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IT Asset Disposition Global Market Report 2026: Capitalize On 11% CAGR As Cloud Migration Drives Revenue From $23B To $34.97B By 2030-Benchmark Dell, HPE, IBM, Sims And Iron Mountain To Secure Share Amid Tariff And Compliance Disruption


2026-09-28 05:31:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through asset remarketing, value recovery, lifecycle optimization, secure data destruction, certified recycling, reverse logistics and asset tracking

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "IT Asset Disposition Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IT asset disposition market is experiencing rapid expansion as organizations strengthen data security, modernize technology infrastructure, and adopt more sustainable asset lifecycle practices. The market is projected to grow from $20.65 billion in 2025 to $23 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. Historical growth has been supported by shorter enterprise IT refresh cycles, rising data center hardware deployments, stricter data security regulations, expanding corporate sustainability programs, and the increasing volume of retired IT equipment.

Looking ahead, the IT asset disposition market is forecast to reach $34.97 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 11%. Market growth is expected to be driven by cloud migration and associated hardware decommissioning, wider adoption of circular economy practices, increased demand for compliance-led data sanitization, and a stronger focus on IT asset lifecycle optimization. Organizations are also increasingly outsourcing IT asset disposition services to specialized providers capable of managing security, regulatory compliance, logistics, recycling, and value recovery.

Key IT asset disposition market trends include rising demand for secure data destruction, certified electronic waste recycling, IT asset remarketing, and advanced reverse logistics. Asset tracking and reporting tools are also becoming increasingly important as businesses seek greater visibility into retired equipment, chain-of-custody processes, environmental outcomes, and recovered asset value. These capabilities help enterprises reduce operational risk while supporting environmental, social, and governance objectives.

Growing adoption of cloud-based solutions is a major factor supporting IT asset disposition market growth. As businesses migrate workloads and data from on-premises infrastructure to public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, they must securely decommission servers, storage systems, networking equipment, and other legacy hardware. Cloud-enabled ITAD platforms can support centralized asset management, real-time tracking, coordinated decommissioning, compliance reporting, and verified data destruction.

In January 2025, UK-based IT services company AAG IT reported that approximately 63% of small and medium-sized business workloads and 62% of SMB data were expected to be hosted in public clouds by 2023. This compared with 57% of workloads and 56% of data in 2022. Continued migration toward cloud environments is expected to generate additional demand for secure, scalable, and traceable IT asset disposition services.

Strategic partnerships are shaping competition across the ITAD industry as service providers expand their geographic reach, technical expertise, and compliance capabilities. In October 2023, Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations partnered with TD Synnex to provide secure and sustainable IT asset disposal, data protection, and recycling services. The collaboration supports organizations managing end-of-life technology assets while addressing information security, environmental responsibility, and regulatory requirements. It also enables both businesses to broaden their service portfolios and pursue new market opportunities.

Merger and acquisition activity is also strengthening end-to-end IT asset lifecycle management capabilities. In January 2024, Iron Mountain Incorporated acquired Regency Technologies for $200 million. The transaction expanded Iron Mountain's asset-processing capacity and US logistics network while enhancing its ability to serve corporate, data center, and hyperscale customers. The acquisition also added Regency Technologies' IT asset disposition and electronics recycling expertise to Iron Mountain's broader information management and asset lifecycle services.

Demand spans computers, laptops, servers, mobile devices, storage equipment, peripherals, and data center hardware. Core ITAD services include secure data destruction and sanitization, remarketing and value recovery, recycling, equipment processing, logistics management, reverse logistics, on-site auditing, and digital client reporting. These services are used across banking and financial services, information technology and telecommunications, education, healthcare, aerospace and defense, government, manufacturing, and media and entertainment.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the IT asset disposition market in 2025. The regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:
1) By Service: De-Manufacturing And Recycling; Remarketing And Value Recovery; Data Destruction Or Data Sanitation; Logistics Management And Reverse Logistics; Other Services
2) By Asset Type: Computers Or Laptops; Servers; Mobile Devices; Storage Devices; Peripherals
3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises; Large Enterprises
4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI); IT And Telecom; Education; Healthcare; Aerospace And Defense; Public Sector And Government Offices; Manufacturing; Media And Entertainment; Other End Users
Subsegments:
1) By De-Manufacturing And Recycling: Component Recovery; Material Recycling; E-Waste Management
2) By Remarketing And Value Recovery: Resale Of Used Equipment; Auction Services; Refurbishment Services
3) By Data Destruction Or Data Sanitation: Physical Destruction; Data Wiping; Compliance And Certification Services
4) By Logistics Management And Reverse Logistics: Transportation And Handling; Inventory Management; Storage Solutions
5) By Other Services: Consultation Services; Asset Tracking And Reporting; Environmental Compliance Services
Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.
Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 250
Forecast Period 2026-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $23 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.97 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0%
Regions Covered Global


Companies Featured
The companies featured in this IT Asset Disposition market report include:

  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • Sims Limited
  • Iron Mountain Incorporated
  • Tes-Amm India Private Limited
  • Apto Solutions Inc.
  • LifeSpan International Inc.
  • Arrow Electronics Inc.
  • EOL IT Services LLC
  • Exit Technologies Inc.
  • GreenTek Teman Pvt Ltd
  • Maxicom Network Inc.
  • TBS Industries Inc.
  • CloudBlue Technologies Inc.
  • CompuCycle USA LLC
  • EPC Inc.
  • Electronic Recyclers International Inc.
  • Excess Logic LLC
  • Insight Enterprises Inc.
  • IT Liquidators LLC
  • IT Renew Inc.
  • ITAD Solutions LLC
  • Liquid Technology Inc.
  • NextUse LLC
  • PlanITROI Inc.
  • Procurri LLC
  • Redemtech Inc.
  • Stone Environmental Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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