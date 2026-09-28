Global Autonomous Systems And Vehicles Market Report 2027-2037 Robotaxis, Autonomous Trucking, AI, Lidar, And Evtol Unlock New Revenue Opportunities
Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Autonomous Systems and Vehicles Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The autonomous systems and vehicles market is entering a period of rapid commercial growth and technological convergence across road transport, aviation, maritime operations, freight logistics, and last-mile delivery. Robotaxi services have progressed beyond pilot programmes to sustained commercial operations, with leading companies completing millions of driverless journeys annually in major cities across the United States and China.
Competitive consolidation has followed the withdrawal of several high-profile participants. A smaller group of well-capitalised autonomous vehicle companies now holds strong market positions, while rising development costs, infrastructure requirements, and regulatory obligations create substantial barriers for new entrants. Autonomous trucking has also reached a major commercial inflection point, with operators launching revenue-generating freight services on defined highway corridors. Partnerships with major logistics providers and fleet operators are validating commercial demand, supported by regulatory frameworks that permit driverless commercial vehicle operations in several US states.
Middle-mile delivery and hub-to-hub freight operations remain key early deployment models. As safety data and operational experience increase, full-corridor autonomy is expected to expand across larger logistics networks. This progression is strengthening the commercial outlook for autonomous trucking, freight automation, and related fleet technologies.
The autonomous vehicle sensor market is undergoing significant transformation. Automotive lidar prices have declined, component supplier consolidation has accelerated, and Chinese manufacturers have become increasingly influential within global automotive sensor supply chains. Solid-state lidar systems have entered series production, while 4D imaging radar has matured into a commercially viable complementary sensing technology. At the same time, purpose-built autonomous driving processors now deliver hundreds of TOPS while meeting automotive-grade power and thermal requirements.
Traditional automotive OEMs are accelerating autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance programmes. Several manufacturers have secured conditional automation certifications that support hands-off driving under specified operating conditions. Strategic partnerships between automakers, software developers, sensor suppliers, computing platform providers, and autonomous driving specialists are also increasing as companies respond to the capital demands and technical complexity of full autonomy.
Autonomous mobility is advancing beyond road vehicles. Urban air mobility developers have moved from prototype demonstrations toward certification-ready aircraft, with multiple eVTOL companies completing extensive flight testing and pursuing type certification from aviation authorities. Maritime autonomy is progressing through successful transoceanic voyages, remote vessel operations, and new regulatory frameworks for autonomous shipping.
The market outlook includes continued geographic expansion of robotaxi services, broader autonomous trucking networks, and the initial commercial launch of urban air mobility services. Core technologies for widespread autonomous mobility deployment are increasingly mature, although regulatory harmonisation, public acceptance, operational safety, and sustainable unit economics remain critical considerations.
The Global Autonomous Systems and Vehicles Market 2027-2037 provides strategic analysis of the international autonomous systems and vehicles industry across major transportation domains. Designed for investors, industry executives, technology developers, automotive companies, logistics providers, and policy stakeholders, the report assesses robotaxi and autonomous ride-hailing services, autonomous trucking and freight logistics, passenger vehicle automation, urban air mobility, maritime autonomy, and last-mile delivery systems.
Based on primary research, proprietary databases, regulatory filings, and industry consultation, the report examines competitive dynamics, technology development, regulatory frameworks, investment activity, and commercialisation pathways across key geographic markets. It includes strategic profiles of more than 90 companies, covering pure-play robotaxi operators, autonomous trucking specialists, sensor manufacturers, computing platform providers, traditional automotive OEMs, and tier-one suppliers.
Technology coverage includes automotive lidar systems, 4D imaging radar, high-performance computing platforms, artificial intelligence and machine learning architectures, HD mapping and localisation systems, and vehicle-to-everything communication infrastructure. Market forecasts are segmented by application, geography, autonomy level, and technology category. Regulatory analysis covers the United States, European Union, China, and other important autonomous mobility markets.
