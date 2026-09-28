Global Sustainable Chemical Feedstocks Market Report 2027-2035 Biomass, CO2, Waste, And Green Hydrogen Reshape Supply Chains And Unlock Growth
Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Market for Sustainable Chemical Feedstocks 2027-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The chemical industry is entering a raw material transformation comparable to the shift from coal to oil in the mid-twentieth century. Unlike previous transitions driven primarily by cost, this change is focused on reducing embedded carbon. Approximately two-thirds of the sector's carbon footprint originates from feedstocks used to manufacture plastics, fibres, solvents, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals and other chemical products. Renewable electricity can reduce process emissions, but decarbonising these products requires alternative sources of carbon.
Six sustainable chemical feedstock classes are positioned to displace petroleum naphtha and natural gas: biomass, captured carbon dioxide, recycled plastics, municipal and industrial waste, industrial by-products and renewable hydrogen. Biomass provides sugars, oils and lignocellulose, while captured carbon dioxide can support the production of fuels, polymers and construction materials. Waste plastics can be converted into monomers or cracker feed, and agricultural, municipal and industrial residues can be valorised into chemicals. Slags, tailings and other industrial by-products also contain recoverable materials. Renewable hydrogen is critical to ammonia, methanol and carbon dioxide hydrogenation pathways.
These feedstocks vary significantly in contaminant profiles, conversion requirements, capital intensity and commercial readiness. Some offer drop-in compatibility with established chemical infrastructure but face supply constraints. Others provide access to larger markets while requiring new reaction platforms, hydrogen supply and renewable power strategies.
Commercial constraints remain more significant than scientific limitations. Sustainable feedstocks are increasingly contested resources. Waste lipids, for example, serve renewable diesel, aviation fuel and oleochemical production, with mandate-backed fuel markets often able to pay higher prices. Carbon dioxide conversion economics are largely determined by energy costs, while waste-derived streams require extensive purification. Capital expenditure remains above conventional petrochemical benchmarks, and first-of-a-kind projects continue to face higher financing costs.
However, market conditions are shifting. Fossil feedstock economics are influenced by crude oil prices, carbon pricing and mature infrastructure. Sustainable chemical feedstock costs are expected to decline through supply chain development, production growth, technology learning and scale. Renewable content mandates, brand-owner commitments and carbon taxation are accelerating demand, while mass-balance certification enables renewable carbon to enter commodity chemical supply chains without immediate replacement of existing assets. Market crossover points will vary by region, product and technology.
The Global Market for Sustainable Chemical Feedstocks 2027-2035 provides a comprehensive assessment of the chemical industry's transition from petroleum naphtha and natural gas to biomass, captured carbon dioxide, waste streams, recycled plastics, industrial by-products and renewable hydrogen. It evaluates feedstock availability, conversion technologies, downstream applications, market forecasts, technology readiness, production capacity and barriers to commercial deployment.
The report includes product and technology profiles for more than two thousand organisations across the sustainable chemicals value chain. It also examines thirteen downstream markets, including polymers and materials, agriculture, construction, packaging, cosmetics and personal care, paints and coatings, electronics, textiles, fuels and lubricants, pharmaceuticals, additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence and quantum chemistry.
