Computer Vision Global Market Report 2026: Secure Your Share Of A $37.1 Billion Market Growing 15.9% Annually By 2030-Benchmark Microsoft, Sony, Intel, Texas Instruments And Mediatek As AI, Edge Vision And Automation Disrupt Operations

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Computer Vision Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global computer vision market is experiencing rapid expansion, supported by advances in artificial intelligence, image sensors, industrial automation and robotics. The market is projected to grow from $17.75 billion in 2025 to $20.52 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. Historical growth has been driven by declining computing costs, wider adoption of automation technologies, early machine vision systems and increased deployment of industrial robots.

Continued investment in AI-based image recognition and real-time video analytics is expected to sustain strong computer vision market growth through the end of the decade. The market is forecast to reach $37.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.9%. Key growth drivers include improvements in deep learning models, the development of autonomous vehicles, the expansion of smart factories and rising demand for real-time operational insights. Edge computer vision, 3D vision systems and vision-guided automation are also expected to influence product development and enterprise adoption.

Retail digitalization is a significant factor supporting demand for computer vision technology. Retailers are investing in cashierless checkout, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, cloud computing, Internet of Things infrastructure and mobility solutions to improve efficiency and customer engagement. Computer vision systems support automated shelf monitoring, inventory optimization, product recognition and frictionless checkout experiences. These capabilities can help retailers reduce out-of-stock events, improve store operations and deliver more personalized services.

The expansion of e-commerce is reinforcing this trend by increasing demand for automated warehousing, visual product identification and streamlined fulfillment. In November 2023, the International Trade Administration reported that UK e-commerce revenue was projected to grow at an average annual rate of 12.6% through 2025, reaching approximately $285.6 billion. Growth across digital commerce channels is creating additional opportunities for computer vision applications throughout retail stores, warehouses and logistics networks.

Technology providers are increasingly concentrating on real-time visual intelligence platforms that improve automation, decision-making and operational visibility. In May 2025, Amniscient Inc. launched AmniSphere, a computer vision AI platform designed to help businesses create and deploy custom computer vision models within days. The platform offers real-time operational monitoring, reported accuracy of 99.9% and a low-code interface that enables users without advanced data science expertise to develop and launch models. Such platforms are broadening access to computer vision while helping organizations improve production efficiency and operational performance.

Strategic acquisitions are also strengthening computer vision capabilities in defense, surveillance and autonomous systems. In March 2025, SightLine Applications LLC acquired Athena AI for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to combine Athena AI's AI-enabled vision, geospatial analysis and neural network-based decision-support capabilities with SightLine's edge video processing platform. The acquisition is expected to enhance solutions for military, uncrewed and autonomous applications across the United States and Australia.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the computer vision market in 2025, while North America is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Smart Camera-Based Computer Vision Systems; PC-Based Computer Vision Systems

2) By Component: Hardware; Software

3) By Offering: Deep Learning; Traditional Computer Vision

4) By Application: Quality Assurance And Inspection; Positioning And Guidance; Measurement; Identification; Predictive Maintenance; 3D Visualization And Interactive 3D Modelling

5) By End-User Industry: Life Science; Manufacturing; Defense And Security; Automotive; Other End User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Smart Camera-Based Computer Vision Systems: Embedded Smart Cameras; Industrial Smart Cameras; IoT-Enabled Smart Cameras

2) By PC-Based Computer Vision Systems: Software-Based Solutions; Hardware-Accelerated Systems; Custom PC Configurations For Vision Processing

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

