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DIFC Academy and London Business School announce executive education scholarships for Emirati women as DIFC celebrates Emirati Women’s Month
(MENAFN- Manara Global) : Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and London Business School, a world-leading business school with a longstanding presence in the UAE, today announced a new initiative to support the professional development and career progression of Emirati women.
As part of the DIFC Academy’s 20th year of providing executive and academic education and its commitment to connecting talent with some of the world’s leading educational institutions, London Business School (LBS) will provide 10 scholarships on its Executive Education Open programmes for Emirati women from the DIFC community, supporting participants to develop new skills, broaden their leadership capabilities and accelerate their careers.
The initiative will provide Emirati women with access to one of the world’s leading providers of executive education. London Business School’s Open Executive Education programmes are ranked #1 in the world by the Financial Times for the second consecutive year, and its Custom Executive Education programmes are ranked #2 globally. The School has a proud history supporting the development of Emirati women.
It marks the culmination of DIFC’s celebration of Emirati Women’s Month, which took place from 28 August to 28 September under the theme ‘Together We Rise Stronger and Better’. The programme reflects DIFC’s broader commitment to empowering women through access to education, professional development, leadership opportunities and a strong community of peers and mentors.
The DIFC Academy has established itself as a leading executive learning environment, bringing together world-class universities, business schools and professional education providers to support the development of human capital in Dubai and across the region. Today, the Academy works with a growing network of leading academic and professional partners, offering programmes spanning finance, management, law, sustainability, future skills and other areas critical to the evolving economy.
LBS is a longstanding member of the DIFC education ecosystem. It established its first campus outside London in Dubai in 2007- a key milestone in its global expansion and a demonstration of its long-term commitment to the Middle East. The School’s Dubai campus, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2027, is located within DIFC Academy, reinforcing the long-established relationship between the two institutions and their shared commitment to developing the region’s business leaders.
Alya Alzarouni, Chief Operating Officer of DIFC Authority, said: “Empowering Emirati women to play an even greater role in the UAE’s economy is central to our vision for a diverse and future-ready financial centre. As we celebrate Emirati Women’s Month under the theme ‘Together We Rise Stronger and Better’, our partnership with London Business School provides 10 Emirati women with access to world-class executive education to strengthen their capabilities and accelerate their careers. This complements DIFC’s wider support for women’s professional development, including the DIFC Innovation Hub’s Women in Business Week, creating opportunities for women across our community to connect, learn and lead.”
Sergei Guriev, Dean, London Business School, said: “We are delighted to contribute to DIFC’s Emirati Women’s Month celebrations and its ambition to create an inclusive ecosystem where talent can thrive.
“London Business School is proud to partner with DIFC and the DIFC Academy to further support the development of Emirati women and the UAE’s future business leaders. Through these 10 scholarships, we look forward to welcoming a greater number of talented Emirati women into the LBS learning community and providing them with the business education and the global network to take the next step in their careers.”
As part of the wider programme, DIFC Innovation Hub is also leading Women in Business Week, bringing together women across the DIFC Community for a series of events and conversations. The programme includes sessions exploring women’s roles in technology, finance, entrepreneurship, innovation, personal branding and the future of business. Events include Women Behind the Code, BuildHers of Tomorrow, Women Powering Finance and Women Building Influence. Through these initiatives, DIFC continues to strengthen its position as a platform for talent development and inclusion, supporting women to build skills, expand their networks and contribute to the continued growth and competitiveness of Dubai and the UAE.
Eligible Emirati women interested in applying for the executive education scholarships are invited to register at: Empowering Emirati Women Through World-Class Executive Education | DIFC Academy
As part of the DIFC Academy’s 20th year of providing executive and academic education and its commitment to connecting talent with some of the world’s leading educational institutions, London Business School (LBS) will provide 10 scholarships on its Executive Education Open programmes for Emirati women from the DIFC community, supporting participants to develop new skills, broaden their leadership capabilities and accelerate their careers.
The initiative will provide Emirati women with access to one of the world’s leading providers of executive education. London Business School’s Open Executive Education programmes are ranked #1 in the world by the Financial Times for the second consecutive year, and its Custom Executive Education programmes are ranked #2 globally. The School has a proud history supporting the development of Emirati women.
It marks the culmination of DIFC’s celebration of Emirati Women’s Month, which took place from 28 August to 28 September under the theme ‘Together We Rise Stronger and Better’. The programme reflects DIFC’s broader commitment to empowering women through access to education, professional development, leadership opportunities and a strong community of peers and mentors.
The DIFC Academy has established itself as a leading executive learning environment, bringing together world-class universities, business schools and professional education providers to support the development of human capital in Dubai and across the region. Today, the Academy works with a growing network of leading academic and professional partners, offering programmes spanning finance, management, law, sustainability, future skills and other areas critical to the evolving economy.
LBS is a longstanding member of the DIFC education ecosystem. It established its first campus outside London in Dubai in 2007- a key milestone in its global expansion and a demonstration of its long-term commitment to the Middle East. The School’s Dubai campus, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2027, is located within DIFC Academy, reinforcing the long-established relationship between the two institutions and their shared commitment to developing the region’s business leaders.
Alya Alzarouni, Chief Operating Officer of DIFC Authority, said: “Empowering Emirati women to play an even greater role in the UAE’s economy is central to our vision for a diverse and future-ready financial centre. As we celebrate Emirati Women’s Month under the theme ‘Together We Rise Stronger and Better’, our partnership with London Business School provides 10 Emirati women with access to world-class executive education to strengthen their capabilities and accelerate their careers. This complements DIFC’s wider support for women’s professional development, including the DIFC Innovation Hub’s Women in Business Week, creating opportunities for women across our community to connect, learn and lead.”
Sergei Guriev, Dean, London Business School, said: “We are delighted to contribute to DIFC’s Emirati Women’s Month celebrations and its ambition to create an inclusive ecosystem where talent can thrive.
“London Business School is proud to partner with DIFC and the DIFC Academy to further support the development of Emirati women and the UAE’s future business leaders. Through these 10 scholarships, we look forward to welcoming a greater number of talented Emirati women into the LBS learning community and providing them with the business education and the global network to take the next step in their careers.”
As part of the wider programme, DIFC Innovation Hub is also leading Women in Business Week, bringing together women across the DIFC Community for a series of events and conversations. The programme includes sessions exploring women’s roles in technology, finance, entrepreneurship, innovation, personal branding and the future of business. Events include Women Behind the Code, BuildHers of Tomorrow, Women Powering Finance and Women Building Influence. Through these initiatives, DIFC continues to strengthen its position as a platform for talent development and inclusion, supporting women to build skills, expand their networks and contribute to the continued growth and competitiveness of Dubai and the UAE.
Eligible Emirati women interested in applying for the executive education scholarships are invited to register at: Empowering Emirati Women Through World-Class Executive Education | DIFC Academy
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