Report coverage includes:
- Market drivers and industry trends - sector emissions, consumer demand, regulatory pressure, carbon taxation, production costs and market transformation. Sustainable feedstocks - biomass composition and pretreatment, lignocellulosic and non-lignocellulosic sources, algae, energy crops, carbon dioxide, waste valorisation, renewable hydrogen and sector transition pathways. Green chemistry - atom and step economy, green solvents, catalysis, biocatalysis, sustainability metrics and life cycle assessment. Circular chemical production - design for circularity, upcycling, circular business models and chemical recycling through pyrolysis, gasification, dissolution and depolymerisation. Process electrification - electrochemical and electroorganic synthesis, CO2 reduction, nitrogen fixation, plasma chemistry, microwave chemistry and Power-to-X. Digitalization and advanced manufacturing - AI, machine learning, digital twins, blockchain traceability, cybersecurity, continuous flow chemistry, microreactors, process intensification and modular production. Biorefining and industrial biotechnology - lignocellulosic and algal processing, bioprocessing, scale-up, synthetic biology, metabolic engineering and strain development. CO2 utilization technologies - capture systems, conversion pathways, mineralisation and CO2-derived fuels, chemicals, polymers and construction materials. Advanced catalysts and alternative reaction media - protein engineering, industrial enzymes, bio-based solvents, deep eutectic solvents, supercritical fluids, solvent-free processing and mechanochemistry. Waste valorization and resource recovery - municipal and agricultural waste conversion, wastewater recovery, mining waste, battery materials, rare-earth elements and critical material extraction. Energy and sustainability assessment - heat recovery, renewable energy integration, energy storage, industrial symbiosis, safety by design, risk assessment and environmental impact. Regulation and economics - policy development, international harmonisation, incentives, technology competitiveness, investment activity and commercial business models. Future technologies - artificial photosynthesis, quantum computing, AI-driven R&D, space-based manufacturing and convergence across biological, nanotechnology and information systems.
The report delivers strategic intelligence for chemical manufacturers, technology developers, feedstock suppliers, investors, policymakers and downstream product companies assessing opportunities in sustainable chemical feedstocks from 2027 to 2035.
Key Topics Covered
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 The Need for a New Era in the Chemical Industry
1.2 Defining the New Era of Chemicals
1.3 Global Drivers and Trends
1.4 The Changing Landscape of the Chemical Industry
1.5 Emerging and Transforming Markets in the New Era of Chemicals
2 FEEDSTOCKS
2.1 Sustainable Feedstocks: The Foundation of the New Era
2.2 Overview of Sustainable Feedstock Options
2.3 Biomass as a Chemical Feedstock
2.4 CO2 as a Carbon Source
2.5 Waste Valorization
2.6 Renewable (Green) Hydrogen
2.7 Feedstock Transition Pathways for Industry
3 GREEN CHEMISTRY PRINCIPLES AND APPLICATIONS
3.1 The 12 Principles of Green Chemistry
3.2 Atom Economy and Step Economy in Synthesis
3.3 Solvent Reduction and Green Solvents
3.4 Catalysis for Green Chemistry
3.5 Green Metrics and Life Cycle Assessment in Chemistry
3.6 Feedstock-Specific Green Chemistry Approaches
4 CIRCULAR ECONOMY IN THE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY
4.1 Principles of Circular Economy
4.2 Design for Circularity in Chemical Products
4.3 Chemical Recycling Technologies
4.4 Upcycling of Chemical Waste
