India's Q3 Housing Sales In Top 7 Cities Rise 3 Pc, New Launches Up 18 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) India's housing sales across the top seven cities rose by 3 per cent year‐on‐year to approximately 1,00,220 units in Q3 2026, while total sales value increased about 2 per cent to roughly Rs. 1.55 lakh crore, a report said on Monday.

The report from ANAROCK Group said new supply rose 18 per cent to about 1,14,320 units in Q3 2026, led by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with roughly 37,500 launches and Hyderabad with about 18,950 launches.

India's residential market regained momentum in Q3 2026 despite geopolitical uncertainty and global economic pressures. Housing sales picked up from a tepid Q2, driven by resilient end-user demand, though rising costs and uneven demand across markets continued to keep growth range bound.

MMR recorded the highest sales of nearly 31,750 units, followed by Bengaluru with approximately 16,670 units. Collectively these two cities accounted for 48 per cent of the total sales across the top 7 cities in Q3 2026.

"Hyderabad saw the highest yearly jump in housing sales at 15 per cent, followed by Bengaluru with 12 per cent Y-o-Y rise, and MMR with a 5 per cent gain. All other top cities individually recorded a dip in sales on an annual basis,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

Most cities saw new supply decline annually, but Hyderabad, MMR and Bengaluru saw new supply increase - by 120 per cent, 27 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively.

Units priced between Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore comprised the highest new supply share of 34 per cent, followed by the Rs 1.5 crore – Rs 2.5 crore budget segment with a 24 per cent share.

Units priced between Rs 40– 80 lakh comprised 17 per cent share of the total new supply during the quarter, while the sub-Rs 40 lakh category stood at 14 per cent share.

Available housing inventory rose 12 per cent annually in the top 7 cities to over 6,30,590 units by the end of Q3 2026.

Average residential prices in top cities collectively rose 7 per cent YoY in Q3 2026 and NCR saw the highest 12 per cent annual growth, followed by Bengaluru with an 8 per cent yearly rise.

“While buyers will likely stay selective due to higher prices and increasing affordability concerns, the combination of festive sentiment, stable borrowing costs and a healthy new launch pipeline should support sales,” Puri added.

-IANS

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