Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market By RNA Type, Service, Application, Scale, End User, And Location - Forecast To 2035 16.8% CAGR Unlocks LNP And CDMO Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maximize ROI through outsourced GMP-aligned LNP formulation, fill-finish and cold-chain services, leveraging Singapore's co-funded infrastructure, skilled talent and regulatory maturity

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market by Type of RNA, Type of Service Offered, Application Area, Scale of Operation, End User, and Facility Location - Trends and Forecast till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore RNA therapeutics manufacturing market is valued at USD 56.96 million in the current year and is projected to exceed USD 229.89 million by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Singapore is strengthening its position as an Asia-Pacific hub for RNA therapeutics manufacturing through government funding, advanced research infrastructure, regulatory capabilities, and multinational biopharmaceutical investment. Key developments include A*STAR's NATi mRNA BioFoundry, the nearly USD 100 million Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Initiative under the Research, Innovation and Enterprise plan, and BioNTech's Southeast Asia headquarters and regional mRNA manufacturing facility.

Growing demand for mRNA vaccines, small interfering RNA, antisense oligonucleotides, self-amplifying RNA, and other nucleic acid therapies is creating opportunities across RNA synthesis, lipid nanoparticle formulation, analytical testing, fill-finish operations, quality control, and cold-chain logistics. Singapore's Health Sciences Authority framework, skilled biopharmaceutical workforce, and infrastructure at Biopolis and Tuas Biomedical Park further support clinical- and commercial-scale development.

Market Growth Drivers and Emerging Trends

Expansion of the Singapore RNA therapeutics manufacturing market is being driven by the commercialization of mRNA vaccines and a growing clinical pipeline targeting oncology, infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders, cardiometabolic conditions, and chronic diseases. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies without internal nucleic acid synthesis or LNP formulation capacity are increasingly considering outsourced manufacturing and foundry-style infrastructure to reduce early development risk.

Government-backed platforms, including the Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre and the Biologics Pharma Innovation Programme Singapore, are advancing process development, digital automation, single-use technologies, and continuous bioprocessing. Academic-industry collaboration involving A*STAR, Duke-NUS Medical School, Arcturus Therapeutics, and other organizations is also helping translate RNA research into scalable manufacturing processes.

Singapore's broader biomanufacturing ecosystem provides an additional competitive advantage. WuXi Biologics' USD 1.4 billion CRDMO facility, AstraZeneca's planned USD 1.5 billion antibody-drug conjugate facility, and Novartis' USD 256 million site expansion reinforce the country's capacity to support complex, high-value therapeutic modalities. These investments contribute shared expertise, supplier networks, digital capabilities, and specialized talent relevant to RNA manufacturing.

Market Challenges

Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces high capital requirements for LNP formulation, temperature-controlled fill-finish infrastructure, and validated ultra-cold-chain distribution. Singapore is also continuing to develop commercial-scale RNA manufacturing capacity beyond gram- or kilogram-scale research and foundry operations.

Competition from Australia and South Korea may affect future investment decisions, particularly as both markets attract multinational mRNA manufacturing projects. Scaling saRNA and circular RNA platforms also presents technical challenges, while evolving global regulatory requirements can increase development costs and extend manufacturing timelines. Logistics providers must maintain GMP-compliant handling, validated temperature controls, and detailed regulatory documentation to serve this market effectively.

Key Market Insights



A*STAR's NATi mRNA BioFoundry provides gram-scale mRNA manufacturing capabilities and supports the transition from discovery-stage research to downstream process development.

BioNTech's regional headquarters and mRNA manufacturing investment demonstrate multinational confidence in Singapore as a long-term nucleic acid therapeutics hub.

Government co-funding is supporting translational research and creating a pipeline of RNA candidates that may require outsourced GMP manufacturing as they advance.

LNP formulation and fill-finish services represent important capacity opportunities for providers serving RNA therapy developers.

Specialty logistics companies with validated ultra-cold-chain systems and GMP-aligned handling capabilities are positioned to play a critical role in RNA supply chains. Biopolis and Tuas Biomedical Park remain central locations for research, manufacturing, supplier development, and biopharmaceutical investment.

Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market Segmentation

The market analysis covers the following segments:



RNA therapeutic type: Messenger RNA (mRNA), Small Interfering RNA (siRNA), Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASOs), Self-Amplifying RNA (saRNA), and other RNA modalities.

Service type: RNA drug substance manufacturing, synthesis / IVT, LNP formulation and encapsulation, drug product / fill-finish operations, analytical testing, and quality control.

Application: Infectious disease vaccines, oncology, rare and genetic disorders, cardiometabolic conditions, and other chronic disorders.

Scale of operation: Preclinical / clinical foundry scale and commercial scale. End user: Large pharmaceutical companies, small and mid-sized biotechnology companies, and academic and government research institutes.

Key Segment Findings

Messenger RNA currently represents the largest segment, supported by the commercial precedent of mRNA vaccines, BioNTech's regional investment, and A*STAR's foundry infrastructure. The siRNA, ASO, and saRNA segments are expected to gain momentum as regional clinical pipelines mature.

LNP formulation is emerging as a high-growth service segment because many RNA therapeutics depend on specialized delivery systems. Manufacturing partners able to combine GMP-aligned LNP formulation, encapsulation, analytical testing, and fill-finish services are well positioned to capture outsourced development and production demand.

Foundry-scale infrastructure also occupies an important position between academic research and commercial manufacturing. The NATi mRNA BioFoundry can support early-stage process development, while multinational facilities provide pathways toward clinical and commercial production.

Organizations Active in the Singapore Ecosystem



A*STAR, including the NATi mRNA BioFoundry

AstraZeneca

BioNTech

Duke-NUS Medical School

GenScript Biotech

Novartis

Sanofi WuXi Biologics

Research Coverage

The report assesses Singapore RNA therapeutics manufacturing market size, growth opportunities, facilities, service portfolios, partnerships, funding, investments, and recent expansions. It also examines LNP formulation capacity, fill-finish bottlenecks, make versus buy considerations, company profiles, and Singapore's competitive position relative to other Asia-Pacific manufacturing hubs.

The analysis addresses the market share of major RNA modalities, leading companies and research institutes, outsourcing opportunities, government initiatives, regulatory considerations, and investment activity across Biopolis and Tuas Biomedical Park. It also evaluates opportunities for distributors, cold-chain logistics providers, channel partners, CDMOs, pharmaceutical companies, and investors.

Reasons to Buy the Report



Detailed market sizing and opportunity analysis across RNA type, service, application, scale, end user, and facility location.

Assessment of Singapore's regulatory framework, manufacturing infrastructure, and government funding environment.

Competitive benchmarking against other Asia-Pacific RNA manufacturing hubs.

Analysis of distribution, cold-chain logistics, regulatory documentation, and value-added service opportunities. Primary research-informed insights covering manufacturing, regulatory, operational, and commercial conditions.

Additional Benefits



Complementary PPT Insights Pack

Complementary Excel Data Pack for analytical modules

15% free content customization

Detailed report walkthrough session with the research team Free updated report if the purchased report is 6-12 months old or older

Key Topics Covered

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Introduction

2.4.2.2. Types

2.4.2.2.1. Qualitative

2.4.2.2.2. Quantitative

2.4.2.3. Advantages

2.4.2.4. Techniques

2.4.2.4.1. Interviews

2.4.2.4.2. Surveys

2.4.2.4.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.4.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.5. Stakeholders

2.4.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.5.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders

2.4.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.5.6. Technical Experts

2.4.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.5.8. Scientists

2.4.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.6. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.6.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.6.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-Down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Time Series Analysis

3.3.5. Extrapolation

3.3.6. Convergence

3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Scenario Planning

3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Demographics

3.4.2. Market Access

3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.4.4. Industry Consolidation

3.5. Robust Quality Control

3.6. Key Market Segmentations

3.7. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

4.2.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. R&D Innovation

4.2.11.7. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.8. Supply Chain

4.2.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing

6.2.1. Key Characteristics of Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing

6.2.2. Key Applications of Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing

6.2.3. Challenges Associated with Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing

6.3. Future Perspective

7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.2.4. Analysis by Type of RNA