4.5 Circular Business Models in the Chemical Sector
4.6 Challenges and Opportunities in Implementing Circularity
4.7 Companies
5 ELECTRIFICATION OF CHEMICAL PROCESSES
5.1 The Role of Renewable Electricity in Chemical Production
5.2 Electrochemical Synthesis
5.3 Plasma Chemistry
5.4 Microwave-Assisted Chemistry
5.5 Integration of Power-to-X Technologies in Chemical Production
6 DIGITALIZATION AND INDUSTRY 4.0 IN CHEMISTRY
6.1 Big Data and Advanced Analytics in Chemical Research
6.2 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Applications
6.3 Digital Twins in Chemical Plant Operations
6.4 Blockchain for Supply Chain Transparency and Traceability
6.5 Cybersecurity Challenges in the Digitalized Chemical Industry
7 ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES
7.1 Continuous Flow Chemistry
7.2 Modular and Distributed Manufacturing
7.3 3D Printing of Chemicals and Materials
7.4 Advanced Process Control and Real-time Monitoring
7.5 Flexible and Adaptable Production Systems
8 BIOREFINING AND INDUSTRIAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
8.1 Biorefinery Concepts and Configurations
8.2 Lignocellulosic Biomass Processing
8.3 Algal Biorefineries
8.4 Upstream Processing
8.5 Fermentation
8.6 Downstream Processing
8.7 Formulation
8.8 Bioprocess Development
8.9 Analytical Methods
8.10 Scale of Production
8.11 Mode of Operation
8.12 Host Organisms
9 CO2 UTILIZATION TECHNOLOGIES
9.1 Overview
9.2 CO2 non-conversion and conversion technology
9.3 Carbon utilization business models
9.4 CO2 utilization pathways
9.5 Conversion processes
9.6 CO2-derived products
9.7 CO2 Utilization in Enhanced Oil Recovery
9.8 Enhanced mineralization
10 ADVANCED CATALYSTS FOR SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY
10.1 Overview of biocatalyst technology
10.2 Types of biocatalysts
10.3 Production methods and processes
10.4 Emerging technologies and innovations in biocatalysis
10.5 Companies
11 SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY AND METABOLIC ENGINEERING
11.1 Metabolic engineering
11.2 Gene and DNA synthesis
11.3 Gene Synthesis and Assembly
11.4 Genome engineering
11.5 Protein/Enzyme Engineering
11.6 Synthetic genomics
11.7 Strain construction and optimization
11.8 Smart bioprocessing
11.9 Chassis organisms
11.10 Biomimetics
11.11 Sustainable materials
11.12 Robotics and automation
11.13 Bioinformatics and computational tools
11.14 Xenobiology and expanded genetic alphabets
11.15 Biosensors and bioelectronics
11.16 Feedstocks
12 GREEN SOLVENTS AND ALTERNATIVE REACTION MEDIA
12.1 Bio-based Solvents
12.2 Switchable Solvents
12.3 Deep Eutectic Solvents (DES)
12.4 Supercritical Fluids in Industrial Applications
12.5 Solvent-free Reactions and Mechanochemistry
12.6 Solvent Selection Tools and Frameworks
12.7 Companies
13 WASTE VALORIZATION AND RESOURCE RECOVERY
13.1 Municipal Solid Waste to Chemicals
13.2 Agricultural and Food Waste Valorization
13.3 Critical Material Extraction Technology
13.4 Wastewater Treatment and Resource Recovery
13.5 Mining Waste Valorization
13.6 Companies
14 ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY INTEGRATION
14.1 Energy Efficiency Measures in Chemical Plants
14.2 Heat Recovery and Pinch Analysis
14.3 Renewable Energy Sources in Chemical Production
14.4 Energy Storage Technologies for Process Industries
14.5 Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems
14.6 Industrial Symbiosis and Energy Integration
15 SAFETY AND SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT
15.1 Green Chemistry Metrics and Sustainability Indicators
15.2 Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) in Chemical Processes
15.3 Safety by Design Principles
15.4 Risk Assessment and Management in New Chemical Technologies
15.5 Environmental Impact Assessment
