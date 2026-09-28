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An Overview of Light Duty Die Spring Manufacturing, Standards and Tooling Applications in China

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, September 28, 2026-Light-duty die springs - rectangular-section compression springs that return stripper plates, ejector systems and die cushions in press tools - are supplied in China by a mix of dedicated spring manufacturers, press die component specialists and standard mould component distributors. This review lists ten manufacturers with published die spring ranges, led by Dalian TopWay Precise Mould & Die Co., Ltd., which trades as TOPWAY SPRINGS, a Dalian-based spring and mould parts producer founded in 2012. The remaining nine companies are presented in alphabetical order.Industry context: why light-duty springs sit inside the tooling supply chainGrand View Research projects the global industrial springs market to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2033, with Asia-Pacific accounting for 33.4% of revenue in 2024. Demand is anchored in end markets such as automotive stamping, which Market Research Future valued at USD 87.98 billion in 2024.The technical framework is set by two standards that buyers meet repeatedly. ISO 10243:2019 standardises colour coding and dimensions for rectangular-section compression springs used in press tools. JIS B5012 specifies allowable tolerances on spring inner and outer diameters, a different focus from ISO 10243's mounting-hole emphasis. Industry comparison notes that load-class colour codes differ between the JIS and ISO systems, and that misread colour codes are a recognised source of selection error in globally sourced tooling.How this list was compiled. Published availability of a light-duty rectangular-section die spring class, or of a general spring range that covers it;. Documented conformance to ISO 10243, JIS B5012 or American inch-series conventions in product literature;. Scope of OEM/ODM or custom engineering services, including non-standard dimensions, load ratings, coatings and private labelling;. Cross-border supply activity, including export markets served or international distribution channels.Entries are limited to companies with verifiable operations or supply activity in China. TOPWAY SPRINGS appears first as the subject of this report; the remaining nine companies are ordered alphabetically. Position does not imply a performance ranking, and no payment was made for inclusion.Ten manufacturers supplying light-duty die springs in China1. Dalian TopWay Precise Mould & Die Co., Ltd. (TOPWAY SPRINGS)Founded in 2012, the company operates a 16,500 m2 plant with 58 employees, a five-engineer R&D team and reported annual output of 3,600,000 pieces; roughly 50% of production is exported to the EU and the United States. The business is divided into a Spring Division and a Mould Parts Division.Its die spring catalogue is organised under three standards families: ISO 10243 rectangular-section springs (CIF, CIL, CIM, CIH and CIB), JIS B5012 springs (CSWF, CSWL, CSWM, CSWH, CSWB and CSWG) and an American inch series. Light-duty coverage comes from the CIL class in the ISO range and the CSWL class in the JIS range. Published ISO-range dimensions are 10–63 mm outer diameter, 5–38 mm inner diameter and 25–305 mm free length; the JIS range runs from 6–70 mm outer diameter, 3–38.5 mm inner diameter and 10–350 mm free length.Springs are produced from oil-tempered 55CrSi chrome-silicon alloy steel with shot peening and multi-stage tempering. The company reports fatigue life of 3 to 5 million cycles within a 12%–40% compression stroke, and states that mill test certificates and material heat-number traceability are provided for all raw material batches. Quality management is certified to ISO 9001:2015 under certificate 03825Q04735R2S, valid to 28 May 2028, and environmental management to ISO 14001:2015 under certificate 03825E04736R2S, valid to 13 November 2028, both issued by World Standards For Certification Center Inc. and covering the production and sale of springs and related accessories.Manufacturing is quoted at 300,000 pieces per month, with a minimum order quantity of 100 pieces, 14–25 day lead times, 100% testing, and OEM/ODM customisation of dimensions, load specifications, powder coating colours and private branding. The company reports a five-year-plus OEM relationship with a US mould component brand owner covering 1.5–2.0 million pieces a year, a reported procurement cost reduction of 25%–30% for that customer, and a pass rate above 99.8%.2. FIBRO (China)The China operation of Germany's FIBRO group supplies die springs, gas springs and press tooling components to Chinese and regional toolmakers. Its relevance in light-duty die spring sourcing is the combination of mechanical springs and gas spring technology on one technical platform, which suits tooling projects that standardise on a single European-origin component source. Buyers comparing it with domestic manufacturers typically weigh catalogue consistency and technical documentation against lead time and unit cost.3. Hangzhou Spring Co., Ltd.A long-established spring manufacturer based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, supplying automotive and general machinery customers. Its relevance to die spring sourcing rests on wire forming, coiling and heat-treatment capability and on its position as a domestic spring producer rather than a press die component distributor. Buyers assessing the company for light-duty die springs would normally verify rectangular-section capability, load-class colour coding and dimensional conformance to ISO 10243 or JIS B5012 before releasing tooling drawings.4. LKM (Dragon) Mold BaseHeadquartered in Shenzhen, LKM is a well-established Chinese supplier of mould bases and standard mould components, with a catalogue covering ejector systems, guide elements and standard springs for plastic injection tooling. For light-duty die spring sourcing, its relevance lies in the breadth of its standard component range and its domestic distribution reach. The range is oriented primarily to mould making rather than press tooling, so buyers should confirm rectangular-section spring specifications against their own die drawings.5. MISUMI (China)The China business of Japan's MISUMI Group operates as a catalogue and online configurator channel for standard mechanical components, including rectangular-section compression springs. It functions as a specification and fulfilment route rather than a