Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Report 2026: Capitalize On The $24.14 Billion Revenue Surge To $50.03 Billion By 2030-Benchmark AWS, Microsoft, Vmware, Citrix And Nutanix To Capture Share In A 17.9% CAGR Market


2026-09-28 05:31:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with cloud-hosted, pooled VDI, pay-as-you-go pricing, centralized management, scalable deployment and optimized infrastructure to cut hardware and maintenance costs

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is experiencing rapid expansion as organizations prioritize secure remote access, centralized desktop management and scalable IT environments. The market is projected to grow from $21.83 billion in 2025 to $25.89 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the rising adoption of virtualization technologies, increasing demand for centralized IT control and the need to reduce hardware maintenance costs. Enterprise mobility initiatives and requirements for secure access to corporate applications have also strengthened demand for virtual desktop infrastructure solutions across industries.

The virtual desktop infrastructure market is forecast to reach $50.03 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the continued development of hybrid work environments, greater emphasis on data security, widespread adoption of cloud-based IT infrastructure and increased use of bring-your-own-device policies. Organizations are also seeking scalable desktop solutions that can adapt to changing workforce requirements without significantly increasing infrastructure complexity.

Key virtual desktop infrastructure market trends include the transition toward cloud-hosted virtual desktops, secure remote workforce enablement and centralized desktop administration. Scalable VDI deployment models and integration with identity and access management systems are becoming increasingly important as enterprises seek stronger security, simplified provisioning and improved operational efficiency.

The continued expansion of remote and hybrid work is a major factor supporting virtual desktop infrastructure market growth. VDI platforms allow employees to access centrally managed desktop environments and business applications from multiple locations while helping organizations maintain consistent security and governance controls. According to information published by Forbes Media LLC in June 2023, 12.7% of full-time employees were expected to work from home during 2023, while 28.2% were expected to follow a hybrid model. The same report projected that 32.6 million Americans would work remotely by 2025.

Technology providers are responding to this shift by introducing advanced virtual desktop solutions designed for shared-use environments, flexible capacity requirements and simplified administration. In June 2024, Amazon Web Services launched Amazon WorkSpaces Pools, a pooled-desktop capability within its WorkSpaces service. The offering is designed for environments such as training laboratories and contact centers and provides pay-as-you-go pricing, centralized management through a single console and scalable desktop capacity. These capabilities allow organizations to improve infrastructure utilization while supporting variable or temporary workforce requirements.

Strategic acquisitions are also influencing competition and technology development within the virtual desktop infrastructure industry. In November 2023, Broadcom completed its acquisition of VMware. The transaction brought VMware's cloud infrastructure, virtualization, networking, edge computing and security capabilities into Broadcom's infrastructure technology portfolio. The combination is expected to support continued investment in enterprise infrastructure software and virtualized application environments.

Virtual desktop infrastructure offerings include software solutions and associated implementation, maintenance, support, consulting, professional and managed services. Deployment models include cloud-based and on-premise environments, serving both large enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses. Major industry applications span IT and telecommunications, construction and manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, government and the public sector, retail and education.

North America was the largest region in the virtual desktop infrastructure market in 2025, while Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:
1) By Offering: Solution; Service
2) By Deployment Model: Cloud; On-Premise
3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
4) By Industrial Vertical: Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication; Construction And Manufacturing; Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare; Government And Public Sector; Retail; Education; Other Industry Verticals
Subsegments:
1) By Solution: Desktop Virtualization Solutions; Application Virtualization Solutions; Hybrid VDI Solutions; Cloud-Hosted VDI Solutions
2) By Service: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Managed Services; Technical Support Services
Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.
Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 250
Forecast Period 2026-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $25.89 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50.03 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.9%
Regions Covered Global


Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market report include:

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • VMware Inc.
  • Citrix Systems
  • NComputing
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Netapp Inc.
  • Dincloud Inc.
  • V2Cloud Solutions Inc.
  • Nutanix Inc.
  • Ericom Software Inc.
  • Ace cloud hosting
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Parallels Inc.
  • Intel Corporation
  • Dell Technologies
  • HP Inc.
  • Lenovo Group Limited
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Google LLC
  • HCL Technologies Limited
  • IGEL Technology GmbH
  • Liquidware Labs Inc.
  • Login VSI B.V.
  • NVIDIA Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN28092026004107003653ID1111725154



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search