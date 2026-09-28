Information Technology Market Report 2026: Capture The $3.76 Trillion Revenue Shift Through 2030 As AI, Cloud And Cybersecurity Disrupt Enterprise Spend-Benchmark Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, IBM And Oracle Before Competitors Seize The Advantage

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Information Technology Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global information technology market is maintaining strong growth as organizations modernize enterprise systems, migrate workloads to the cloud and invest in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data-driven operations. The market is projected to increase from $9.34 trillion in 2025 to $10.04 trillion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

Historical information technology market growth has been supported by widespread enterprise computerization, early internet adoption, expanding use of business software, continued development of telecommunications infrastructure and rising demand for data management solutions. These factors established the digital foundations businesses now use to automate processes, connect distributed operations and deliver technology-enabled services.

Looking ahead, the information technology market is forecast to reach $13.8 trillion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the adoption of AI-powered IT automation, accelerating cloud migration, increasing cybersecurity investment, demand for scalable digital platforms and broader use of data in strategic decision-making.

Key information technology market trends include faster cloud service adoption, increased outsourcing of managed IT services, enterprise software modernization and growing demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions. Remote and hybrid workforce technologies are also expected to remain important as organizations strengthen digital collaboration, secure distributed access and improve operational continuity.

Cloud computing is a significant growth driver for the global information technology industry. Businesses are seeking scalable and cost-efficient infrastructure that can support changing workloads while reducing dependence on expensive on-premises systems. Cloud platforms enable organizations to deploy applications more rapidly, access flexible computing capacity and improve operational efficiency across multiple locations.

Cloud adoption is also expanding across professional services and other data-intensive industries. In April 2025, the American Bar Association reported that approximately 75% of attorneys used cloud computing for work-related tasks. This was an increase from 69% in 2023 and approximately 70% in 2022. The figures highlight the growing role of cloud technology in supporting secure access, collaboration and digital service delivery.

Artificial intelligence innovation is further reshaping the competitive landscape. Technology providers are developing next-generation language models that offer greater accuracy, efficiency and contextual awareness. In May 2023, Google launched an advanced language model that combined research improvements involving dataset composition, model architecture, training objectives and compute-optimal scaling. The model was designed to enhance performance across reasoning, coding, multimodal processing and real-time information retrieval.

Such developments are increasing the commercial potential of generative AI throughout the information technology market. Enterprises are integrating AI into customer service, software development, analytics, cybersecurity monitoring and workflow automation. As these applications mature, demand is expected to rise for cloud infrastructure, data platforms, specialized software and implementation services capable of supporting AI at scale.

Strategic acquisitions are also helping IT service providers expand their capabilities in high-growth sectors. In August 2024, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation acquired Belcan for approximately $1.3 billion. The transaction was intended to strengthen Cognizant's engineering research and development capabilities while deepening its presence in the aerospace and defense sector. The acquisition reflects a broader industry focus on specialized engineering, digital transformation and sector-specific technology services.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the information technology market in 2025, while North America ranked as the second-largest region. The market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, the USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, Turkey, the UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: IT Services; Computer Hardware; Telecom; Software Products

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprise; Small and Medium Enterprise

3) By End User: Financial Services; Retail & Wholesale; Manufacturing; Healthcare; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By IT Services: Managed IT Services; Cloud Services; IT Consulting Services; Technical Support And Maintenance

2) By Computer Hardware: Personal Computers (Desktops And Laptops); Servers; Networking Equipment (Routers, Switches); Storage Devices (HDDs, SSDs)

3) By Telecom: Mobile Services; Fixed-Line Services; Broadband Internet Services; Value-Added Services (VAS)

4) By Software Products: Enterprise Software (ERP, CRM); Operating Systems; Application Software (Productivity, Design); Security Software

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

