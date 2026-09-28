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Smotrich Fights Delay of 2,167-Unit E1 Settlement Tender
(MENAFN) Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich demanded Sunday that a planned tender for 2,167 settlement units in the E1 area east of occupied East Jerusalem move forward before next month's Knesset election.
The government's legal adviser, Gali Baharav-Miara, ordered the bidding deadline pushed back by one month, moving further steps in the tender past the Oct. 27 vote, an Israeli news website reported.
The move was intended to keep government action from interfering with the election period, according to the report.
Smotrich called for the postponement to be overturned, arguing that the tender belonged to a process begun well before the campaign. He also accused Baharav-Miara of meddling in the election and acting in favor of Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, who has opposed the E1 construction plan.
“Stopping the tender turns the issue into part of the election campaign,” Smotrich said, according to an Israeli channel.
He vowed not to let the delay stand.
Israeli authorities had planned to open bids for the 2,167 units on Oct. 25. A separate tender for 1,234 units was issued in August, bringing the total under the E1 project to 3,401 units.
The E1 project aims to link the illegal Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim with occupied East Jerusalem through Palestinian land.
The government's legal adviser, Gali Baharav-Miara, ordered the bidding deadline pushed back by one month, moving further steps in the tender past the Oct. 27 vote, an Israeli news website reported.
The move was intended to keep government action from interfering with the election period, according to the report.
Smotrich called for the postponement to be overturned, arguing that the tender belonged to a process begun well before the campaign. He also accused Baharav-Miara of meddling in the election and acting in favor of Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, who has opposed the E1 construction plan.
“Stopping the tender turns the issue into part of the election campaign,” Smotrich said, according to an Israeli channel.
He vowed not to let the delay stand.
Israeli authorities had planned to open bids for the 2,167 units on Oct. 25. A separate tender for 1,234 units was issued in August, bringing the total under the E1 project to 3,401 units.
The E1 project aims to link the illegal Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim with occupied East Jerusalem through Palestinian land.
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