Report contents include:
- Executive summary with key findings and strategic recommendations Market scope and research methodology Technology analysis covering sensors, compute, software, and connectivity Robotaxi and autonomous ride-hailing market analysis Autonomous trucking and freight logistics assessment Passenger vehicle automation and ADAS market evaluation Urban air mobility and eVTOL market analysis Maritime autonomy and autonomous shipping review Last-mile delivery robots and drones market coverage Regional analysis of North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Regulatory and policy analysis by jurisdiction Competitive landscape and market share analysis Strategic profiles of more than 90 companies Investment trends and funding analysis Ten-year market forecasts by segment and geography
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Market at a glance
1.2 Key Market Data
1.3 Robotaxi Market Overview
1.4 Autonomous Trucking Overview
1.5 Key Industry Developments (2025-2026)
1.6 Technology Readiness Assessment
1.7 Competitive Landscape Summary
1.8 Regional Market Highlights
1.9 Market Drivers and Restraints
1.10 Investment and Funding Overview
1.11 Key Forecasts Summary
2 AUTONOMOUS SYSTEMS AND VEHICLES
2.1 Historical Development of Autonomous Driving Technology
2.2 Technology Foundations
2.3 SAE Levels of Driving Automation: Detailed Analysis
2.4 The Autonomous Vehicle Value Chain
2.5 Operational Design Domain Framework
2.6 Market Segmentation Framework
3 MARKET DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES, AND CHALLENGES
3.1 Market Drivers
3.2 Market Restraints
3.3 Market Opportunities
3.4 Market Challenges
4 ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES
4.1 Technology Landscape Overview
4.2 Sensor Technologies
4.3 Computing Platforms
4.4 Software and Algorithms
4.5 Mapping and Localization
4.6 Simulation and Development Tools
4.7 Connectivity and V2X
5 AUTONOMOUS PASSENGER VEHICLES
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 OEM Strategies and Competitive Positioning
5.3 ADAS Feature Development
5.4 Consumer Purchase Behavior
5.5 Business Models and Revenue Streams
5.6 Production and Market Forecasts
5.7 Regulatory Requirements
6 ROBOTAXIS AND MOBILITY-AS-A-SERVICE
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Competitive Landscape
6.3 Unit Economics and Business Model
6.4 Regional Markets
6.5 Mobility-as-a-Service Integration
6.6 Safety and Regulation
6.7 Market Forecasts
7 AUTONOMOUS TRUCKS
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Economic Drivers
7.3 Competitive Landscape
7.4 Operational Models
7.5 Regional Markets
7.6 Technology and Safety
7.7 Market Forecasts
8 AUTONOMOUS BUSES AND SHUTTLES
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Deployment Applications
8.3 Competitive Landscape
8.4 Operating Economics
8.5 Regional Markets
8.6 Technology Requirements
8.7 Market Forecasts
9 AUTONOMOUS DELIVERY VEHICLES
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Sidewalk Delivery Robots
9.3 Road-Based Delivery Pods
9.4 Autonomous Delivery Vans
9.5 Delivery Drones
9.6 Regional Markets
9.7 Competitive Landscape
9.8 Market Forecasts
10 SPECIALTY AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 Autonomous Mining Equipment
10.3 Autonomous Agriculture
10.4 Autonomous Construction Equipment
10.5 Port and Terminal Automation
10.6 Military and Defense Autonomous Systems
10.7 Other Specialty Applications
10.8 Market Forecasts
11 REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
11.1 Global Market Overview
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.7 Country Profiles Summary
12 REGULATORY AND LEGAL FRAMEWORK
12.1 Regulatory Overview
12.2 United States Regulatory Framework
12.3 European Regulatory Framework
12.4 Asia-Pacific Regulatory Frameworks
12.5 International Standards
12.6 Liability Framework
12.7 Data and Privacy Regulation
12.8 Regulatory Outlook
13 MARKET FORECASTS (2026-2037)
13.1 Forecast Methodology
13.2 Total Market Forecast
13.3 Scenario Analysis
13.4 Segment Forecasts
13.5 Unit Deployment Forecasts
13.6 Component and Technology Forecasts
13.7 Compute and Software Markets
13.8 Economic Impact
13.9 Regional Forecasts
14 COMPANY PROFILES
14.1 Robotaxi and Autonomous Ride-Hailing Companies (14 company profiles)
14.2 Autonomous Trucking Companies (7 company profiles)
14.3 Sensor/Component/Compute Suppliers (14 company profiles)
14.4 Traditional Automotive OEMs (10 company profiles)
14.5 Tier-1 Suppliers (5 company profiles)
14.6 Chinese OEMs (7 company profiles)
14.7 Aviation and Urban Air Mobility (4 company profiles)
14.8 Maritime Autonomous Systems (5 company profiles)
14.9 Autonomous Driving Software Platforms (4 company profiles)
14.10 Autonomous Delivery and Last-Mile (5 company profiles)
14.11 Autonomous Shuttle Operators and Technology Providers (3 company profiles)
15 APPENDICES
15.1 Report Objectives
15.2 Scope and Coverage
15.3 Research Methodology Overview
15.4 Key Questions Addressed
15.5 Market Definition and Taxonomy
15.6 SAE Levels of Automation
15.7 Glossary of Terms
15.8 Technical Specifications
15.9 Regulatory References
16 REFERENCES
LIST OF TABLES [237]
LIST OF FIGURES [96]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Amazon Prime Air Ambarella Inc. Applied Intuition Aptiv PLC Archer Aviation Inc. Aurora Innovation Inc. AutoX Inc. Baidu Apollo Go Beep Inc. Black Sesame Technologies BMW Group BYD Company Limited CaoCao Inc. Continental AG Cruise LLC Deepway DeepRoute.ai DENSO Corporation Didi Autonomous Driving EasyMile SAS Einride AB Ford Motor Company Gatik AI Inc. General Motors Company HERE Technologies Hesai Technology Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Horizon Robotics Huawei Technologies Hyundai Motor Group Inceptio Technology Innoviz Technologies Joby Aviation Inc. Kodiak Robotics Inc. Kongsberg Maritime Li Auto Inc. Luminar Technologies Lyft Inc. Magna International Inc. May Mobility Inc. Mercedes-Benz Group AG Mobileye Global Inc. and more......
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment