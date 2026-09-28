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Dhahran Mall Celebrates the 96th Saudi National Day with Visitors A gesture of Saudi hospitality at King Fahd Causeway, heritage activities and major prize draws
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Dhahran Mall celebrated the 96th Saudi National Day with a programme of cultural and interactive activities inspired by the official theme, “Our Pride is in Our Nature.” The celebrations coincided with a national welcome initiative at King Fahd Causeway to greet visitors arriving in the Kingdom from Bahrain and share in the joy of the occasion.
The initiative was carried out by RED Malls, the operator of Dhahran Mall. Team members welcomed visitors from Bahrain with flowers and commemorative gifts in a gesture reflecting Saudi generosity and warm hospitality.
On this occasion, Majed Algothmi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of RED Malls, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as well as to the people of Saudi Arabia. He prayed that Allah protect the Kingdom and its leadership and grant it continued security, pride and prosperity.
Algothmi said the theme “Our Pride is in Our Nature” embodies the values at the heart of Saudi identity, particularly generosity and hospitality. He noted that the welcome at King Fahd Causeway reflected the deep historical and brotherly bonds between the Saudi and Bahraini peoples. He also praised the extensive cooperation and assistance provided by the King Fahd Causeway Authority and the government authorities working at the crossing. Their support helped make the initiative a success and brought the affection and brotherly solidarity between the two peoples to the fore.
Dhahran Mall’s celebrations ran for three days, from 23 to 25 September. Inspired by Saudi culture and heritage, the programme presented cultural and interactive experiences in a contemporary way for families and visitors of all ages. The activities created an atmosphere of joy and belonging, bringing heritage and entertainment together and encouraging visitors to celebrate National Day as a community.
The celebrations also included a prize draw for three MINI Cooper cars. The first draw took place on 22 September, the second is scheduled for 27 September, and the third and final draw will take place on 4 October, in accordance with the approved terms and conditions.
The programme reinforces Dhahran Mall’s position as one of the Eastern Province’s leading community and entertainment destinations. It reflects the mall’s commitment to its national and community responsibilities by bringing people together to share their pride in the Kingdom’s achievements and offering experiences that connect Saudi heritage with contemporary entertainment.
The initiative was carried out by RED Malls, the operator of Dhahran Mall. Team members welcomed visitors from Bahrain with flowers and commemorative gifts in a gesture reflecting Saudi generosity and warm hospitality.
On this occasion, Majed Algothmi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of RED Malls, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as well as to the people of Saudi Arabia. He prayed that Allah protect the Kingdom and its leadership and grant it continued security, pride and prosperity.
Algothmi said the theme “Our Pride is in Our Nature” embodies the values at the heart of Saudi identity, particularly generosity and hospitality. He noted that the welcome at King Fahd Causeway reflected the deep historical and brotherly bonds between the Saudi and Bahraini peoples. He also praised the extensive cooperation and assistance provided by the King Fahd Causeway Authority and the government authorities working at the crossing. Their support helped make the initiative a success and brought the affection and brotherly solidarity between the two peoples to the fore.
Dhahran Mall’s celebrations ran for three days, from 23 to 25 September. Inspired by Saudi culture and heritage, the programme presented cultural and interactive experiences in a contemporary way for families and visitors of all ages. The activities created an atmosphere of joy and belonging, bringing heritage and entertainment together and encouraging visitors to celebrate National Day as a community.
The celebrations also included a prize draw for three MINI Cooper cars. The first draw took place on 22 September, the second is scheduled for 27 September, and the third and final draw will take place on 4 October, in accordance with the approved terms and conditions.
The programme reinforces Dhahran Mall’s position as one of the Eastern Province’s leading community and entertainment destinations. It reflects the mall’s commitment to its national and community responsibilities by bringing people together to share their pride in the Kingdom’s achievements and offering experiences that connect Saudi heritage with contemporary entertainment.
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