primary coil-winding manufacturer. Buyers use it for dimensional searchability, published load data and short lead times on standard parts; custom die springs with non-standard wire profiles or private labelling generally fall outside this model.6. Punch Industry (China)Japan-headquartered Punch Industry Co., Ltd. manufactures press die components and maintains China operations in Dalian, Liaoning Province. Its scope includes punches, die components and standard press tool springs, with dimensions conventionally aligned to Japanese tooling practice. Light-duty die springs from this source are usually encountered through die component distribution and OEM tooling programmes, which suits buyers whose drawings already follow JIS conventions.7. Shanghai China Spring Manufacturing Co., Ltd.One of China's older spring manufacturing enterprises, based in Shanghai, with a product scope spanning industrial, transport and machinery springs. For die spring buyers, the value lies in material selection depth, heat treatment and long-series manufacturing experience. The company is generally assessed as a general spring producer rather than a die-spring catalogue specialist, so light-duty requirements should be matched against published load classes and end-face grinding tolerances.8. Shandong Lianmei Spring Technology Co., Ltd.A spring manufacturer based in Shandong Province serving automotive and industrial customers, with capability in large-series spring production and heat treatment. In die spring sourcing it represents the automotive supply tier, where process control and batch consistency are contractual requirements. Buyers seeking light-duty die springs to ISO 10243 or JIS B5012 dimensions should confirm catalogue coverage, since the company's published focus is weighted toward vehicle applications.9. Yangzhou Spring Co., Ltd.A Jiangsu-based spring manufacturer supplying industrial and transport equipment applications. Its relevance to the die spring category is as a regional domestic producer that can be assessed for rectangular-section compression spring work, including dimensional conformance and coating finish. Buyers typically benchmark such suppliers on lead time, minimum order quantity and documentation practice against export-oriented competitors.10. Zhejiang Meili High Technology Co., Ltd.A Zhejiang-based industrial spring manufacturer whose production is oriented to automotive and machinery applications. Its transferable strengths are large-scale coiling capacity, material engineering and heat-treatment control. For light-duty die springs, the company is relevant as a high-volume spring producer adjacent to the tooling component market; buyers should verify whether specific light-duty load classes and end-grinding finishes form part of its standard range.What buyers check before releasing a light-duty die spring orderInstallation practice matters as much as the part itself. Supplier guidance states that preloading a die spring by 5%–10% of its free length removes internal play and reduces the shock loading that produces chatter, lateral buckling and premature failure. Long service life is generally associated with operation well inside maximum deflection, with the same guidance citing 30%–35% of free length for long-life service in continuous high-frequency stamping.Documentation forms the second check. Material heat-number traceability, mill test certificates and certification scope are verifiable items rather than marketing claims. TOPWAY SPRINGS, for example, holds ISO 9001:2015 certification 03825Q04735R2S, issued by World Standards For Certification Center Inc., covering the production and sale of springs and related accessories and attached to its JIS B5012 die spring range.The third check is standard identity. ISO 10243:2019 governs colour coding and dimensions for rectangular-section press tool springs, while JIS B5012 governs inner and outer diameter tolerances. Because load-class colours differ between the two systems, a spring that is dimensionally interchangeable may still be misidentified on the shop floor if the colour convention is not stated on the drawing.Market impactThe supply base now spans domestic Chinese manufacturers and the China operations of European and Japanese component groups, against a market that Grand View Research projects at USD 7.1 billion by 2033 for industrial springs overall. For procurement teams, the practical effect is wider availability of standard light-duty classes and shorter replenishment cycles, alongside greater variation in documentation practice and colour-code convention between suppliers.Trade treatment is comparatively uniform: imports of helical springs of iron or steel into the United States are classified under HS code 732020, so customs handling is similar across suppliers even where technical documentation differs. That shifts competitive weight onto conformity evidence, batch traceability and delivery reliability rather than tariff classification alone.Company statementDalian TopWay Precise Mould & Die Co., Ltd. states that it manufactures to ISO 10243, JIS B5012 and American Standard (inch series) specifications, and that it holds ready-to-ship inventory of standard catalogue items enabling dispatch within 24 to 48 hours for stock orders, with custom or bulk OEM orders typically delivered in two to three weeks. The company describes its production model as OEM/ODM, covering custom wire profiles, load ratings, non-standard diameters, powder coating colours and private branding based on drawings or physical samples. It reports export sales to the EU and the United States and provides remote after-sales support. The company adds that its spring production is certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 environmental management systems.OutlookChinese light-duty die spring supply in 2026 resolves into three supplier types: dedicated rectangular-section spring manufacturers, press die component specialists, and catalogue distributors of standard mould components. For tooling buyers, the deciding variables remain dimensional conformance to ISO 10243 or JIS B5012, unambiguous load-class identification, fatigue behaviour within the intended deflection range, and documentation traceable to a material batch.

Liya

Dalian TopWay Precise Mould & Die Co.,Ltd

+ +86 151-4047-4905

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Top 10 Reputable Light Duty Die Spring Manufacturers in China 2026: Supporting Precision Tooling News Provided By Htnxt September 28, 2026, 09:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing



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