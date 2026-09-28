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TVS MOTOR COMPANY, SHE FOR SOCIETY AND TALIRU FOUNDATION JOIN HANDS TO EMPOWER WOMEN AUTO DRIVERS IN BENGALURU
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) TVS Motor Company, part of TVS VENU, is a leading global manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, today joined hands with She for Society (Women Biker NGO & Club), and Taliru Foundation to support women's economic empowerment through the official launch of 16 pink electric autos in Bengaluru. The initiative, titled “Building Queens from the Grassroots,” aims to strengthen livelihood opportunities for women auto drivers in Bengaluru.
16 pink electric autos are being delivered to women beneficiaries identified by Taliru Foundation, marking the first phase of a planned scale-up to 100 vehicles. The initiative seeks to support more women in establishing sustainable livelihoods and participating in the commercial mobility ecosystem. The initiative has been backed by financial support from women's organisations across India, reflecting a collaborative commitment towards enabling women's financial independence and mobility.
Through this partnership, TVS Motor Company, She for Society, and Taliru Foundation seek to create pathways for women to participate in the commercial mobility ecosystem, supporting entrepreneurship, income generation, and greater economic participation.
The launch event was graced by Smt. Aishwarya Mahadev, Vice Chairman, Karnataka Road Development Ltd., KPCC Social Media President, and AICC Spokesperson. The initiative marks TVS Motor Company's large-scale Pink Auto project and represents the first phase of a broader programme aimed at enabling more women to build sustainable livelihoods through commercial mobility.
Commenting on the initiative, Rajat Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, “At TVS Motor Company, we believe mobility can play a meaningful role in creating opportunities and strengthening livelihoods. Our collaboration with She for Society and Taliru Foundation reflects our commitment to enabling inclusive and sustainable commercial mobility. The Pink Auto initiative is a significant step towards supporting women entrepreneurs and helping them build greater economic independence. We are proud to contribute to an initiative that brings together mobility, community support, and social impact.”
Speaking on the initiative, Harshini, She For Society, said, “Queens Drive is our endeavour to build queens from the grassroots by enabling women to become financially independent through mobility. With the support of women's organisations across India and our collaboration with Taliru Foundation and TVS Motor Company, we aim to create sustainable opportunities for women auto drivers. These 16 pink electric autos mark the beginning of a larger movement that we hope will empower 100 women and inspire communities across the country.”
Chitra from Taliru Foundation, said, “Through this initiative, we are working towards creating meaningful livelihood opportunities for women who aspire to become independent earners. The delivery of these 16 pink autos is an important milestone for our beneficiaries, and we are grateful to She for Society, TVS Motor Company, and the supporting women's organisations for helping turn this vision into reality.”
The initiative underscores the importance of partnerships between mobility companies, social organisations, and communities in enabling inclusive economic growth and supporting women's participation in India's evolving commercial mobility landscape.
About TVS Motor Company
TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR), part of TVS VENU, is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 90 countries in which we operate.
16 pink electric autos are being delivered to women beneficiaries identified by Taliru Foundation, marking the first phase of a planned scale-up to 100 vehicles. The initiative seeks to support more women in establishing sustainable livelihoods and participating in the commercial mobility ecosystem. The initiative has been backed by financial support from women's organisations across India, reflecting a collaborative commitment towards enabling women's financial independence and mobility.
Through this partnership, TVS Motor Company, She for Society, and Taliru Foundation seek to create pathways for women to participate in the commercial mobility ecosystem, supporting entrepreneurship, income generation, and greater economic participation.
The launch event was graced by Smt. Aishwarya Mahadev, Vice Chairman, Karnataka Road Development Ltd., KPCC Social Media President, and AICC Spokesperson. The initiative marks TVS Motor Company's large-scale Pink Auto project and represents the first phase of a broader programme aimed at enabling more women to build sustainable livelihoods through commercial mobility.
Commenting on the initiative, Rajat Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, “At TVS Motor Company, we believe mobility can play a meaningful role in creating opportunities and strengthening livelihoods. Our collaboration with She for Society and Taliru Foundation reflects our commitment to enabling inclusive and sustainable commercial mobility. The Pink Auto initiative is a significant step towards supporting women entrepreneurs and helping them build greater economic independence. We are proud to contribute to an initiative that brings together mobility, community support, and social impact.”
Speaking on the initiative, Harshini, She For Society, said, “Queens Drive is our endeavour to build queens from the grassroots by enabling women to become financially independent through mobility. With the support of women's organisations across India and our collaboration with Taliru Foundation and TVS Motor Company, we aim to create sustainable opportunities for women auto drivers. These 16 pink electric autos mark the beginning of a larger movement that we hope will empower 100 women and inspire communities across the country.”
Chitra from Taliru Foundation, said, “Through this initiative, we are working towards creating meaningful livelihood opportunities for women who aspire to become independent earners. The delivery of these 16 pink autos is an important milestone for our beneficiaries, and we are grateful to She for Society, TVS Motor Company, and the supporting women's organisations for helping turn this vision into reality.”
The initiative underscores the importance of partnerships between mobility companies, social organisations, and communities in enabling inclusive economic growth and supporting women's participation in India's evolving commercial mobility landscape.
About TVS Motor Company
TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR), part of TVS VENU, is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 90 countries in which we operate.
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