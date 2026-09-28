Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Report 2026: Capitalize On The $82.86 Billion Market By 2030 As Dell, Nutanix, HPE, Cisco And Stormagic Disrupt Hybrid Cloud And Edge Infrastructure

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hyper-converged infrastructure market is experiencing exponential growth as enterprises modernize data centers, expand cloud deployments and seek more efficient ways to manage increasingly complex IT environments. The market is projected to grow from $22.3 billion in 2025 to $29.04 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by data center consolidation initiatives, widespread adoption of virtualization platforms, rising demand for scalable storage and the continued growth of enterprise IT workloads. The availability of integrated hardware systems has also enabled organizations to simplify infrastructure deployment while improving performance, scalability and resource utilization.

Looking ahead, the hyper-converged infrastructure market is forecast to reach $82.86 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 30% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by increasing adoption of edge and distributed IT environments, rising demand for hybrid HCI deployments, expansion of cloud-native workloads and growing investment in software-centric infrastructure. Organizations are also prioritizing operational efficiency as they work to reduce infrastructure complexity and support rapidly changing business requirements.

Key hyper-converged infrastructure market trends include the increasing adoption of software-defined infrastructure, greater demand for simplified data center management and wider use of HCI across remote and branch offices. Scalable storage solutions and cost-efficient IT operations are gaining importance as businesses seek flexible infrastructure capable of supporting private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud strategies.

Rising cloud computing adoption remains a major driver of HCI market growth. By integrating computing, storage, networking and virtualization capabilities within a unified platform, hyper-converged infrastructure helps organizations accelerate workload migration, improve resource allocation and streamline hybrid and multi-cloud management. HCI platforms also support the development of private cloud environments while enabling connectivity with public cloud services, giving enterprises greater flexibility in determining where applications and data should operate.

Technology innovation is strengthening competition across the hyper-converged infrastructure industry. Vendors are introducing advanced solutions designed to improve availability, lower software expenses and meet the requirements of edge environments and small and medium-sized businesses. In June 2024, StorMagic launched SvHCI, a hyper-converged infrastructure solution that combines a hypervisor, virtual networking and the company's SvSAN virtual storage technology. The platform is designed to simplify operations and provide high availability using two servers, with potential software cost reductions of up to 62% compared with selected VMware offerings.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the market. Broadcom's approximately $61 billion acquisition of VMware highlights the growing importance of cloud computing, virtualization and hyper-converged infrastructure within enterprise technology portfolios. The transaction supports Broadcom's strategy to help customers modernize private and hybrid cloud environments, with VMware Cloud Foundation serving as a central component of its infrastructure software approach.

North America was the largest region in the hyper-converged infrastructure market in 2025. Regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software

2) By Hypervisor: Kernel-Based Virtual Machines (KVM); Hyper-V

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application: Remote Office Or Branch Office; Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI); Data Center Consolidation; Backup Or Recovery Or Disaster Recovery; Virtualizing Critical Applications; Other Applications

5) By End User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI); IT And Telecom; Manufacturing; Government; Healthcare; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Servers; Storage Devices; Networking Equipment

2) By Software: Virtualization Software; Management Software; Data Protection And Backup Software

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

