Global Sustainable Chemical Feedstocks Market Report 2027-2035 Biomass, CO2, Waste, And Green Hydrogen Reshape Supply Chains And Unlock Growth

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Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Market for Sustainable Chemical Feedstocks 2027-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chemical industry is entering a raw material transformation comparable to the shift from coal to oil in the mid-twentieth century. Unlike previous transitions driven primarily by cost, this change is focused on reducing embedded carbon. Approximately two-thirds of the sector's carbon footprint originates from feedstocks used to manufacture plastics, fibres, solvents, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals and other chemical products. Renewable electricity can reduce process emissions, but decarbonising these products requires alternative sources of carbon.

Six sustainable chemical feedstock classes are positioned to displace petroleum naphtha and natural gas: biomass, captured carbon dioxide, recycled plastics, municipal and industrial waste, industrial by-products and renewable hydrogen. Biomass provides sugars, oils and lignocellulose, while captured carbon dioxide can support the production of fuels, polymers and construction materials. Waste plastics can be converted into monomers or cracker feed, and agricultural, municipal and industrial residues can be valorised into chemicals. Slags, tailings and other industrial by-products also contain recoverable materials. Renewable hydrogen is critical to ammonia, methanol and carbon dioxide hydrogenation pathways.

These feedstocks vary significantly in contaminant profiles, conversion requirements, capital intensity and commercial readiness. Some offer drop-in compatibility with established chemical infrastructure but face supply constraints. Others provide access to larger markets while requiring new reaction platforms, hydrogen supply and renewable power strategies.

Commercial constraints remain more significant than scientific limitations. Sustainable feedstocks are increasingly contested resources. Waste lipids, for example, serve renewable diesel, aviation fuel and oleochemical production, with mandate-backed fuel markets often able to pay higher prices. Carbon dioxide conversion economics are largely determined by energy costs, while waste-derived streams require extensive purification. Capital expenditure remains above conventional petrochemical benchmarks, and first-of-a-kind projects continue to face higher financing costs.

However, market conditions are shifting. Fossil feedstock economics are influenced by crude oil prices, carbon pricing and mature infrastructure. Sustainable chemical feedstock costs are expected to decline through supply chain development, production growth, technology learning and scale. Renewable content mandates, brand-owner commitments and carbon taxation are accelerating demand, while mass-balance certification enables renewable carbon to enter commodity chemical supply chains without immediate replacement of existing assets. Market crossover points will vary by region, product and technology.

The Global Market for Sustainable Chemical Feedstocks 2027-2035 provides a comprehensive assessment of the chemical industry's transition from petroleum naphtha and natural gas to biomass, captured carbon dioxide, waste streams, recycled plastics, industrial by-products and renewable hydrogen. It evaluates feedstock availability, conversion technologies, downstream applications, market forecasts, technology readiness, production capacity and barriers to commercial deployment.

The report includes product and technology profiles for more than two thousand organisations across the sustainable chemicals value chain. It also examines thirteen downstream markets, including polymers and materials, agriculture, construction, packaging, cosmetics and personal care, paints and coatings, electronics, textiles, fuels and lubricants, pharmaceuticals, additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence and quantum chemistry.

Report coverage includes:



Market drivers and industry trends - sector emissions, consumer demand, regulatory pressure, carbon taxation, production costs and market transformation.

Sustainable feedstocks - biomass composition and pretreatment, lignocellulosic and non-lignocellulosic sources, algae, energy crops, carbon dioxide, waste valorisation, renewable hydrogen and sector transition pathways.

Green chemistry - atom and step economy, green solvents, catalysis, biocatalysis, sustainability metrics and life cycle assessment.

Circular chemical production - design for circularity, upcycling, circular business models and chemical recycling through pyrolysis, gasification, dissolution and depolymerisation.

Process electrification - electrochemical and electroorganic synthesis, CO2 reduction, nitrogen fixation, plasma chemistry, microwave chemistry and Power-to-X.

Digitalization and advanced manufacturing - AI, machine learning, digital twins, blockchain traceability, cybersecurity, continuous flow chemistry, microreactors, process intensification and modular production.

