Fan Murder Case: Court Rejects Darshan's Plea To Delay Pradosh's Approver Statement

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) Accused-turned-approver Pradosh was produced before the 59th City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru on Monday amid tight security in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. The court dismissed a memo petition filed by actor Darshan seeking to postpone the recording of Pradosh's statement as an approver.

The plea was filed seeking a two-day postponement, with Darshan's counsel stating that they intended to approach the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court's decision dismissing Darshan's petition challenging Pradosh's status as an approver.

Special Public Prosecutor Prasannakumar opposed the plea, arguing that the trial should proceed without further delay. He pointed out that the Supreme Court had directed that the trial be conducted expeditiously and that the accused and their counsel should cooperate with the fast-track proceedings.

The defence submitted an 11-page memo before the 59th CCH Court, seeking the postponement of Pradosh's statement. The counsel argued that the accused had the right to approach the Supreme Court and sought time to file an appeal against the High Court order.

The defence also submitted that other witnesses could be examined in the meantime and that Pradosh's statement could be recorded later. It argued that Pradosh was among the seven witnesses referred to by the High Court and that his statement could be recorded as the seventh witness.

However, the prosecution opposed the request, stating that the summons had already been issued to Pradosh on September 24 after the arguments before the High Court had concluded. The prosecution argued that there were no new circumstances warranting a postponement.

The 59th CCH Court Judge Sujatha Madivalappa Sambrani dismissed Darshan's memo petition. The court also emphasised the need for the trial proceedings to move forward.

The trial court had fixed September 28 for recording Pradosh's statement as an approver. Darshan had earlier approached the Karnataka High Court seeking to prevent Pradosh from becoming an approver, but the High Court dismissed his plea.

Meanwhile, Prasannakumar submitted that Pradosh should be allowed to remain inside the courtroom, citing security concerns. The court accepted the request and permitted Pradosh to sit inside the courtroom.

Pradosh, who was initially named as an accused in the case, had sought to become an approver. His statement is expected to be recorded by the trial court as part of the proceedings in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The court will record Pradosh's detailed statement over the next one to two days, with his account likely to shed light on what transpired on the day Kannada actor Darshan's fan Renukaswamy was allegedly murdered.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements in and around the court premises in view of alleged threats to Pradosh from Darshan's fans. The Central DCP Zone has deputed one ACP, three police inspectors, eight sub-inspectors and more than 40 police personnel for his security.

Pradosh, who is currently lodged at Bengaluru Central Prison, has been brought to the court under the escort of Kamakshipalya police, which registered and investigated the murder case, along with prison authorities.

Pradosh was initially named accused number 14 in the case. He later submitted an 11-page application before the court seeking permission to turn approver and record his statement against the other accused. The court allowed his plea.

Darshan's counsel had challenged the decision before the Karnataka High Court, but the petition was not entertained.

As an approver, Pradosh is expected to give his account of the alleged murder and the events surrounding the death of Renukaswamy. His statement is likely to be recorded in detail by the trial court.

The proceedings are being closely watched as Pradosh's statement as an approver could provide details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder of Renukaswamy and the events that followed.

The Renukaswamy murder case concerns the alleged killing of 35-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of Kannada actor Darshan, in Bengaluru in June 2024. According to the prosecution, Renukaswamy was allegedly abducted, assaulted and killed, with his body later being found in the Kamakshipalya area.

Actor Darshan and several others were arrested in connection with the case and are facing trial. The prosecution has alleged that Renukaswamy was targeted after he sent some vulgar messages to Darshan's partner, Pavithra Gowda.