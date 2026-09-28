Social Media Influencer From Madhya Pradesh Nidhi Tiwari Dies By Suicide At 30

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Social media influencer Nidhi Tiwari died by suicide in her home in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

Nidhi's body was reportedly found hanging at her home in Bhusa Mod on Saturday. As her family members reportedly took her to the hospital, the doctors declared her dead.

While the exact reason behind her taking this massive step is still not known, Nidhi's family has alleged that she was speaking to someone over the phone on Saturday evening before she allegedly died by suicide.

It is being claimed that after the conversation, she even posted an emotional status on Facebook that read, "Is adhure dil ko kisi ne pura nahi kiya maine khud se pura kar diya isliye kaha jata hai khud se pyar karo kisi aur se nahin khud mein khud ko talash karo kisi aur mei aakhir kab tak talasho ge khud ko."

Later, she reportedly locked herself in her room, and when her family members came to check on her, she even refused to eat and asked them to leave her alone. When Nidhi did not open her door for a long time the next morning, the family contacted the police.

The police are examining the conversations brought to light by the family, along with other circumstances preceding her death.

The police have asked not to draw any conclusions about the reason for the suicide before the investigation is complete.

According to locals, Nidhi wanted to make a career as an actress, and as part of working towards her dream, she was working as a model and regularly created digital content. Nidhi was using social media to build her public profile. She has even won the 'Miss Pretty India' title in 2024.

The 30-year-old content creator had a total of 16 lakh followers, with around 900,000 followers on Facebook and 700,000 on Instagram.