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Company Announcement No 54/2026

Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark

Tel +45 74 37 37 37

AL Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

al-sydbank.com

28 September 2026



AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 39

On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) Accumulated, most recent

Announcement

1,214,000

684,533,310.00 21 September 2026

22 September 2026

23 September 2026

24 September 2026

25 September 2026 7,000

6,000

6,000

6,000

7,000 713.94

708.91

707.49

704.82

719.13 4,997,580.00

4,253,460.00

4,244,940.00

4,228,920.00

5,033,910.00 Total over week 39 32,000 22,758,810.00 Total accumulated during the

share buyback programme

1,246,000

707,292,120.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 1,246,709 own shares, equal to 1.45% of the Bank's share capital.

Yours sincerely



AL Sydbank A/S

Attachment

SM 54 UK incl. enc