Biorefining and industrial biotechnology - lignocellulosic and algal processing, bioprocessing, scale-up, synthetic biology, metabolic engineering and strain development.

CO2 utilization technologies - capture systems, conversion pathways, mineralisation and CO2-derived fuels, chemicals, polymers and construction materials.

Advanced catalysts and alternative reaction media - protein engineering, industrial enzymes, bio-based solvents, deep eutectic solvents, supercritical fluids, solvent-free processing and mechanochemistry.

Waste valorization and resource recovery - municipal and agricultural waste conversion, wastewater recovery, mining waste, battery materials, rare-earth elements and critical material extraction.

Energy and sustainability assessment - heat recovery, renewable energy integration, energy storage, industrial symbiosis, safety by design, risk assessment and environmental impact.

Regulation and economics - policy development, international harmonisation, incentives, technology competitiveness, investment activity and commercial business models. Future technologies - artificial photosynthesis, quantum computing, AI-driven R&D, space-based manufacturing and convergence across biological, nanotechnology and information systems.

The report delivers strategic intelligence for chemical manufacturers, technology developers, feedstock suppliers, investors, policymakers and downstream product companies assessing opportunities in sustainable chemical feedstocks from 2027 to 2035.

Key Topics Covered

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The Need for a New Era in the Chemical Industry