15.6 Social and Ethical Considerations in the New Era of Chemicals
16 REGULATIONS AND POLICY
16.1 Global Chemical Regulations and Their Evolution
16.2 Environmental Policies Driving Sustainable Chemistry
16.3 Incentives and Support Mechanisms for Green Chemistry
16.4 Challenges in Regulating Emerging Technologies
16.5 International Cooperation and Harmonization Efforts
17 MARKETS AND PRODUCTS
17.1 Sustainable Materials and Polymers
17.2 Sustainable Agriculture Chemicals
17.3 Sustainable Construction Materials
17.4 Sustainable Packaging
17.5 Green Cosmetics and Personal Care
17.6 Bio-based and Eco-Friendly Paints and Coatings
17.7 Green Electronics
17.8 Sustainable Textiles and Fibers
17.9 Alternative Fuels and Lubricants
17.10 Green Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
17.11 Advanced Materials for 3D Printing
17.12 Artificial Intelligence in Chemical Design
17.13 Quantum Chemistry Applications
18 ECONOMIC ASPECTS AND BUSINESS MODELS
18.1 Cost Competitiveness of Sustainable Chemical Technologies
18.2 Investment Trends in Green Chemistry
18.3 New Business Models in the Circular Economy
18.4 Market Dynamics and Consumer Preferences
18.5 Intellectual Property Considerations
18.6 Case Studies
19 FUTURE OUTLOOK AND EMERGING TRENDS
19.1 Convergence of Bio, Nano, and Information Technologies
19.2 Quantum Computing in Chemical Research and Development
19.3 Space-based Manufacturing of Chemicals
19.4 Artificial Photosynthesis and Solar Fuels
19.5 Personalized and On-demand Chemical Manufacturing
19.6 The Role of Chemistry in Achieving Net-Zero Emissions
19.7 Circular Economy Solutions
19.8 Artificial Intelligence and Digitalization Impact
19.9 Quantum Chemistry Prospects
20 APPENDICES
20.1 Glossary of Terms
20.2 List of Abbreviations
20.3 Research Methodology
21 REFERENCES
LIST OF TABLES [470]
LIST OF FIGURES [127]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 1point8 1QBit 3Bar Biologics 3D Systems 3M 3R-BioPhosphate 44.01 4R Energy Corporation 525 Solutions, Inc 8Rivers 9Fiber, Inc Aamati Green Pvt Ltd Aanika Biosciences ABIS Aerogel Co., Ltd Absci Corp Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Accelegrow Accurec Recycling GmbH ACE Green Recycling Active Aerogels Adaptavate Adaptive Biotechnologies Adaptive Symbiotic Technologies ADBioplastics Adionics Adjuvants Plus Adriano di Marti/Desserto Adsorbi Aduro Clean Technologies Advanced Biochemical (Thailand) Co., Ltd Aekyung Chemical Co., Ltd Aemetis, Inc AEP Polymers Aerobel BV Aerofybers Technologies SL Aerogel Technologies LLC aerogel-it GmbH Aeropowder Limited Aeternal Upcycling AFINGEN Again Bio AgBiome AGFA-Gevaert Agilyx AGITEC International AG Agra Energy Agragene AGRANA Staerke GmbH AGRI SMILE Agrinos AgriSea NZ Seaweed Ltd Agrivida Agrobiomics AgroSpheres AgroSustain SA AGvisorPRO Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj AI Proteins AIM Solder Air Company Air Liquide S.A Air Products Air Protein Aircela Inc Airco Process Technology Airex Energy AirHive Airovation Technologies Aizawa Concrete Corporation Akorn Technology Akzo Nobel N.V Albemarle Alberdingk Boley GmbH Alberta Innovates Alchemy GmbH (Alcemy) Alfa Kimya S.A Algaeing Algal Bio Co., Ltd Algenesis Corporation Algenol Algiecel ApS AlgiKnit Algix LLC Algorithmiq AlixLabs AB Allnex Allonnia LLC Allozymes AlmaScience Alpha Assembly Solutions Alpha Biofuels (Singapore) Pte Ltd Alpha Recyclage Composites Alt.Leather Altana AG (Heliosonic GmbH) Alter Eco Pulp Alterpacks Alterra Energy Altilium Alto Neuroscience Altropol Kunststoff GmbH Ambercycle American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) Amfora Amgen AmicaTerra AmphiStar Amply Discovery Amroy Europe AMSilk GmbH Amyris, Inc An Phat Bioplastics Anacarda ltd Ananas