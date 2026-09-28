Global Autonomous Systems And Vehicles Market Report 2027-2037 Robotaxis, Autonomous Trucking, AI, Lidar, And Evtol Unlock New Revenue Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Commercial momentum builds through robotaxi scale-up, corridor-based freight, strategic partnerships, sensor cost compression and cross-domain expansion.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Autonomous Systems and Vehicles Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The autonomous systems and vehicles market is entering a period of rapid commercial growth and technological convergence across road transport, aviation, maritime operations, freight logistics, and last-mile delivery. Robotaxi services have progressed beyond pilot programmes to sustained commercial operations, with leading companies completing millions of driverless journeys annually in major cities across the United States and China.

Competitive consolidation has followed the withdrawal of several high-profile participants. A smaller group of well-capitalised autonomous vehicle companies now holds strong market positions, while rising development costs, infrastructure requirements, and regulatory obligations create substantial barriers for new entrants. Autonomous trucking has also reached a major commercial inflection point, with operators launching revenue-generating freight services on defined highway corridors. Partnerships with major logistics providers and fleet operators are validating commercial demand, supported by regulatory frameworks that permit driverless commercial vehicle operations in several US states.

Middle-mile delivery and hub-to-hub freight operations remain key early deployment models. As safety data and operational experience increase, full-corridor autonomy is expected to expand across larger logistics networks. This progression is strengthening the commercial outlook for autonomous trucking, freight automation, and related fleet technologies.

The autonomous vehicle sensor market is undergoing significant transformation. Automotive lidar prices have declined, component supplier consolidation has accelerated, and Chinese manufacturers have become increasingly influential within global automotive sensor supply chains. Solid-state lidar systems have entered series production, while 4D imaging radar has matured into a commercially viable complementary sensing technology. At the same time, purpose-built autonomous driving processors now deliver hundreds of TOPS while meeting automotive-grade power and thermal requirements.

Traditional automotive OEMs are accelerating autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance programmes. Several manufacturers have secured conditional automation certifications that support hands-off driving under specified operating conditions. Strategic partnerships between automakers, software developers, sensor suppliers, computing platform providers, and autonomous driving specialists are also increasing as companies respond to the capital demands and technical complexity of full autonomy.

Autonomous mobility is advancing beyond road vehicles. Urban air mobility developers have moved from prototype demonstrations toward certification-ready aircraft, with multiple eVTOL companies completing extensive flight testing and pursuing type certification from aviation authorities. Maritime autonomy is progressing through successful transoceanic voyages, remote vessel operations, and new regulatory frameworks for autonomous shipping.

The market outlook includes continued geographic expansion of robotaxi services, broader autonomous trucking networks, and the initial commercial launch of urban air mobility services. Core technologies for widespread autonomous mobility deployment are increasingly mature, although regulatory harmonisation, public acceptance, operational safety, and sustainable unit economics remain critical considerations.

The Global Autonomous Systems and Vehicles Market 2027-2037 provides strategic analysis of the international autonomous systems and vehicles industry across major transportation domains. Designed for investors, industry executives, technology developers, automotive companies, logistics providers, and policy stakeholders, the report assesses robotaxi and autonomous ride-hailing services, autonomous trucking and freight logistics, passenger vehicle automation, urban air mobility, maritime autonomy, and last-mile delivery systems.

Based on primary research, proprietary databases, regulatory filings, and industry consultation, the report examines competitive dynamics, technology development, regulatory frameworks, investment activity, and commercialisation pathways across key geographic markets. It includes strategic profiles of more than 90 companies, covering pure-play robotaxi operators, autonomous trucking specialists, sensor manufacturers, computing platform providers, traditional automotive OEMs, and tier-one suppliers.

Technology coverage includes automotive lidar systems, 4D imaging radar, high-performance computing platforms, artificial intelligence and machine learning architectures, HD mapping and localisation systems, and vehicle-to-everything communication infrastructure. Market forecasts are segmented by application, geography, autonomy level, and technology category. Regulatory analysis covers the United States, European Union, China, and other important autonomous mobility markets.

Report contents include:



Executive summary with key findings and strategic recommendations

Market scope and research methodology

Technology analysis covering sensors, compute, software, and connectivity

Robotaxi and autonomous ride-hailing market analysis

Autonomous trucking and freight logistics assessment

Passenger vehicle automation and ADAS market evaluation

Urban air mobility and eVTOL market analysis

Maritime autonomy and autonomous shipping review

Last-mile delivery robots and drones market coverage

Regional analysis of North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Regulatory and policy analysis by jurisdiction

Competitive landscape and market share analysis

Strategic profiles of more than 90 companies

Investment trends and funding analysis Ten-year market forecasts by segment and geography