1.2 Defining the New Era of Chemicals

1.3 Global Drivers and Trends

1.4 The Changing Landscape of the Chemical Industry

1.5 Emerging and Transforming Markets in the New Era of Chemicals

2 FEEDSTOCKS

2.1 Sustainable Feedstocks: The Foundation of the New Era

2.2 Overview of Sustainable Feedstock Options

2.3 Biomass as a Chemical Feedstock

2.4 CO2 as a Carbon Source

2.5 Waste Valorization

2.6 Renewable (Green) Hydrogen

2.7 Feedstock Transition Pathways for Industry

3 GREEN CHEMISTRY PRINCIPLES AND APPLICATIONS

3.1 The 12 Principles of Green Chemistry

3.2 Atom Economy and Step Economy in Synthesis

3.3 Solvent Reduction and Green Solvents

3.4 Catalysis for Green Chemistry

3.5 Green Metrics and Life Cycle Assessment in Chemistry

3.6 Feedstock-Specific Green Chemistry Approaches

4 CIRCULAR ECONOMY IN THE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

4.1 Principles of Circular Economy

4.2 Design for Circularity in Chemical Products

4.3 Chemical Recycling Technologies

4.4 Upcycling of Chemical Waste

4.5 Circular Business Models in the Chemical Sector

4.6 Challenges and Opportunities in Implementing Circularity

4.7 Companies

5 ELECTRIFICATION OF CHEMICAL PROCESSES

5.1 The Role of Renewable Electricity in Chemical Production

5.2 Electrochemical Synthesis

5.3 Plasma Chemistry

5.4 Microwave-Assisted Chemistry

5.5 Integration of Power-to-X Technologies in Chemical Production

6 DIGITALIZATION AND INDUSTRY 4.0 IN CHEMISTRY

6.1 Big Data and Advanced Analytics in Chemical Research

6.2 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Applications

6.3 Digital Twins in Chemical Plant Operations

6.4 Blockchain for Supply Chain Transparency and Traceability

6.5 Cybersecurity Challenges in the Digitalized Chemical Industry

7 ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES

7.1 Continuous Flow Chemistry

7.2 Modular and Distributed Manufacturing

7.3 3D Printing of Chemicals and Materials

7.4 Advanced Process Control and Real-time Monitoring

7.5 Flexible and Adaptable Production Systems

8 BIOREFINING AND INDUSTRIAL BIOTECHNOLOGY

8.1 Biorefinery Concepts and Configurations

8.2 Lignocellulosic Biomass Processing

8.3 Algal Biorefineries

8.4 Upstream Processing

8.5 Fermentation

8.6 Downstream Processing

8.7 Formulation

8.8 Bioprocess Development

8.9 Analytical Methods

8.10 Scale of Production

8.11 Mode of Operation

8.12 Host Organisms

9 CO2 UTILIZATION TECHNOLOGIES

9.1 Overview

9.2 CO2 non-conversion and conversion technology

9.3 Carbon utilization business models

9.4 CO2 utilization pathways

9.5 Conversion processes

9.6 CO2-derived products

9.7 CO2 Utilization in Enhanced Oil Recovery

9.8 Enhanced mineralization

10 ADVANCED CATALYSTS FOR SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY

10.1 Overview of biocatalyst technology

10.2 Types of biocatalysts

10.3 Production methods and processes

10.4 Emerging technologies and innovations in biocatalysis

10.5 Companies

11 SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY AND METABOLIC ENGINEERING

11.1 Metabolic engineering

11.2 Gene and DNA synthesis

11.3 Gene Synthesis and Assembly

11.4 Genome engineering

11.5 Protein/Enzyme Engineering

11.6 Synthetic genomics

11.7 Strain construction and optimization

11.8 Smart bioprocessing

11.9 Chassis organisms

11.10 Biomimetics

11.11 Sustainable materials

11.12 Robotics and automation

11.13 Bioinformatics and computational tools

11.14 Xenobiology and expanded genetic alphabets

11.15 Biosensors and bioelectronics

11.16 Feedstocks

12 GREEN SOLVENTS AND ALTERNATIVE REACTION MEDIA

12.1 Bio-based Solvents

12.2 Switchable Solvents

12.3 Deep Eutectic Solvents (DES)

12.4 Supercritical Fluids in Industrial Applications

12.5 Solvent-free Reactions and Mechanochemistry

12.6 Solvent Selection Tools and Frameworks

12.7 Companies

13 WASTE VALORIZATION AND RESOURCE RECOVERY

13.1 Municipal Solid Waste to Chemicals

13.2 Agricultural and Food Waste Valorization

13.3 Critical Material Extraction Technology

13.4 Wastewater Treatment and Resource Recovery

13.5 Mining Waste Valorization

13.6 Companies

14 ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY INTEGRATION

14.1 Energy Efficiency Measures in Chemical Plants

14.2 Heat Recovery and Pinch Analysis

14.3 Renewable Energy Sources in Chemical Production

14.4 Energy Storage Technologies for Process Industries

14.5 Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems

14.6 Industrial Symbiosis and Energy Integration

15 SAFETY AND SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT

15.1 Green Chemistry Metrics and Sustainability Indicators

15.2 Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) in Chemical Processes

15.3 Safety by Design Principles

15.4 Risk Assessment and Management in New Chemical Technologies

15.5 Environmental Impact Assessment

15.6 Social and Ethical Considerations in the New Era of Chemicals

16 REGULATIONS AND POLICY

16.1 Global Chemical Regulations and Their Evolution

16.2 Environmental Policies Driving Sustainable Chemistry

16.3 Incentives and Support Mechanisms for Green Chemistry

16.4 Challenges in Regulating Emerging Technologies

16.5 International Cooperation and Harmonization Efforts

17 MARKETS AND PRODUCTS

17.1 Sustainable Materials and Polymers

17.2 Sustainable Agriculture Chemicals

17.3 Sustainable Construction Materials

17.4 Sustainable Packaging

17.5 Green Cosmetics and Personal Care

17.6 Bio-based and Eco-Friendly Paints and Coatings

17.7 Green Electronics

17.8 Sustainable Textiles and Fibers

17.9 Alternative Fuels and Lubricants

17.10 Green Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

17.11 Advanced Materials for 3D Printing

17.12 Artificial Intelligence in Chemical Design

17.13 Quantum Chemistry Applications

18 ECONOMIC ASPECTS AND BUSINESS MODELS

18.1 Cost Competitiveness of Sustainable Chemical Technologies

18.2 Investment Trends in Green Chemistry

18.3 New Business Models in the Circular Economy

18.4 Market Dynamics and Consumer Preferences

18.5 Intellectual Property Considerations

18.6 Case Studies

19 FUTURE OUTLOOK AND EMERGING TRENDS

19.1 Convergence of Bio, Nano, and Information Technologies

19.2 Quantum Computing in Chemical Research and Development

19.3 Space-based Manufacturing of Chemicals

19.4 Artificial Photosynthesis and Solar Fuels

19.5 Personalized and On-demand Chemical Manufacturing

19.6 The Role of Chemistry in Achieving Net-Zero Emissions

19.7 Circular Economy Solutions

19.8 Artificial Intelligence and Digitalization Impact

19.9 Quantum Chemistry Prospects

20 APPENDICES

20.1 Glossary of Terms

20.2 List of Abbreviations

20.3 Research Methodology

21 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [470]

LIST OF FIGURES [127]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



1point8

1QBit

3Bar Biologics

3D Systems

3M

3R-BioPhosphate

44.01

4R Energy Corporation

525 Solutions, Inc

8Rivers

9Fiber, Inc

Aamati Green Pvt Ltd

Aanika Biosciences

ABIS Aerogel Co., Ltd

Absci Corp

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Accelegrow

Accurec Recycling GmbH

ACE Green Recycling

Active Aerogels

Adaptavate

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Symbiotic Technologies

ADBioplastics

Adionics

Adjuvants Plus

Adriano di Marti/Desserto

Adsorbi

Aduro Clean Technologies

Advanced Biochemical (Thailand) Co., Ltd

Aekyung Chemical Co., Ltd

Aemetis, Inc

AEP Polymers

Aerobel BV

Aerofybers Technologies SL

Aerogel Technologies LLC

aerogel-it GmbH

Aeropowder Limited

Aeternal Upcycling

AFINGEN

Again Bio

AgBiome

AGFA-Gevaert

Agilyx

AGITEC International AG

Agra Energy

Agragene

AGRANA Staerke GmbH

AGRI SMILE

Agrinos

AgriSea NZ Seaweed Ltd

Agrivida

Agrobiomics

AgroSpheres

AgroSustain SA

AGvisorPRO

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

AI Proteins

AIM Solder

Air Company

Air Liquide S.A

Air Products

Air Protein

Aircela Inc

Airco Process Technology

Airex Energy

AirHive

Airovation Technologies

Aizawa Concrete Corporation

Akorn Technology

Akzo Nobel N.V

Albemarle

Alberdingk Boley GmbH

Alberta Innovates

Alchemy GmbH (Alcemy)

Alfa Kimya S.A

Algaeing

Algal Bio Co., Ltd

Algenesis Corporation

Algenol

Algiecel ApS

AlgiKnit

Algix LLC

Algorithmiq

AlixLabs AB

Allnex

Allonnia LLC

Allozymes

AlmaScience

Alpha Assembly Solutions

Alpha Biofuels (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Alpha Recyclage Composites

Alt.Leather

Altana AG (Heliosonic GmbH)

Alter Eco Pulp

Alterpacks

Alterra Energy

Altilium

Alto Neuroscience

Altropol Kunststoff GmbH

Ambercycle

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC)

Amfora

Amgen

AmicaTerra

AmphiStar

Amply Discovery

Amroy Europe

AMSilk GmbH

Amyris, Inc

An Phat Bioplastics

Anacarda ltd

Ananas Anam Ltd

Andermatt Biocontrol

Andes Ag, Inc

ANDRITZ AG

Anellotech, Inc

Anhua Taisen

Anhui Oursun Resource Technology

Ankor Bioplastics Co., Ltd

Anomera Inc

ANPOLY, Inc

Anqing He Xing Chemical Co., Ltd

Antheia

Anuvia

APChemi Pvt. Ltd

Apeel Sciences

Apeiron Bioenergy

Aperam BioEnergia

ApexQubit

Aphea.Bio

APK AG

Applied Bioplastics

Applied Graphene Materials

Applied Ink Solutions

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA)

