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Pooja Batra and Aditi Govitrikar join Deepak Tijori at the 5th National Yogasana Sports Championship 2026
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) The 5th National Yogasana Sports Championship 2026 brought together sport, wellness and the entertainment fraternity as actress Pooja Batra and actor-doctor Aditi Govitrikar joined actor Deepak Tijori at the prestigious event.
The championship celebrated the growing recognition of Yogasana as a competitive sport while also highlighting the importance of fitness, discipline and a balanced lifestyle. The presence of the three well-known personalities added a touch of glamour to an event that remained firmly rooted in the values of health and wellbeing.
Pooja Batra, known for her work across Hindi and international cinema, spoke about the importance of making wellness a part of everyday life. “Yoga has always been more than just a form of exercise for me. It is about finding balance, staying connected with yourself and being consistent. Events like this are wonderful because they bring the focus back to health, discipline and the importance of taking care of both the mind and bod”,” she said.
Actor and doctor Aditi Govitrikar, who has consistently advocated a holistic approach towards wellbeing, also shared her thoughts on the occasi“n. “What I love about yoga is that it works at different levels. It helps you become more aware of your body, your breathing and your mind. When you see young people taking Yogasana seriously as a sport, it is encouraging because these are habits that can stay with them for”life,” she said.
Deepak Tijori, who was also present at the championship, appreciated the spirit of the participants and the larger message behind the“event. “There is something very inspiring about watching people come together with so much discipline and dedication. Yogasana is not only about flexibility or physical strength; it also teaches patience, focus and co”sistency,” he said.
The 5th National Yogasana Sports Championship 2026 provided a platform to celebrate athletes and practitioners who continue to take Yogasana forward, while bringing greater attention to fitness and mindful living.
The championship celebrated the growing recognition of Yogasana as a competitive sport while also highlighting the importance of fitness, discipline and a balanced lifestyle. The presence of the three well-known personalities added a touch of glamour to an event that remained firmly rooted in the values of health and wellbeing.
Pooja Batra, known for her work across Hindi and international cinema, spoke about the importance of making wellness a part of everyday life. “Yoga has always been more than just a form of exercise for me. It is about finding balance, staying connected with yourself and being consistent. Events like this are wonderful because they bring the focus back to health, discipline and the importance of taking care of both the mind and bod”,” she said.
Actor and doctor Aditi Govitrikar, who has consistently advocated a holistic approach towards wellbeing, also shared her thoughts on the occasi“n. “What I love about yoga is that it works at different levels. It helps you become more aware of your body, your breathing and your mind. When you see young people taking Yogasana seriously as a sport, it is encouraging because these are habits that can stay with them for”life,” she said.
Deepak Tijori, who was also present at the championship, appreciated the spirit of the participants and the larger message behind the“event. “There is something very inspiring about watching people come together with so much discipline and dedication. Yogasana is not only about flexibility or physical strength; it also teaches patience, focus and co”sistency,” he said.
The 5th National Yogasana Sports Championship 2026 provided a platform to celebrate athletes and practitioners who continue to take Yogasana forward, while bringing greater attention to fitness and mindful living.
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