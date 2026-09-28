Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Report 2026: Capitalize On The $24.14 Billion Revenue Surge To $50.03 Billion By 2030-Benchmark AWS, Microsoft, Vmware, Citrix And Nutanix To Capture Share In A 17.9% CAGR Market

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is experiencing rapid expansion as organizations prioritize secure remote access, centralized desktop management and scalable IT environments. The market is projected to grow from $21.83 billion in 2025 to $25.89 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the rising adoption of virtualization technologies, increasing demand for centralized IT control and the need to reduce hardware maintenance costs. Enterprise mobility initiatives and requirements for secure access to corporate applications have also strengthened demand for virtual desktop infrastructure solutions across industries.

The virtual desktop infrastructure market is forecast to reach $50.03 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the continued development of hybrid work environments, greater emphasis on data security, widespread adoption of cloud-based IT infrastructure and increased use of bring-your-own-device policies. Organizations are also seeking scalable desktop solutions that can adapt to changing workforce requirements without significantly increasing infrastructure complexity.

Key virtual desktop infrastructure market trends include the transition toward cloud-hosted virtual desktops, secure remote workforce enablement and centralized desktop administration. Scalable VDI deployment models and integration with identity and access management systems are becoming increasingly important as enterprises seek stronger security, simplified provisioning and improved operational efficiency.

The continued expansion of remote and hybrid work is a major factor supporting virtual desktop infrastructure market growth. VDI platforms allow employees to access centrally managed desktop environments and business applications from multiple locations while helping organizations maintain consistent security and governance controls. According to information published by Forbes Media LLC in June 2023, 12.7% of full-time employees were expected to work from home during 2023, while 28.2% were expected to follow a hybrid model. The same report projected that 32.6 million Americans would work remotely by 2025.

Technology providers are responding to this shift by introducing advanced virtual desktop solutions designed for shared-use environments, flexible capacity requirements and simplified administration. In June 2024, Amazon Web Services launched Amazon WorkSpaces Pools, a pooled-desktop capability within its WorkSpaces service. The offering is designed for environments such as training laboratories and contact centers and provides pay-as-you-go pricing, centralized management through a single console and scalable desktop capacity. These capabilities allow organizations to improve infrastructure utilization while supporting variable or temporary workforce requirements.

Strategic acquisitions are also influencing competition and technology development within the virtual desktop infrastructure industry. In November 2023, Broadcom completed its acquisition of VMware. The transaction brought VMware's cloud infrastructure, virtualization, networking, edge computing and security capabilities into Broadcom's infrastructure technology portfolio. The combination is expected to support continued investment in enterprise infrastructure software and virtualized application environments.

Virtual desktop infrastructure offerings include software solutions and associated implementation, maintenance, support, consulting, professional and managed services. Deployment models include cloud-based and on-premise environments, serving both large enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses. Major industry applications span IT and telecommunications, construction and manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, government and the public sector, retail and education.

North America was the largest region in the virtual desktop infrastructure market in 2025, while Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Offering: Solution; Service

2) By Deployment Model: Cloud; On-Premise

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Industrial Vertical: Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication; Construction And Manufacturing; Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare; Government And Public Sector; Retail; Education; Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Desktop Virtualization Solutions; Application Virtualization Solutions; Hybrid VDI Solutions; Cloud-Hosted VDI Solutions

2) By Service: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Managed Services; Technical Support Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

