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Ben-Gvir Ties Cabinet Bid to Prisoner Executions, Migration Push
(MENAFN) National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir pledged Sunday to push for the execution of Palestinian prisoners and to advance the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank if he becomes defense minister in the next government.
Ben-Gvir posted footage on the US social media platform X showing himself inside the prison cell of Palestinian prisoner Hassan Salameh, who has been in Israeli custody since 1996.
“I want to execute you,” he told Salameh in the video.
In a post accompanying the footage, Ben-Gvir said that if appointed defense minister, he would work to have prisoners like Salameh executed and would promote "voluntary migration" from Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
He has said his Jewish Power party will demand the defense and justice portfolios as a condition for joining a future government.
Ben-Gvir has repeatedly championed the removal of Palestinians from Gaza and the occupied West Bank under the banner of "voluntary migration." Palestinians and Arab countries have rejected the proposals.
Salameh is serving multiple life sentences after an Israeli court convicted him on charges tied to 1990s attacks that, according to Israel, killed and wounded dozens of Israelis.
The Knesset approved legislation in March permitting the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners in certain cases, a measure Ben-Gvir and his party strongly supported. The law prompted widespread criticism and protests in Arab and regional countries over its implications for Palestinian prisoners.
Israel is scheduled to hold its Knesset election on Oct. 27.
Ben-Gvir posted footage on the US social media platform X showing himself inside the prison cell of Palestinian prisoner Hassan Salameh, who has been in Israeli custody since 1996.
“I want to execute you,” he told Salameh in the video.
In a post accompanying the footage, Ben-Gvir said that if appointed defense minister, he would work to have prisoners like Salameh executed and would promote "voluntary migration" from Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
He has said his Jewish Power party will demand the defense and justice portfolios as a condition for joining a future government.
Ben-Gvir has repeatedly championed the removal of Palestinians from Gaza and the occupied West Bank under the banner of "voluntary migration." Palestinians and Arab countries have rejected the proposals.
Salameh is serving multiple life sentences after an Israeli court convicted him on charges tied to 1990s attacks that, according to Israel, killed and wounded dozens of Israelis.
The Knesset approved legislation in March permitting the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners in certain cases, a measure Ben-Gvir and his party strongly supported. The law prompted widespread criticism and protests in Arab and regional countries over its implications for Palestinian prisoners.
Israel is scheduled to hold its Knesset election on Oct. 27.
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