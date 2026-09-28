Oman Data Center Market - Investment Analysis And Growth Opportunities 2026-2031 9.34% CAGR Drives Market To $492 Million As Colocation, AI, And Solar Infrastructure Expand

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oman Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Oman Data Center Market was valued at USD 288 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 492 Million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 9.34%. Market growth is supported by rising demand for colocation services, international investment, digital infrastructure development, increased interconnection capacity, and the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.

Oman Data Center Market - Key Highlights



Oman has approximately 11 operational colocation data centers, with most facilities developed according to Tier III standards.

Data center construction costs average $8-$9 million per MW, exceeding costs in several other small markets. Costs are expected to rise YoY because of inflation, higher interest rates, government policies, and other development pressures.

International partnerships are strengthening Oman's digital infrastructure and attracting foreign investment. In November 2024, Equinix and Omantel launched the Salalah SN1 carrier-neutral data center. The project represents Oman's second carrier-neutral facility and expands the country's global interconnection capabilities.

Local data center operators are adopting captive solar solutions to reduce carbon intensity and manage long-term energy expenses. Oman Data Park has initiated a phased on-site solar project with an initial capacity of 1.4 MW to power its facilities and reduce reliance on grid-based conventional energy. Oman's data center pipeline includes three identified upcoming facilities across the market, complementing the 11 existing facilities covered by the research.

Oman Data Center Investment and Capacity Analysis

The research provides Oman data center market sizing by investment, facility area, power capacity, and colocation revenue. It evaluates investments by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators while tracking data center area in square feet and power capacity in MW across seven locations.

The report compares existing and upcoming data center area and IT load capacity in Muscat and other cities. It also analyzes the Oman colocation market, including revenue forecasts for 2022-2031, retail and wholesale colocation revenue, retail colocation pricing, and Add-ons.

Investment analysis covers IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, and general construction services. The study also examines industry trends, growth opportunities, market restraints, demand and supply conditions, and the competitive landscape.

Oman Data Center Vendor Landscape

Established colocation investors operating in Oman include Cloud Acropolis, DATAMOUNT, Equinix, Oman Data Park, and Ooredoo Oman. Gulf Data Hub is a significant new entrant planning to add approximately 32 MW of power capacity through two data centers, each designed to contribute 16 MW. The facilities remain in the announced/planned stage, with development expected to begin within 1 to 2 years, subject to market demand.

Market Segmentation



IT Infrastructure: Servers, storage systems, and network infrastructure.

Electrical Infrastructure: UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgears, PDUs, and other electrical infrastructure.

Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling systems, rack cabinets, and other mechanical infrastructure.

Cooling Systems: CRAC & CRAH units, chiller units, cooling towers, condensers & dry coolers, and other cooling units.

General Construction: Core & Shell development, installation & commissioning services, engineering & building design, fire detection & suppression systems, physical security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM). Tier Standard: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV.

Companies Profiled in the Oman Data Center Market



IT Infrastructure Providers: Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp, NVIDIA, and Oracle.

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: AECOM, DC Pro Engineering, Direct Services LLC, Hill International, and Turner & Townsend.

Support Infrastructure Providers: ABB, Airedale, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, and Vertiv.

Data Center Investors: Cloud Acropolis, DATAMOUNT, Equinix, Oman Data Park, and Ooredoo Oman. New Entrant: Gulf Data Hub.

Reasons to Buy the Research



Access market size and forecasts by investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.

Assess investment activity among colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Review 11 existing facilities and three upcoming facilities across seven locations.

Compare existing and upcoming data center area and IT load capacity.

Evaluate Oman colocation revenue, retail and wholesale demand, pricing, and Add-ons through 2031.

Analyze investment across IT, power, cooling, and general construction services.

Identify growth trends, opportunities, restraints, and competitive developments. Review business operations and product offerings from leading infrastructure providers, contractors, support vendors, investors, and new entrants.

Key Questions Answered

Key Attributes

