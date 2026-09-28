AI World Media Group Launches AI World Publishing To Help Authors Bring Books To Market

AI WORLD PUBLISHING

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New division supports independent authors from first idea through editing, design, publishing, and distribution, with a focus on AI, technology, and the future

- Sydney Armani: AI WORLD INSIDERPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI World Media Group Launches AI World Publishing to Help Authors Bring Books to MarketNew division supports independent authors from first idea through editing, design, publishing, and distribution, with a focus on AI, technology, and the futureAI World Media Group today announced the launch of AI World Publishing, a book publishing division dedicated to artificial intelligence, technology, innovation, and the ideas shaping the future. The division helps independent authors turn their ideas and manuscripts into professionally produced books that reach readers worldwide.AI is changing how people work, build businesses, govern, and live. That has created strong demand for books that explain these changes clearly and from real experience. Many of the people best placed to write them, including founders, executives, researchers, engineers, educators, and professionals who have seen AI transform their fields, have valuable knowledge but lack the time, publishing experience, or production resources to finish a book. AI World Publishing is designed to close that gap."Many people have a valuable story or idea but need help turning it into a book," said Sydney Armani, Chairman and CEO of AI World Media Group. "AI World Publishing gives authors support at each stage, from developing their writing to making the finished book available to readers.""The conversation about artificial intelligence is too important to leave to a handful of voices," Armani added. "We want to help the people living through this transformation, in business, healthcare, security, and everyday life, share what they know in a form that lasts."From Your Idea to a Published BookAI World Publishing offers end-to-end support in three areas. Authors can use the full process or choose only the services they need.01 - Writing & EditingWhether an author is starting with a rough concept, a partial draft, or a complete manuscript, AI World Publishing helps develop the idea, shape the structure, complete the writing, and refine it for publication.02 - Design & PublishingThe team handles the book's interior layout, cover design, and formatting, and prepares the finished production files so the book is ready for release.03 - DistributionFinished books are published through established platforms, including Amazon, so readers can easily find and buy them.Authors can explore these services and start their book at aiworldpublishing.Books About the Technologies Shaping Our FutureAI World Publishing is especially interested in books on generative AI, AI agents, AI safety, superintelligence, blockchain, fintech, healthcare technology, cybersecurity, AI infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and the future of work. The collection spans practical guides, essays, personal stories, and fiction, reflecting the many ways people are experiencing and interpreting the AI era.Books in the AI World Publishing collection include:The Intelligence Era: Twenty Essays on How Artificial Intelligence Is Reshaping Infrastructure, Work, Governance, and Everyday Life: Buy on AmazonAI Doomism: When Legitimate Safety Concerns Turn Into Fear of the Future: Buy on AmazonSilicon Valley AI Fever: The Race to Build the Future Before the Future Is Ready: Buy on AmazonAI Safety Handbook: Protecting Humanity Through Security in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Buy on AmazonNot All Intelligence Is Artificial: Why Human Judgment Still Matters in the Age of AI: Buy on AmazonThe Return of AI Sentient: Story of a Runaway AI: Buy on AmazonAI Fundamentals for Small Business: Understanding, Planning, and Applying AI Without the Hype: Buy on AmazonHow AI Saved My Life: From Diagnosis to Reinvention: A Story of Hope, Healing, and AI: Buy on AmazonThis AI Boom Is Different: This Time, AI Is Building Real Infrastructure, Creating New Industries, and Reshaping the Global Economy: Buy on AmazonReaders can browse the full published books collection.Reaching Readers Through the AI World Media NetworkAs part of AI World Media Group, AI World Publishing can connect relevant authors and books with opportunities across the company's media, education, and community platforms. These include AI World TV, which features AI news, expert interviews, and startup spotlights; the AI World Podcast; AI World Journal; and the AI World Society community. This gives authors potential exposure to an audience already engaged with artificial intelligence and emerging technology.ContactHave a book idea, a manuscript in progress, or a completed book ready for publication? We'd like to hear from you.Email:...Phone: +1 888 580 6610Web: aiworldpublishingMedia Contact:AI World Media Group... | +1 650 753 9000About AI World Media GroupAI World Media Group connects the global AI community through journalism, video, podcasts, conferences, education, and events. Founded by Sydney Armani, the Silicon Valley–based company runs a network of properties covering AI news, education, careers, and innovation. Its properties include:AI World TV: AI news, expert interviews, podcasts, and startup spotlightsAI World Journal: AI news, analysis, and an AI tools resource hub101 AI World: AI education, reference content, and career resourcesAI World Podcast: Conversations with leaders shaping artificial intelligenceAI World Society: A community built around "AI for everyone"AI World Publishing: Books on AI, technology, and the future, plus publishing services for independent authorsThe company also hosts annual AI conferences and educational workshops. Its other ventures include Vision Cinema AI, Casting AI Agent, Verify AI Agents, X1 AI Agent

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AI World Media Group Launches AI World Publishing to Help Authors Bring Books to Market News Provided By AI World Media Group LLC September 28, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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