Enterprise Quantum Computing Global Market Report 2026: Capitalize On 31.1% CAGR As Revenue Hits $18.54B By 2030-Benchmark IBM, Google, Microsoft, AWS And Ionq To Secure Cloud Quantum ROI Before Rivals Scale

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise quantum computing market is experiencing exponential growth as organizations invest in advanced computing capabilities for optimization, simulation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and product development. The market is projected to increase from $4.78 billion in 2025 to $6.28 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 31.3%.

Historical market growth has been supported by government-funded quantum research programs, rising demand for high-performance computing, the need to solve complex optimization challenges, advances in quantum hardware, and stronger collaboration between academic institutions and enterprises. These factors have helped move quantum computing beyond research environments and toward practical business applications.

The enterprise quantum computing market is forecast to reach $18.54 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 31.1% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by increased enterprise adoption of quantum cloud platforms, demand for advanced optimization tools, expanding quantum artificial intelligence research, investment by major technology firms, and the emergence of industry-specific quantum computing use cases.

Key enterprise quantum computing market trends include the growth of quantum-as-a-service models, hybrid classical-quantum computing, enterprise-focused quantum algorithm development, quantum simulation for optimization, and cloud-based access to quantum systems. These delivery models are helping organizations explore quantum capabilities while reducing the need to build and maintain specialized infrastructure.

Increasing cloud computing adoption is a major factor supporting market expansion. Cloud platforms provide enterprises with access to quantum computing resources, development tools, and experimental environments without requiring extensive on-premises hardware. Enterprise quantum computing can help organizations optimize investment strategies, strengthen encryption, accelerate product discovery, model complex systems, and improve operational decision-making.

Cloud adoption among small and medium-sized businesses also illustrates the broader shift toward remotely delivered computing services. In January 2025, UK-based IT services company AAG IT reported that an estimated 63% of SMB workloads and 62% of SMB data were expected to be hosted in public clouds by 2023. This compared with 57% of workloads and 56% of data in 2022. Continued migration to public cloud environments is creating a stronger foundation for scalable enterprise quantum computing services.

Technology providers are responding by developing enterprise-ready quantum computing platforms that improve accessibility and support integration with existing IT environments. In November 2023, UK-based quantum computing company Oxford Quantum Circuits introduced OQC Toshiko, an enterprise-ready quantum platform designed to deliver high-performance quantum capabilities for business applications.

OQC Toshiko combines advanced quantum processors with an accessible interface for developing and deploying quantum algorithms. The platform is intended to help organizations address complex challenges in sectors such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, and logistics. Its support for hybrid quantum-classical computing also enables enterprises to connect quantum resources with established technology infrastructure and workflows.

Strategic acquisitions are further shaping the competitive landscape. In September 2025, US-based trapped-ion quantum computing developer IonQ acquired Oxford Ionics for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is expected to accelerate the development of next-generation, high-accuracy quantum systems while expanding IonQ's presence across the UK, Europe, Asia, and other international markets. It also establishes a UK hub designed to support deeper collaboration with academic institutions, research organizations, and public-sector entities.

North America was the largest enterprise quantum computing market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the US, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise; Cloud

3) By Technology: Quantum Annealing; Superconducting; Trapped Ion; Quantum Dot; Other Technologies

4) By Application: Machine Learning/Deep Learning/AI; Optimization; Simulation And Data Modelling; Cyber Security; Other Applications

5) By Industry Vertical: Healthcare And Life sciences; IT And Telecom; Manufacturing; BFSI; Energy And Utilities; Aerospace And Defense; Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Quantum Processors; Quantum Chips; Quantum Sensors; Quantum Communication Devices; Cryogenic Systems

2) By Software: Quantum Programming Languages; Quantum Development Kits; Quantum Algorithms And Libraries; Quantum Simulation Software; Quantum Security Software

3) By Services: Consulting Services; Integration Services; Support And Maintenance Services; Training And Education Services; Cloud-based Quantum Computing Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

