Pakora Shop Turns Battleground: Chutney Sparks Fight Between Two Groups In Hapur (WATCH)

A bizarre food-related dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur escalated into a violent street brawl, after a group of customers allegedly objected to being served sweet tamarind chutney instead of green chutney with their pakoras. The incident took place in Dehra village under the Dhaulana police station area and has since gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the disagreement began at a roadside pakora shop when customers became angry over the chutney served with their food. The situation quickly escalated when the group allegedly attacked the shopkeeper. Several people then gathered to defend the vendor, turning the dispute into a larger confrontation between two groups.

Videos of the incident show people fighting in the middle of a busy marketplace, with punches, kicks and blows being exchanged. The footage reportedly shows stones and belts being used during the clash. In one particularly unusual moment, a large metal strainer used at the food stall was picked up and used to hit another person. A man's shirt was also pulled off during the scuffle, while bystanders watched and one woman attempted to intervene.

Watch the viral video here:

Hapur, UP of pakoda 2026 AD twitter/EDTAlPWFdu

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Four people were reported injured in the incident. Police subsequently began investigating the matter after the video surfaced online. Authorities said they were working to identify those involved using the footage and were conducting medical examinations of the injured.

Circle Officer Munish Chandra was quoted as saying,“Information has been received regarding a brawl between two groups in Dehra. A video of the incident has also surfaced.” He added that those involved were being identified and that necessary legal action would follow the investigation.

The Hapur clash has drawn comparisons with the infamous 'Battle of Baghpat', a 2021 street fight involving chaat sellers in Uttar Pradesh that became a major viral sensation. The latest incident has similarly attracted attention because an everyday street-food disagreement turned into a large public confrontation.

As the video continues circulating online, the police investigation remains underway. Authorities are examining the footage and other available information to establish what happened and identify the people involved.

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