Aqemia

Aqua Metals, Inc

Aquafil S.p.A

Aqualung Carbon Capture

Aquapak Polymers Ltd

Aralez Bio

Arborea

Arca

Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia eFuels

ArcelorMittal SA

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Archroma

Arctic Biomaterials Oy

ARCUS Greencycling

Arda Biomaterials

Ardra Bio

Arekapak GmbH

Arjowiggins Group

Arkema S.A

Arkeon Biotechnologies

Arlanxeo

Armacell International S.A

Arrow Greentech

Arysta LifeScience

Arzeda Corp

Asahi Kasei Corporation

ASB Biodiesel Limited

Ascend Elements

Ascribe Bioscience

Asfert Global

Asimov

Aspen Aerogels, Inc

AspiraDAC Pty Ltd

Aspiring Materials

AstraZeneca

Atantares

Athos Therapeutics

Atlantica Agricola

Atmonia

Atoco

Atomwise

Atos Quantum

Attero

Attis Innovations, llc

Audi

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services

Autolus

AVA Biochem AG

Avalon BioEnergy

Avani Eco

Avantium N.V

Avicenna Biosciences

Avient Corporation

Avioxx

Avnos Inc

Axalta

Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation

Axens SA

Ayas Renewables Inc

Aymium

Azolla

Azotic Technologies

Azul Energy

B-PREG

BacTech Environmental Corporation

Balena

Ballance Agri-Nutrients

Ballard Power Systems

Balrampur Chini Mills

Bando Chemical

BANIQL

Baril Coatings B.V

BarkTex

Barton Blakeley Technologies Ltd

Basecamp Research

BASF SE

Basilisk

Battery Pollution Technologies

Batx Energies Private Limited

Bayer CropScience

BBCA Biochemical & GALACTIC Lactic Acid Co., Ltd

BC Biocarbon

Bcircular

BDI-BioEnergy International GmbH

BEE Biofuel

Bee Vectoring Technologies

BeFC

Benefuel Inc

BenevolentAI

Benson Hill

Berkeley Energia

Betolar

Beyond Leather Materials ApS

BHP

BigHat Biosciences

BigSis

Bio Fab NZ

BIO-FED

BIO-LUTIONS International AG

Bio-Oils

Bio2Coat

Bio2Materials Sp. z o.o

BioAge Labs

Biobest

BioBetter

BioBTX

Biocatalysts Ltd

Bioceres Crop Solutions

BioConsortia

Bioelements Group

Bioeutectics

Bioextrax AB

Biofabrik Technologies GmbH

Biofibre GmbH

Biofine Technology, LLC

Bioform Technologies

Biofy

BiogasClean A/S

Biohm

Biojet AS

Biokemik

Bioleather

Biolevel

Biolexis Therapeutics

Bioline AgroSciences

BioLNG Eurohub

BIOLO

BioLogiQ, Inc

BioMap

Biomason, Inc

Biomass Resin Holdings Co., Ltd

Biomatter Designs

Biome Bioplastics

Biome Makers

Biomemory

Bionema

BioPak (Australia)

BioPhero

Biophilica

BioPhy

Bioplastech Ltd

Bioptimus SAS

BioSmart Nano

Biosyntia

Biotalys

BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG

Biotecam

Biotelliga

Biotic Circular Technologies Ltd

Biotrem

Biovox GmbH

Bioweg

BioZeroc

bit.bio

Blastr Green Steel

Blest

BlockTexx Pty Ltd

Bloom Biorenewables SA

BluCon Biotech GmbH

Blue BioFuels, Inc

Blue Cycle

Blue Goose Biorefineries

Blue Ocean Closures

Blue Planet Systems Corporation

BlueAlp Technology

Bluepha

Blueshift Materials, Inc

BMW

Bolt Threads, Inc

Bon Vivant

Bontera

Boreal Bioproducts

Borealis AG

Borregaard

Bosk Bioproducts Inc

Boston Materials

Boston Metal

Botanical Solutions

BotanoCap

Botree Cycling

Bowil Biotech Sp. z o.o

Braskem SA

Braven Environmental, LLC

Brazilian Nickel PLC

Brewer Science

Brightmark

Brightplus Oy

Brightseed

Brilliant Planet

Brimstone

Brotherton Seed Company

bse Methanol GmbH

BTG Bioliquids B.V

BTG-BTL

Bucha Bio, Inc

Burgo Group S.p.A

Business Innovation Partners Co., Ltd

ByFusion Global Inc

BYK-Chemie GmbH

Byogy Renewables, Inc

B'ZEOS and more......

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