Thar Swerves Through Traffic, Hits Bike Near Dwarka Expressway Driver Flees Dashcam Video (WATCH)

A black Mahindra Thar allegedly went on a dangerous swerving spree before crashing into a motorcycle near Gurugram's Dwarka Expressway on Saturday night, leaving the rider and pillion injured. The SUV driver allegedly sped away from the scene without stopping to check on the victims.

The incident took place around 8.15pm, and a dashcam recording of the crash later surfaced on social media. Acting on the footage, police registered a case at Sector 10A police station and launched an investigation to identify and trace the driver.

The video shows the black Thar joining the main road in Sector 93 before repeatedly veering from one side of the road to the other. At one point, the SUV moves towards the right, forcing the vehicle recording the footage to slow down.

DWRAKA EXPRESSWAY HORROR: Innocent commuter mowed down by a reckless Thar!Brutally hitting a citizen who was simply heading home and leaving him on the road is pure criminal barbarism. Owning a big car doesn't make anyone bigger than the law.@DelhiPolice @GurugramPolice scan... twitter/6WI1Dlxuot

- Gaurav (@k_gauravs) September 27, 2026

The footage then shows a WagonR and another SUV travelling alongside each other, while a motorcycle carrying two people moves through the narrow gap between them. The Thar driver appears to spot the opening, accelerates and suddenly swerves left before slamming into the motorcycle.

The impact sent both the rider and pillion crashing onto the road, with the two allegedly being dragged several metres. Instead of stopping, the Thar driver continued accelerating and fled the spot.

Police said they have identified the SUV's registration number as HR16AG5200.“Taking cognisance of the video, a case has been registered. We have identified the number plate of the Thar. The vehicle is registered in the name of Shakuntala, a resident of Bhiwani,” the officer said.

The victims were identified as Rajesh and Dinesh, who were travelling towards Dwarka. Police said the two did not go to a hospital for treatment and escaped serious injuries as they were wearing helmets.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS.“Teams are working to nab the driver. According to the preliminary investigation, the driver is absconding,” the officer said.

Police also found that the Thar had previously been challaned for dangerous driving and jumping a red light in Zirakpur.“We have learnt that the vehicle has a challan of Rs 5,000 from August in connection with dangerous driving and jumping a red light in Zirakpur,” the officer said.