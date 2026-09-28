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`Riva Beach Club Welcomes Cooler Evenings and a New Season by the Beach
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) As the weather turns and Dubai settles into cooler days and fall evenings, Riva Beach Club is inviting guests to make the most of one of the most enjoyable stretches of the year by the water.
There is something special about this time of year at Riva. The air feels lighter, the evenings stretch out longer, and every part of the club, from the pool to the beach to the dining spaces, feels made for slowing down and staying a while.
The setting itself takes on a different character as the weather cools. Loungers stay comfortable well past midday, the pool becomes just as inviting in the late afternoon as it is in the morning, and the beach offers the kind of easy, unhurried backdrop that cooler weather is made for.
The season brings a refreshed line-up of offers to match. Weekday Vibes (Mon–Thu) offers adult entry at AED 99 (AED 89 F&B credit) with Happy Hour from 3pm to 9pm, while weekends bring the Weekend Treat at AED 175 (AED 150 F&B credit) and Sip & Splash's unlimited house beverages on Fridays and Saturdays. The week also features Steak & Wine on Mondays, Ladies' Day on Wednesdays, unlimited mimosas at The Sunday Social, and Friday Tacos from AED 49, with 40 percent off food through The Weekend Warm-Up.
Evenings, in particular, become the highlight of a visit during this part of the year. With After Dark by the Pool, guests can carry the day straight into night, settling into loungers with fresh towels and a beverage package as the temperature drops and the pool takes on a different mood after sunset. As temperatures ease after dark, the club's outdoor spaces come into their own, offering a setting that feels just as good for a quiet evening as it does for a laid-back night with friends.
The dining experience takes on its own rhythm as the weather cools too. Meals feel more social, drinks are best enjoyed slowly, whether that's a shared plate as the sun sets or a proper dinner once the evening settles in. Riva's food and beverage offering is designed to match the mood of the season, easy, and best enjoyed at whatever pace suits the moment.
As the city's outdoor social scene picks up with the cooler weather, Riva Beach Club is looking forward to welcoming guests back for exactly that, sunset swims, long dinners, and evenings spent exactly where they belong, by the water.
Venue: Riva Beach Club, Shoreline East 7 & 8, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
There is something special about this time of year at Riva. The air feels lighter, the evenings stretch out longer, and every part of the club, from the pool to the beach to the dining spaces, feels made for slowing down and staying a while.
The setting itself takes on a different character as the weather cools. Loungers stay comfortable well past midday, the pool becomes just as inviting in the late afternoon as it is in the morning, and the beach offers the kind of easy, unhurried backdrop that cooler weather is made for.
The season brings a refreshed line-up of offers to match. Weekday Vibes (Mon–Thu) offers adult entry at AED 99 (AED 89 F&B credit) with Happy Hour from 3pm to 9pm, while weekends bring the Weekend Treat at AED 175 (AED 150 F&B credit) and Sip & Splash's unlimited house beverages on Fridays and Saturdays. The week also features Steak & Wine on Mondays, Ladies' Day on Wednesdays, unlimited mimosas at The Sunday Social, and Friday Tacos from AED 49, with 40 percent off food through The Weekend Warm-Up.
Evenings, in particular, become the highlight of a visit during this part of the year. With After Dark by the Pool, guests can carry the day straight into night, settling into loungers with fresh towels and a beverage package as the temperature drops and the pool takes on a different mood after sunset. As temperatures ease after dark, the club's outdoor spaces come into their own, offering a setting that feels just as good for a quiet evening as it does for a laid-back night with friends.
The dining experience takes on its own rhythm as the weather cools too. Meals feel more social, drinks are best enjoyed slowly, whether that's a shared plate as the sun sets or a proper dinner once the evening settles in. Riva's food and beverage offering is designed to match the mood of the season, easy, and best enjoyed at whatever pace suits the moment.
As the city's outdoor social scene picks up with the cooler weather, Riva Beach Club is looking forward to welcoming guests back for exactly that, sunset swims, long dinners, and evenings spent exactly where they belong, by the water.
Venue: Riva Beach Club, Shoreline East 7 & 8, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
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