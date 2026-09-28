People Across Communities Voluntarily Removing Structures For Simhastha Road Widening: Ujjain Collector

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Sep 28 (IANS) People from different castes and religious communities are voluntarily coming forward to remove portions of their houses, religious structures and other buildings falling within the proposed road-widening alignment for Simhastha 2028, Ujjain Collector Raushan Singh said on Monday.

Singh said the city was undertaking infrastructure work under the master plan to prepare for the large number of devotees expected during the religious congregation, and cooperation from different sections of society was helping in carrying out the work.

“The Simhastha gathering is scheduled for 2028, and a large number of devotees are expected to attend. Infrastructure work is currently underway to prepare for the event, including road widening projects outlined in the master plan,” Singh said in a video statement.

He said people from all communities were voluntarily cooperating with the administration by removing structures that fall within the alignment, and members of the Muslim community were also removing a portion of the Shahi Masjid at Chhatri Chowk.

“A particularly positive aspect of this process is the contribution being made by people from all religions and communities; they are voluntarily coming forward to help demolish their own houses, religious structures and other buildings that fall within the project's path,” Singh said.

His statement came after a disturbance was reported at Chhatri Chowk on Monday morning during the removal of the portion of the Shahi Masjid identified for the road-widening project.

According to police, some people allegedly pelted stones at personnel deployed at the site, following which tear gas and mild force were used to disperse the crowd.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said the mosque committee itself was carrying out the demolition of the section falling within the widening zone and that the situation was subsequently brought under control.

“Various communities and organisations have been consistently cooperating with the road-widening project. Today, the mosque committee itself is voluntarily demolishing the section of the Shahi Masjid at Chhatri Chowk that falls within the widening zone,” Sharma told IANS.

He said police had established a security perimeter around the site and restricted entry as a precautionary measure. Some police personnel sustained minor injuries in the stone-pelting, he said.

“We had anticipated this and conducted thorough briefings and multiple meetings to discuss every aspect. It is precisely because of this planning that we cleared the entire Chhatri Chowk area,” Sharma said.

A female Crime Branch inspector, Pushpa Panchal, was reportedly injured while dealing with women protesters carrying iron and steel sheets.

Sharma said the area was being monitored through CCTV cameras and drones, while police were also keeping a close watch on social media.

He said some people who allegedly came from outside the district to create trouble had been detained and taken to different police stations.

Police would identify those involved in the stone-pelting through CCTV and drone footage and register FIRs against them, the SP said.

He added that some women had attempted to block the road but withdrew the blockade after being counselled. The road has since been reopened.

The district administration appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours and to maintain peace and order as road-widening work continues in preparation for Simhastha 2028.