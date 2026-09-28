Space On-Board Computing Platform Market Report 2026: Capitalize On The $1.86B-To-$3.11B Surge By 2030 As AI Edge Processing And LEO Constellations Disrupt Revenue-Benchmark BAE Systems, Thales, L3harris, Lockheed Martin And Honeywell

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Space on-board Computing Platform Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global space on-board computing platform market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by growing satellite deployments, increasing space exploration activity and rising demand for real-time data processing in orbit. The market is projected to grow from $1.63 billion in 2025 to $1.86 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%.

Historic market growth has been supported by the expansion of Earth observation missions, increased use of satellite-based navigation services and stronger demand for on-board data processing. The adoption of commercial off-the-shelf space electronics and sustained investment in government and commercial space exploration programs have also contributed to the development of advanced spacecraft computing capabilities.

The space on-board computing platform market is forecast to reach $3.11 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be fueled by the deployment of low Earth orbit satellite constellations, demand for autonomous spacecraft operations and wider adoption of real-time space data analytics. Investment in next-generation spacecraft avionics and edge computing systems will further support market expansion.

Key space computing technology trends include the integration of artificial intelligence into on-board data processing, deployment of high-performance processors and increased use of radiation-hardened computing platforms. Modular satellite computing architectures are also gaining attention because they support adaptable mission requirements, software updates and efficient integration across multiple spacecraft applications. These developments are expected to strengthen real-time in-orbit analytics for Earth observation, navigation, communications and mission management.

The rise in space exploration missions remains a major driver of market growth. Space on-board computing platforms collect, store, analyze and distribute mission data while supporting mapping, navigation and spacecraft control. They also allow operators to deploy updated algorithms for functions such as image analysis, cloud detection, attitude determination and autonomous guidance.

Satellite activity illustrates the scale of this opportunity. According to data published by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs in November 2023, more than 2,050 satellite registrations were recorded in 2022. By the reporting point in 2023, approximately 2,250 registrations had already been received, accounting for 35% of all registered satellites. The continued increase in satellite launches and registrations is creating demand for reliable, scalable and high-performance space computing infrastructure.

Strategic partnerships are helping aerospace and software businesses accelerate technology integration. In April 2024, Firefly Aerospace collaborated with Klepsydra Technologies to operate an artificial intelligence application on Firefly's Elytra vehicle. The edge computing platform was designed to process data in real time while in orbit and support multiple software applications. Klepsydra planned to test AI navigation models for attitude determination, guidance and control, as well as a cloud detection algorithm. The initiative also aimed to demonstrate dynamic switching between AI applications and support AI-as-a-service capabilities in space.

Merger and acquisition activity is also reshaping the competitive environment. In April 2025, Voyager Technologies Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire LEOcloud Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to expand Voyager Technologies' space-based cloud infrastructure by integrating LEOcloud's low Earth orbit edge computing platform. The combined capabilities are expected to support secure, scalable computing services for commercial, government and defense missions.

North America was the largest region in the space on-board computing platform market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Platform: Nano Satellite; MicroSatellite; Small Satellite; Medium Satellite; Large Satellite; Spacecraft

2) By Technology: Cots; Non-Cots

3) By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO); Medium Earth Orbit (MEO); Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)

4) By Communication Frequency: S-Band; X-Band; C-Band; K-Band; Other Communication Frequencies

5) By Application: Communication; Earth Observation; Navigation; Meteorology; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Nano Satellite: 1U CubeSats; 3U CubeSats; Other Nano Satellites

2) By Microsatellite: 10-100 Kg Satellites; Specialized Microsatellites

3) By Small Satellite: 100-500 Kg Satellites; Small Science Satellites

4) By Medium Satellite: 500-2,000 Kg Satellites; Medium Communication Satellites

5) By Large Satellite: Over 2,000 Kg Satellites; Large Earth Observation Satellites

6) By Spacecraft: Manned Spacecraft; Unmanned Spacecraft; Space Probes

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

