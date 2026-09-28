403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SWITCH Mobility secures order for 840 Electric Buses from Antony Road Transport Solutions under PM E-Drive scheme
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) SWITCH Mobility Ltd, a global leader in Electric Buses and Light commercial vehicles and part of the Hinduja Group, has secured an order for 840 Electric Buses from Antony Road Transport Solutions under Government of India’s PM E-Drive scheme Phase I tender.
Under the order, Switch Mobility will supply 9-metre and 12-metre AC Electric Buses under the CESL PM E-Drive scheme Phase I tender, where Antony Road Transport Solutions has been selected as the operator for Delhi. The order comprises 420 Nos. 9-metre and 420 Nos. 12-metre Electric Buses, which will be deployed with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Transport Department, Delhi for passenger transportation in Delhi.
The order further strengthens SWITCH Mobility’s presence in the public transportation segment and reinforces its commitment to supporting the transition towards cleaner, more sustainable urban mobility. With the deployment of electric buses across Delhi’s public transport network, the partnership aims to enable efficient passenger movement while contributing to the city’s broader sustainable mobility goals.
The agreements for the deployment have been formalized between SWITCH Mobility and Antony Road Transport Solutions, marking an important step towards the electrification of public transportation in the national capital.
On the order, Mr. Ganesh Mani, CEO, SWITCH Mobility said, “We are pleased to partner with Antony Road Transport Solutions for deployment of 840 Electric Buses across Delhi by Delhi Transport Corporation & Transport Department, Delhi. This order is a strong testament to the growing confidence in electric mobility solutions for large-scale public transportation. With a mix of 9-metre and 12-metre electric buses, we are enabling operators to address diverse passenger mobility requirements while supporting the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable transportation. At SWITCH Mobility, we remain committed to working closely with our partners to deliver reliable, efficient and commercially viable electric mobility solutions that create long-term value for operators and communities.”
Mr. Jimmy John, Director, Antony Road Transport Solutions, said, “Our long-term relationship with Ashok Leyland and the trust we have in the Hinduja Group have led us to place this order. We believe this partnership will go a long way towards supporting the NCR’s sustainable mobility journey.”
Strengthening Electric Public Transportation in Delhi
The 9-metre and 12-metre electric buses are designed to deliver a combination of operational efficiency, passenger comfort and smart connectivity for urban public transportation. The EiV platform incorporates modular battery configurations, advanced electric powertrains and regenerative braking, while dual-gun fast charging supports quicker turnaround and improved fleet utilization. Passenger-focused features include spacious interiors, comfortable seating, USB charging and low-floor access, while safety technologies include Fire Detection and Suppression Systems and multi-level battery protection. Powered by SWITCH iON, the buses also offer real-time vehicle monitoring, diagnostics and fleet management capabilities, helping operators improve reliability and operational efficiency.
The order reflects the increasing adoption of electric buses for public transportation, driven by the need for efficient, sustainable and commercially viable mobility solutions.
Driving the Transition Towards Sustainable Mobility
The partnership brings together the capabilities of an electric mobility OEM, fleet operator and public transport authority to support the electrification of public transportation at scale. Through such collaborations, SWITCH Mobility continues to focus on delivering reliable, efficient and commercially viable electric mobility solutions that support the evolving needs of cities, operators and passengers.
Under the order, Switch Mobility will supply 9-metre and 12-metre AC Electric Buses under the CESL PM E-Drive scheme Phase I tender, where Antony Road Transport Solutions has been selected as the operator for Delhi. The order comprises 420 Nos. 9-metre and 420 Nos. 12-metre Electric Buses, which will be deployed with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Transport Department, Delhi for passenger transportation in Delhi.
The order further strengthens SWITCH Mobility’s presence in the public transportation segment and reinforces its commitment to supporting the transition towards cleaner, more sustainable urban mobility. With the deployment of electric buses across Delhi’s public transport network, the partnership aims to enable efficient passenger movement while contributing to the city’s broader sustainable mobility goals.
The agreements for the deployment have been formalized between SWITCH Mobility and Antony Road Transport Solutions, marking an important step towards the electrification of public transportation in the national capital.
On the order, Mr. Ganesh Mani, CEO, SWITCH Mobility said, “We are pleased to partner with Antony Road Transport Solutions for deployment of 840 Electric Buses across Delhi by Delhi Transport Corporation & Transport Department, Delhi. This order is a strong testament to the growing confidence in electric mobility solutions for large-scale public transportation. With a mix of 9-metre and 12-metre electric buses, we are enabling operators to address diverse passenger mobility requirements while supporting the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable transportation. At SWITCH Mobility, we remain committed to working closely with our partners to deliver reliable, efficient and commercially viable electric mobility solutions that create long-term value for operators and communities.”
Mr. Jimmy John, Director, Antony Road Transport Solutions, said, “Our long-term relationship with Ashok Leyland and the trust we have in the Hinduja Group have led us to place this order. We believe this partnership will go a long way towards supporting the NCR’s sustainable mobility journey.”
Strengthening Electric Public Transportation in Delhi
The 9-metre and 12-metre electric buses are designed to deliver a combination of operational efficiency, passenger comfort and smart connectivity for urban public transportation. The EiV platform incorporates modular battery configurations, advanced electric powertrains and regenerative braking, while dual-gun fast charging supports quicker turnaround and improved fleet utilization. Passenger-focused features include spacious interiors, comfortable seating, USB charging and low-floor access, while safety technologies include Fire Detection and Suppression Systems and multi-level battery protection. Powered by SWITCH iON, the buses also offer real-time vehicle monitoring, diagnostics and fleet management capabilities, helping operators improve reliability and operational efficiency.
The order reflects the increasing adoption of electric buses for public transportation, driven by the need for efficient, sustainable and commercially viable mobility solutions.
Driving the Transition Towards Sustainable Mobility
The partnership brings together the capabilities of an electric mobility OEM, fleet operator and public transport authority to support the electrification of public transportation at scale. Through such collaborations, SWITCH Mobility continues to focus on delivering reliable, efficient and commercially viable electric mobility solutions that support the evolving needs of cities, operators and passengers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment