Verma Slams Kejriwal's 'Gen Z' Drama, Calls Confronter An AAP 'Goon'

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the recent Tilak Nagar road inspection row, alleging that the person who confronted him during his visit was a“goon” of AAP and not a member of Gen Z.

In a video post on X, Verma said he had gone to the spot after receiving complaints from AAP MLA Jarnail Singh and wanted to explain the work being carried out by the Delhi Government. "Kejriwal ji, I can teach you how to win the hearts of the public. But only if you get a break from your drama. First, watch this video!" twitter/ybIz96snGD - Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) September 28, 2026

Verma Hits Back at Kejriwal's 'Gen Z' Drama

“So now Kejriwal ji has stepped into the field. Swearing false oaths on his children, making his elderly parents sit in wheelchairs on voting day to play the emotional card, beating up a female MP in Sheesh Mahal, and beating up the Chief Secretary of Delhi-it had all become a habit for them. And now, they are leaning on the pretext of 'Gen Z',” Verma said.

“Kejriwal ji, the person who came into my round yesterday was not a Gen Z; he was your goon. Your MLA reached there with several goons. I wanted to explain to him gently what kind of work we are doing. If you had any complaint, I went there to address and resolve those complaints,” he added.

Verma said that, for perhaps the first time in Delhi, a minister had gone to the ground after receiving a complaint from an opposition MLA, reached the site and attempted to address the issue on the spot.

“If you fail to understand these things, it's because for 15 years you neither built roads in Delhi nor carried out any development work. Kejriwal ji, I want to tell you that this Gen Z drama of yours is not going to work,” he said.

Alleges Criminal Record of Confronter

Referring to the person who allegedly confronted him during the inspection, Verma claimed that an FIR had been registered against him three months ago in connection with an alleged assault on an MCD contractual employee.

“He broke the neck of a minor contract employee of MCD. Jarnail Singh's own nephew is also named in that FIR. Both were arrested by our Delhi Police. And later, you even tried to get that poor contract employee's home and shop demolished,” he alleged.

Warning Against 'Hooliganism'

Verma further warned that he would not tolerate any obstruction in the work of the Delhi Government or alleged harassment of government officials and contractors.

“If you are going there today, go ahead. Take all your goons with you. Do as much drama as you want, but your hooliganism will not work in front of me at all,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)