Virtualization Security Market Report 2026: Capitalize On 21.3% CAGR As Revenue Hits $9.68B By 2030-Benchmark Vmware, Trend Micro, Palo Alto Networks, Crowdstrike And Sentinelone To Secure Cloud And Zero-Trust Advantage

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Virtualization Security Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global virtualization security market is experiencing exponential growth as organizations strengthen the protection of increasingly complex virtual, cloud, and hybrid environments. The market is projected to expand from $3.68 billion in 2025 to $4.47 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the widespread adoption of virtualization technologies, rising cybersecurity threats, increasingly complex IT environments, regulatory compliance requirements, and demand for centralized security management. As businesses migrate critical workloads to virtual infrastructure, security teams are prioritizing platforms that provide consistent visibility, policy enforcement, threat prevention, and access control across distributed environments.

The virtualization security market is forecast to maintain a CAGR of 21.3%, reaching $9.68 billion by 2030. Key growth drivers include the expansion of cloud and hybrid infrastructure, the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, adoption of zero-trust security models, demand for automated security solutions, and growth in managed security services.

Prominent virtualization security trends include the adoption of software-defined security, integration of protection across virtual environments, automated threat detection and response, identity and access management integration, and compliance-driven security frameworks. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as organizations seek scalable security architectures that can adapt to changing workloads and infrastructure requirements.

The escalating frequency of cyberattacks is a major factor accelerating virtualization security market growth. Organizations operating virtual environments face persistent risks from ransomware, malware, unauthorized access, lateral movement, and attacks targeting workloads or infrastructure management systems. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center, ransomware complaints increased from 2,385 in 2022 to 2,825 in 2023, an 18% rise. This increase highlights the need for advanced security controls capable of protecting virtual machines, applications, data, and connected infrastructure.

Market participants are investing in advanced virtualized protection and control technologies that improve system security, simplify network management, and enhance operational flexibility. These solutions allow organizations to centralize critical functionality, reduce network complexity, support preferred hardware environments, and scale deployments according to operational needs.

In January 2023, ABB launched the Smart Substation Control and Protection SSC600 SW, a virtualized solution designed to centralize protection and control functions while supporting flexible hardware choices. The solution supports Linux KVM and VMware Edge Compute Stack environments. ABB also introduced Feature Pack 4, adding an enhanced user interface, disturbance recording, fuse-failure supervision, and simulation support aligned with the IEC 61850 standard. These enhancements facilitate testing and management throughout the protection system lifecycle.

Strategic partnerships are also shaping the competitive landscape. In September 2025, France-based virtualization security provider Vates entered into an alliance with Eviden to advance sovereign virtualization and strengthen virtualization security across Europe. The partnership combines Vates' open-source virtualization platform expertise with Eviden's cybersecurity and digital infrastructure capabilities. The companies aim to provide a secure, sovereign, and high-performance virtualization stack for European organizations seeking greater control over critical technologies and data.

North America was the largest virtualization security market in 2025, supported by advanced digital infrastructure, substantial cybersecurity investment, and widespread cloud and virtualization adoption. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as businesses and public-sector organizations accelerate digital transformation. Regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Key countries include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Solution; Service

2) By Deployment Model: On-Premise; Cloud

3) By Organizational Size: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Industry: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI); Government And Defense; Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication; Healthcare And Life Sciences; Retail; Manufacturing; Education; Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Endpoint Security Solutions; Network Security Solutions; Data Security Solutions; Identity And Access Management (IAM) Solutions; Security Information And Event Management (SIEM) Solutions; Intrusion Detection And Prevention Systems (IDPS)

2) By Service: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Managed Security Services; Security Auditing And Compliance Services; Incident Response Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

