YSS Investor Lawsuit: York Space Systems Sued For Securities Fraud On Behalf Of Investors With Losses Contact BFA Law By October 30 Court Deadline

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Key Details of the York Space Systems ($YSS) Class Action:



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 30, 2026

Alleged Misconduct: Securities violations alleging York Space Systems misrepresented the capabilities of its satellite software

Largest Alleged Stock Drop: May 11, 2026 – 10.9% Stock Drop

Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until October 30, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired York Space Systems common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 2026 IPO and/or York Space Systems securities during the Class Period. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. It is captioned Ianelli v. York Space Systems Inc. et al., No. 1:26-cv-04074.

Why is York Space Systems Being Sued for Securities Violations?

York Space Systems operates as a space and defense provider that primarily sells satellites and satellite-related services. According to the complaint, 96% of York Space Systems' fiscal 2025 revenue was derived from projects contracted by the U.S. Federal Government under the Pentagon's Space Development Agency, with most of those projects under the SDA's Transport Layer program.

According to the complaint, York Space Systems touted the Company's successful launches with the SDA, its incumbent position leading into future Transport Layer tranches, and its proprietary satellite software.

As alleged, Defendants overstated the capabilities of York Space Systems' satellite software.

Why did York Space Systems' Stock Drop?

On May 11, 2026, Wolfpack Research published a report stating that former employees of York Space Systems claimed the company sent satellites into space without knowing whether the software was fit to accomplish its basic mission. The report further stated that York Space Systems' satellites did not function as expected because the company did not finish developing the software before launch and instead waited until the satellites were in orbit to debug them.

On this news, York Space Systems' stock price dropped $3.91 per share, or 10.9%, from a closing price of $35.88 per share on May 11, 2026, to $31.97 per share on May 12, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in York Space Systems, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360, and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

BFA's notable successes include a recovery of over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

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