Jessie Gill: Strategic Enterprise Executive Leader Driving Transformation, Operations, And Organizational Performance

GA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With 16 Years of senior Chief of Staff and C-level Experience, Jessie Gill Has Built a Career Turning Executive Vision Into Enterprise-Wide ExecutionAtlanta, Georgia - Jessie Gill is a seasoned senior executive and enterprise operator with 16 years of experience serving in Chief of Staff and executive leadership roles across complex organizations. Throughout her career, she has worked alongside CEOs and executive leadership teams and has developed a distinctive ability to translate executive vision into strategic priorities, align cross-functional teams, and ensure that organizational initiatives move from planning to measurable execution.Jessie currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff at Wheels, LLC, a leading fleet management company, where she partners directly with the CEO to drive enterprise-wide strategy, long-range planning, and transformation initiatives. In this role, she leads the organization's strategic planning process, works to ensure alignment across business units, and provides executive oversight designed to connect leadership priorities with tangible organizational outcomes.Her responsibilities encompass a broad range of executive leadership and operational functions. Jessie oversees the execution of key strategic initiatives while maintaining enterprise accountability across competing priorities. She provides executive decision support, coordinates governance activities, and helps drive high-level operational execution. She also routinely prepares in-depth CEO briefings that incorporate client, market, and geopolitical context, equipping senior leadership with the information needed to make informed decisions in a complex business environment.Over the course of 16 years in Chief of Staff roles, Jessie's responsibilities have expanded well beyond the traditional boundaries of the position. Her career has increasingly placed her at the intersection of enterprise strategy, operations, governance, organizational effectiveness, and executive leadership experience that has shaped her into a broader enterprise operator.Jessie's path to executive leadership began in 2010 at an energy efficiency SaaS company, where she was first introduced to the Chief of Staff profession. Her boss at the time and mentor recognized her potential and helped introduce her to the strategic discipline that would ultimately define her career. Approximately 16 years later, that early opportunity has grown into a career spanning multiple industries and complex organizational environments.Since then, Jessie has held leadership positions across fleet management, Am Law 100 legal services, and global consumer brands, including Dunkin' Brands, Inspire Brands, and Arby's Restaurant Group. Working across these diverse industries has given her a broad perspective on organizational leadership and reinforced a central theme throughout her career: while industries may change, the fundamentals of strong enterprise leadership remain remarkably consistent. Clear priorities, disciplined execution, organizational accountability, and strong leadership are essential to performance.Working alongside CEOs throughout her career has also given Jessie a unique vantage point into how organizations make decisions, allocate resources, navigate competing priorities, manage change, and translate strategy into performance. She believes the Chief of Staff role can be one of the most comprehensive training grounds for broader enterprise leadership when the role is given the appropriate scope, accountability, and organizational mandate.In addition to her corporate leadership, Jessie is the Founder of JKG Elite Consulting, where she provides fractional executive advisory services to CEOs, Founders, UHNW individuals, celebrities, and organizations navigating growth and transformation. Through her consulting work, she draws upon her career-long experience as an executive partner, helping organizations strengthen leadership effectiveness, establish strategic priorities, and navigate periods of significant change.Jessie attributes much of her success to her family, particularly her mom. Originally from Toronto, she grew up watching her parents work hard to provide for their family. Her father was born and raised in Africa, while her mother came from India to Canada. Jessie watched her mother, who had graduated as a chemist, work at a chocolate factory for $3.10 an hour while remaining deeply focused on making sure her family was cared for and provided for. Her father worked 16-hour days under cars to provide for their family.That example of sacrifice, dedication, and work ethic had a lasting impact on Jessie. Seeing how hard her parents worked shaped her understanding of commitment and responsibility and became a foundation for the professional discipline she carries into her leadership today.Mentorship has been equally influential in her professional life. When reflecting on the best career advice she has received, she points to the mentor at Comverge, now a good friend to her by the name of Blake Young, who introduced her to the Chief of Staff profession early in her career as one of the most consequential influences on her professional journey. That introduction not only opened a new professional path but also exposed her to opportunities across multiple industries and helped establish the direction of her leadership journey.For young women entering executive leadership and operations, Jessie emphasizes resilience, confidence, and perspective.“Don't take things personally,” she says.“Know what you bring to the table, carry yourself with confidence, grace, and stay the course.”Having spent much of her career working in traditionally male-dominated environments, Jessie understands the importance of developing resilience without losing authenticity. She encourages women to trust their experience, advocate for themselves, maintain high professional standards, and not allow difficult moments or environments to define the trajectory of their careers.Her leadership philosophy is grounded in values that extend beyond professional achievement. Jessie values leadership, resilience, discipline, respect, family, and continuous growth. Jessie also believes some of the greatest opportunities for women today exist beyond traditional functional leadership tracks. As organizations become more complex and interconnected, executives who can operate across functions, understand the broader enterprise, and bring together strategy, operations, people, and execution are increasingly valuable. She sees that ability to lead across organizational boundaries as an important part of the next generation of executive leadership.Outside of her executive responsibilities, Jessie maintains a strong connection to family, travel, and music. She enjoys international travel and frequently travels with her mother and her partner, making several major trips each year. Recent destinations in 20260 have included Thailand, Italy, Egypt, Croatia, Banff, and Amsterdam. Music is also an important part of her life. Her fiancé is a music producer and well-known DJ, and their shared love of music across genres has become one of the many ways they stay connected outside of their professional lives.For Jessie Gill, leadership is ultimately about connection-connecting people to strategy, strategy to execution, and organizational vision to meaningful results. From the mentorship that introduced her to the Chief of Staff profession to her current work partnering with senior executives, she has built a career defined by strategic thinking, operational discipline, and a commitment to helping organizations move forward. As opportunities for women in executive leadership continue to expand, Jessie remains focused on staying the course, creating meaningful impact, and demonstrating what is possible when resilience and strategic leadership come together.Learn More about Jessie Gill:Through her Influential Women profile, or through her LinkedIn profile,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Jessie Gill: Strategic Enterprise Executive Leader Driving Transformation, Operations, and Organizational Performance News Provided By Influential Women September 28, 2026, 09:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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