Anam Ltd Andermatt Biocontrol Andes Ag, Inc ANDRITZ AG Anellotech, Inc Anhua Taisen Anhui Oursun Resource Technology Ankor Bioplastics Co., Ltd Anomera Inc ANPOLY, Inc Anqing He Xing Chemical Co., Ltd Antheia Anuvia APChemi Pvt. Ltd Apeel Sciences Apeiron Bioenergy Aperam BioEnergia ApexQubit Aphea.Bio APK AG Applied Bioplastics Applied Graphene Materials Applied Ink Solutions Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) Aqemia Aqua Metals, Inc Aquafil S.p.A Aqualung Carbon Capture Aquapak Polymers Ltd Aralez Bio Arborea Arca Arcadia Biosciences Arcadia eFuels ArcelorMittal SA Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Archroma Arctic Biomaterials Oy ARCUS Greencycling Arda Biomaterials Ardra Bio Arekapak GmbH Arjowiggins Group Arkema S.A Arkeon Biotechnologies Arlanxeo Armacell International S.A Arrow Greentech Arysta LifeScience Arzeda Corp Asahi Kasei Corporation ASB Biodiesel Limited Ascend Elements Ascribe Bioscience Asfert Global Asimov Aspen Aerogels, Inc AspiraDAC Pty Ltd Aspiring Materials AstraZeneca Atantares Athos Therapeutics Atlantica Agricola Atmonia Atoco Atomwise Atos Quantum Attero Attis Innovations, llc Audi Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Autolus AVA Biochem AG Avalon BioEnergy Avani Eco Avantium N.V Avicenna Biosciences Avient Corporation Avioxx Avnos Inc Axalta Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation Axens SA Ayas Renewables Inc Aymium Azolla Azotic Technologies Azul Energy B-PREG BacTech Environmental Corporation Balena Ballance Agri-Nutrients Ballard Power Systems Balrampur Chini Mills Bando Chemical BANIQL Baril Coatings B.V BarkTex Barton Blakeley Technologies Ltd Basecamp Research BASF SE Basilisk Battery Pollution Technologies Batx Energies Private Limited Bayer CropScience BBCA Biochemical & GALACTIC Lactic Acid Co., Ltd BC Biocarbon Bcircular BDI-BioEnergy International GmbH BEE Biofuel Bee Vectoring Technologies BeFC Benefuel Inc BenevolentAI Benson Hill Berkeley Energia Betolar Beyond Leather Materials ApS BHP BigHat Biosciences BigSis Bio Fab NZ BIO-FED BIO-LUTIONS International AG Bio-Oils Bio2Coat Bio2Materials Sp. z o.o BioAge Labs Biobest BioBetter BioBTX Biocatalysts Ltd Bioceres Crop Solutions BioConsortia Bioelements Group Bioeutectics Bioextrax AB Biofabrik Technologies GmbH Biofibre GmbH Biofine Technology, LLC Bioform Technologies Biofy BiogasClean A/S Biohm Biojet AS Biokemik Bioleather Biolevel Biolexis Therapeutics Bioline AgroSciences BioLNG Eurohub BIOLO BioLogiQ, Inc BioMap Biomason, Inc Biomass Resin Holdings Co., Ltd Biomatter Designs Biome Bioplastics Biome Makers Biomemory Bionema BioPak (Australia) BioPhero Biophilica BioPhy Bioplastech Ltd Bioptimus SAS BioSmart Nano Biosyntia Biotalys BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG Biotecam Biotelliga Biotic Circular Technologies Ltd Biotrem Biovox GmbH Bioweg BioZeroc bit.bio Blastr Green Steel Blest BlockTexx Pty Ltd Bloom Biorenewables SA BluCon Biotech GmbH Blue BioFuels, Inc Blue Cycle Blue Goose Biorefineries Blue Ocean Closures Blue Planet Systems Corporation BlueAlp Technology Bluepha Blueshift Materials, Inc BMW Bolt Threads, Inc Bon Vivant Bontera Boreal Bioproducts Borealis AG Borregaard Bosk Bioproducts Inc Boston Materials Boston Metal Botanical Solutions BotanoCap Botree Cycling Bowil Biotech Sp. z o.o Braskem SA Braven Environmental, LLC Brazilian Nickel PLC Brewer Science Brightmark Brightplus Oy Brightseed Brilliant Planet Brimstone Brotherton Seed Company bse Methanol GmbH BTG Bioliquids B.V BTG-BTL Bucha Bio, Inc Burgo Group S.p.A Business Innovation Partners Co., Ltd ByFusion Global Inc BYK-Chemie GmbH Byogy Renewables, Inc B'ZEOS and more......
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