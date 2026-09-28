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Julius Baer strengthens Middle East & Africa leadership in Dubai with the appointment of Roy Zaatar
(MENAFN- Catch Communications) – Julius Baer (Middle East) Ltd. (JBME) has appointed Roy Zaatar as Managing Director Senior Advisor and Group Head, joining the leadership team of Middle East & Africa in Dubai as of 16 September 2026. In his role, he will be leading a group of relationship managers covering the region. He will report to Regis Burger, Head of Middle East & Africa at Julius Baer.
Roy brings close to two decades of work experience and deep expertise in shaping high-performing teams, combining an entrepreneurial mindset with a strong appreciation for risk discipline. Roy spent the last 11 years with Barclays in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), where he most recently served as Team Leader and Market Head for Arab Diaspora & Global India. Earlier in his career, he also held positions at Credit Agricole (Suisse) SA.
Regis Burger, Head of Middle East & Africa at Julius Baer said ‘We are thrilled to welcome Roy to our leadership team in Dubai as we continue to grow and expand. Roy brings an exceptional, established client network across the Middle East, alongside deep market expertise and a proven strategic mindset that will be instrumental as we deepen our regional footprint and deliver the full breadth of our wealth management capabilities to clients.’
JBME has been present in the DIFC since its inception, holding licence number 1 as the first firm to be authorised by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Over more than two decades, Julius Baer in Dubai has grown into one of the largest and most established international wealth managers in the DIFC, serving ultra-high net worth and high net worth clients across the region. Roy’s appointment builds on that long-standing presence and reflects the organisation's continued investment in its Middle East & Africa leadership.
Roy brings close to two decades of work experience and deep expertise in shaping high-performing teams, combining an entrepreneurial mindset with a strong appreciation for risk discipline. Roy spent the last 11 years with Barclays in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), where he most recently served as Team Leader and Market Head for Arab Diaspora & Global India. Earlier in his career, he also held positions at Credit Agricole (Suisse) SA.
Regis Burger, Head of Middle East & Africa at Julius Baer said ‘We are thrilled to welcome Roy to our leadership team in Dubai as we continue to grow and expand. Roy brings an exceptional, established client network across the Middle East, alongside deep market expertise and a proven strategic mindset that will be instrumental as we deepen our regional footprint and deliver the full breadth of our wealth management capabilities to clients.’
JBME has been present in the DIFC since its inception, holding licence number 1 as the first firm to be authorised by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Over more than two decades, Julius Baer in Dubai has grown into one of the largest and most established international wealth managers in the DIFC, serving ultra-high net worth and high net worth clients across the region. Roy’s appointment builds on that long-standing presence and reflects the organisation's continued investment in its Middle East & Africa leadership.
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