7.2.5. Analysis by Type of Service Offered

7.2.6. Analysis by Application Area

7.2.7. Analysis by Scale of Operation

7.2.8. Analysis by End User

8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

8.3. Methodology

8.4. Overview of Peer Groups Based in Singapore

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute (Research and Technology-Transfer Partner)

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Company Mission

9.2.3. Company Footprint

9.2.4. Management Team

9.2.5. Contact Details

9.2.6. Financial Performance

9.2.7. Operating Business Segments

9.2.8. Product Portfolio

9.2.9. MOAT Analysis

9.2.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.3. AstraZeneca

9.4. BioNTech

9.5. Duke-NUS Medical School

9.6. GenScript Biotech

9.7. Novartis

9.8. Sanofi

9.9. WuXi Biologics

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing: Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

10.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

10.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

10.3.4. Analysis by Type of Partner

10.3.5. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Type of Partner

10.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

10.4. Analysis by Region

10.4.1. Local and International Agreements

10.4.2. Intracontinental and Intercontinental Agreements

11. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Funding Models

11.3. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing: Funding and Investment Analysis

11.3.1. Analysis by Year of Funding

11.3.1.1. Cumulative Year-wise Trend of Funding Instances

11.3.1.2. Cumulative Year-wise Trend of Amount Invested

11.3.2. Analysis by Type of Funding

11.3.2.1. Analysis of Funding Instances

11.3.2.2. Analysis of Amount Invested

11.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Funding

11.3.4. Analysis of Amount Invested by Year and Type of Funding

11.3.5. Analysis by Region

11.3.6. Most Active Players

11.3.6.1. Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

11.3.6.2. Analysis by Amount Raised

11.3.6.3. Leading Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

12. MEGA TRENDS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing: Key Megatrends

13. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Market Drivers

13.3. Market Restraints

13.4. Market Opportunities

13.5. Market Challenges

13.6. Conclusion

14. SINGAPORE RNA THERAPEUTICS MANUFACTURING MARKET

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.4. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

14.4.1. Conservative Scenario

14.4.2. Optimistic Scenario

14.5. Investment Feasibility Index

14.6. Key Market Segmentations

15. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF RNA THERAPEUTIC

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market for Messenger RNA (mRNA): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.4. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market for Small Interfering RNA (siRNA): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.5. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market for Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASOs): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.6. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market for Self-Amplifying RNA (saRNA): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.7. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market for Other RNA Modalities: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.8. Data Triangulation and Validation

15.8.1. Secondary Sources

15.8.2. Primary Sources

15.8.3. Statistical Modeling

16. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF SERVICE OFFERED

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market for RNA Drug Substance Manufacturing (Synthesis / IVT): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.4. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market for Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Formulation and Encapsulation: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.5. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market for Drug Product / Fill-Finish Operations: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.6. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market for Analytical Testing and Quality Control: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.7. Data Triangulation and Validation

16.7.1. Secondary Sources

16.7.2. Primary Sources

16.7.3. Statistical Modeling

17. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON APPLICATION AREA

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market for Infectious Disease Vaccines: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.4. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market for Oncology: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.5. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market for Rare and Genetic Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.6. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market for Cardiometabolic: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.7. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market for Other Chronic Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.8. Data Triangulation and Validation

17.8.1. Secondary Sources

17.8.2. Primary Sources

17.8.3. Statistical Modeling

18. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF SCALE OF OPERATION

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market for Preclinical / Clinical (Foundry) Scale: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.4. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market for Commercial Scale: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.5. Data Triangulation and Validation

18.5.1. Secondary Sources

18.5.2. Primary Sources

18.5.3. Statistical Modeling

19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF END USER

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market in Big Pharmaceutical Companies: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.4. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market in Small and Mid-Sized Biotechnology Companies: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.5. Singapore RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Market in Academic and Government Research Institutes: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6. Data Triangulation and Validation

20. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES

21. STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

22. REPORT CONCLUSION

23. TABULATED DATA

24. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



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