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market at a glance

1.2 Key Market Data

1.3 Robotaxi Market Overview

1.4 Autonomous Trucking Overview

1.5 Key Industry Developments (2025-2026)

1.6 Technology Readiness Assessment

1.7 Competitive Landscape Summary

1.8 Regional Market Highlights

1.9 Market Drivers and Restraints

1.10 Investment and Funding Overview

1.11 Key Forecasts Summary

2 AUTONOMOUS SYSTEMS AND VEHICLES

2.1 Historical Development of Autonomous Driving Technology

2.2 Technology Foundations

2.3 SAE Levels of Driving Automation: Detailed Analysis

2.4 The Autonomous Vehicle Value Chain

2.5 Operational Design Domain Framework

2.6 Market Segmentation Framework

3 MARKET DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES, AND CHALLENGES

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Restraints

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.4 Market Challenges

4 ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES

4.1 Technology Landscape Overview

4.2 Sensor Technologies

4.3 Computing Platforms

4.4 Software and Algorithms

4.5 Mapping and Localization

4.6 Simulation and Development Tools

4.7 Connectivity and V2X

5 AUTONOMOUS PASSENGER VEHICLES

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 OEM Strategies and Competitive Positioning

5.3 ADAS Feature Development

5.4 Consumer Purchase Behavior

5.5 Business Models and Revenue Streams

5.6 Production and Market Forecasts

5.7 Regulatory Requirements

6 ROBOTAXIS AND MOBILITY-AS-A-SERVICE

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Competitive Landscape

6.3 Unit Economics and Business Model

6.4 Regional Markets

6.5 Mobility-as-a-Service Integration

6.6 Safety and Regulation

6.7 Market Forecasts

7 AUTONOMOUS TRUCKS

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Economic Drivers

7.3 Competitive Landscape

7.4 Operational Models

7.5 Regional Markets

7.6 Technology and Safety

7.7 Market Forecasts

8 AUTONOMOUS BUSES AND SHUTTLES

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Deployment Applications

8.3 Competitive Landscape

8.4 Operating Economics

8.5 Regional Markets

8.6 Technology Requirements

8.7 Market Forecasts

9 AUTONOMOUS DELIVERY VEHICLES

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Sidewalk Delivery Robots

9.3 Road-Based Delivery Pods

9.4 Autonomous Delivery Vans

9.5 Delivery Drones

9.6 Regional Markets

9.7 Competitive Landscape

9.8 Market Forecasts

10 SPECIALTY AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Autonomous Mining Equipment

10.3 Autonomous Agriculture

10.4 Autonomous Construction Equipment

10.5 Port and Terminal Automation

10.6 Military and Defense Autonomous Systems

10.7 Other Specialty Applications

10.8 Market Forecasts

11 REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

11.1 Global Market Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.7 Country Profiles Summary

12 REGULATORY AND LEGAL FRAMEWORK

12.1 Regulatory Overview

12.2 United States Regulatory Framework

12.3 European Regulatory Framework

12.4 Asia-Pacific Regulatory Frameworks

12.5 International Standards

12.6 Liability Framework

12.7 Data and Privacy Regulation

12.8 Regulatory Outlook

13 MARKET FORECASTS (2026-2037)

13.1 Forecast Methodology

13.2 Total Market Forecast

13.3 Scenario Analysis

13.4 Segment Forecasts

13.5 Unit Deployment Forecasts

13.6 Component and Technology Forecasts

13.7 Compute and Software Markets

13.8 Economic Impact

13.9 Regional Forecasts

14 COMPANY PROFILES

14.1 Robotaxi and Autonomous Ride-Hailing Companies (14 company profiles)

14.2 Autonomous Trucking Companies (7 company profiles)

14.3 Sensor/Component/Compute Suppliers (14 company profiles)

14.4 Traditional Automotive OEMs (10 company profiles)

14.5 Tier-1 Suppliers (5 company profiles)

14.6 Chinese OEMs (7 company profiles)

14.7 Aviation and Urban Air Mobility (4 company profiles)

14.8 Maritime Autonomous Systems (5 company profiles)

14.9 Autonomous Driving Software Platforms (4 company profiles)

14.10 Autonomous Delivery and Last-Mile (5 company profiles)

14.11 Autonomous Shuttle Operators and Technology Providers (3 company profiles)

15 APPENDICES

15.1 Report Objectives

15.2 Scope and Coverage

15.3 Research Methodology Overview

15.4 Key Questions Addressed

15.5 Market Definition and Taxonomy

15.6 SAE Levels of Automation

15.7 Glossary of Terms

15.8 Technical Specifications

15.9 Regulatory References

16 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [237]

LIST OF FIGURES [96]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Amazon Prime Air

Ambarella Inc.

Applied Intuition

Aptiv PLC

Archer Aviation Inc.

Aurora Innovation Inc.

AutoX Inc.

Baidu Apollo Go

Beep Inc.

Black Sesame Technologies

BMW Group

BYD Company Limited

CaoCao Inc.

Continental AG

Cruise LLC

Deepway

DeepRoute.ai

DENSO Corporation

Didi Autonomous Driving

EasyMile SAS

Einride AB

Ford Motor Company

Gatik AI Inc.

General Motors Company

HERE Technologies

Hesai Technology

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Horizon Robotics

Huawei Technologies

Hyundai Motor Group

Inceptio Technology

Innoviz Technologies

Joby Aviation Inc.

Kodiak Robotics Inc.

Kongsberg Maritime

Li Auto Inc.

Luminar Technologies

Lyft Inc.

Magna International Inc.

May Mobility Inc.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Mobileye Global Inc. and more......

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