Ltd.

16.66.1 Core Business and Pipeline

16.67 Hilltop Bio

16.67.1 Regenaflex-RT

16.67.1.1 Primary Indications and Uses

16.67.2 Strydaflex and Strydaflex-K9

16.67.3 Strydaflex (Equine)

16.67.4 Strydaflex-K9 (Canine)

16.67.5 Regenaflex-M

16.68 Human Continuum Inc.

16.68.1 Core Focus Areas

16.69 ILIAS Biologics

16.69.1 EXPLOR Technology

16.69.2 Exo-Target Technology

16.69.3 Lead Product Candidate

16.69.3.1 Clinical Status

16.70 INEXOPLAT Inc.

16.70.1 Core Focus & Pipeline

16.71 InnoCan Pharma

16.71.1 CLX Platform

16.72 Innovex Therapeutics, SL

16.72.1 Key Research & Pipeline

16.73 INOVIQ

16.73.1 NETs technology

16.73.1.1 Clinical Applications

16.73.2 SubB2M Platform

16.73.2.1 Applications and Clinical Focus

16.73.3 Clinical Programs

16.74 INTENT Biologics

16.74.1 Products

16.75 Irazu Oncology, LLC

16.75.1 Outer Membrane Vesicle Platform

16.75.2 Lead Therapeutic Candidates

16.76 Izon Science Limited

16.76.1 Solutions Provided by Izon

16.76.1.1 Nanoparticle Analysis Solution

16.76.1.2 Isolation & Separation Solutions

16.76.2 Main Product Lines

16.76.2.1 Nanoparticle Analysis Instruments

16.76.2.2 Isolation & Separation Systems

16.77 JY BioMed

16.77.1 Exosome Platforms & R&D

16.77.2 Pipeline & Technology

16.78 Kimera Labs

16.78.1 Vive

16.78.2 Luxir & Luxir +

16.79 LongEVity Bioscience

16.79.1 Core Focus & Product Brands

16.79.1.1 PHYTOXOME

16.79.1.2 JUVEV EXOGLOW

16.79.2 Nutritional Supplements

16.80 Lonza Group AG

16.80.1 Core Capabilities & Technologies

16.81 MDxHealth

16.81.1 SelectMDx

16.81.1.1 Coverage and Insurance

16.81.2 ConfirmMDx

16.82 Mercury Bio, Inc.

16.82.1 Technology

16.83 Mercy BioAnalytics, Inc.

16.83.1 The Mercy HaloT Platform

16.83.1.1 Clinical Focus and Progress

16.83.2 The Evident Test

16.83.2.1 Clinical Efficacy & Current Status

16.84 Micregen Ltd.

16.84.1 Secretomix

16.84.2 Core Pipeline & Indications

16.85 Microgentas, Inc.

16.85.1 Business Divisions

16.85.1.1 EV Isolation Services

16.85.1.2 EV Characterization Services

16.85.2 Product Line Up

16.85.2.1 ExoPAST

16.85.2.2 ExoCAS-2T

16.85.2.3 ExoFilterT

16.85.2.4 ExoTFFT

16.85.2.5 miRQuickT

16.85.2.6 ExoSCANT

16.85.2.7 gTx

16.85.2.8 JUVEVT

16.86 Miltenyi Biotec

16.86.1 Core Exosome Technologies

16.86.1.1 Target Applications

16.87 MiRNA Scientific

16.87.1 Core Platform & Products

16.88 Mursula Bio

16.88.1 EvoLiver

16.89 Nano24 (formerly OBCTCD24)

16.89.1 Core Technology

16.89.2 Clinical Focus & Pipeline

16.90 NanoSomix, Inc.

16.90.1 Technology

16.91 Neucore Bio

16.91.1 Technology & Research

16.92 NeuroDex

16.92.1 Core Technology & Pipeline

16.92.2 Proprietary ExoSort Platform

16.92.2.1 Key Advantages & Capabilities

16.93 NeuroSense Therapeutics

16.93.1 Exosome-Based Research & Partnerships

16.94 Norgen Biotek Corporation

16.94.1 Core Exosome Technologies

16.94.2 Product Portfolio

16.95 Novaxomx GmbH

16.96 Novus Biologicals, LLC

16.96.1 Key Exosome Research Tools

16.96.2 Target Research Areas

16.97 Nucelion Therapeutics Private Limited

16.97.1 Nucelion in the Exosome Context

16.98 NX Prenatal, Inc.

16.98.1 NeXosome Platform

16.98.2 Core Clinical Applications

16.99 Oasis Diagnostics Corporation

16.99.1 Pure.SALT

16.99.2 RNAPro.SALT

16.100 OmniSpirant Therapeutics

16.100.1 OmniSomes Platform

16.100.1.1 Key Features and Capabilities

16.100.2 Pipeline Indications

16.101 OncoXome, Inc

16.102 Paracrine Therapeutics Pte, Ltd.

16.103 PranaX Corporation

16.103.1 Core Technology

16.104 Prediction Biosciences

16.105 QIAGEN N.V.

16.105.1 Core Exosome Capabilities

16.106 Regen Suppliers

16.106.1 Product Portfolio & Services

16.107 Regenerelle LLC

16.108 ReNeuron

16.108.1 CustomEXT Technology

16.109 Resilielle Cosmetics LLC

16.109.1 Product Offerings

16.110 Rhythm Biotherapeutics

16.110.1 RBex

16.111 RION

16.111.1 Purified Exosome Product (PEPT)

16.112 Rosetta Exosome Co., Ltd.

16.112.1 ExoLutE

16.113 RoosterBio, Inc.

16.113.1 Core Focus

16.113.2 Platforms & Partnerships

16.113.3 Services

16.114 ShiftBIO

16.114.1 Programmable NNP Platform

16.115 Shine-On Biomedical Co., Ltd.

16.115.1 Core Technology & Pipeline

16.115.1.1 Targeted Exosome Platforms (SOB Series)

16.115.1.2 Trispecific Antibody Platforms (SOA Series)

16.116 Somestech Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

16.116.1 Core Platforms & Technology

16.117 Souvie Biodelivery, LLC

16.117.1 Technology & Focus

16.118 Stemcell Medicine Ltd.

16.118.1 Exosome Focus & Therapeutic Applications

16.119 STRM.BIO

16.119.1 Core Technology & Platform

16.119.2 Therapeutic Pipeline & Focus

16.120 System Biosciences (SBI)

16.120.1 Core Exosome Focus Area

16.120.2 Value to the Scientific Community

16.121 Takara Bio, Inc.

16.121.1 Exosome-Specific Product Portfolio

16.121.2 Isolation & Purification Kits

16.121.3 Specialized Stem Cell Media

16.121.4 Downstream Multiomics Integration

16.122 Terasom Ltd.

16.122.1 Core Focus & Technology

16.123 Thermo Fisher Scientific

16.123.1 Core Exosome Workflow Solutions

16.123.2 Applications & Strategic Focus

16.124 The Tiny Cargo Company

16.124.1 Key Advantages

16.125 TransGen Biotech Co., Ltd.

16.125.1 TransExo PS Exosome Isolation Kit

16.125.2 TransExo Cell Media Exosome Kit

16.126 Tymora Analytical Operations

16.126.1 EVtrap

16.126.2 pIMAGO & PolyMAC

16.127 Unchained Labs

16.127.1 The Leprechaun Platform

16.128 Unicyte AG

16.128.1 Human Liver Stem Cells (HLSCs)

16.128.1.1 Key Characteristics and Therapeutic Applications

16.128.2 Functional Pancreatic Islets

16.128.2.1 Core Technology

16.129 Urvogelbio Pvt. Ltd.

16.129.1 Research & Technology Focus

16.130 Versatope Therapeutics, Inc.

16.130.1 Versatope's Exosome

16.130.2 Current Pipeline & Developments

16.131 VesiCURE Therapeutics

16.131.1 modEXO Platform

16.131.2 dilEVry Platform

16.131.2.1 Key Capabilities of the dilEVry Platform

16.132 VivaZome Therapeutics Pty Ltd

16.132.1 Core Technologies & Therapeutics

16.133 Xosomix

16.133.1 Core Technology & Focus

16.134 XOStem, Inc.

16.134.1 Core Focus & Technology

16.135 ZEO ScientifiX, Inc.

16.135.1 Key Products & Pipeline

List of Figures [32]

List of Tables [95]

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