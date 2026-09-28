Oman Data Center Market - Investment Analysis And Growth Opportunities 2026-2031 9.34% CAGR Drives Market To $492 Million As Colocation, AI, And Solar Infrastructure Expand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Foreign partnerships and captive solar are strengthening Oman's Tier III data centers, boosting global connectivity while reducing carbon intensity and long-term energy costs
Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oman Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Oman Data Center Market was valued at USD 288 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 492 Million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 9.34%. Market growth is supported by rising demand for colocation services, international investment, digital infrastructure development, increased interconnection capacity, and the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.
Oman Data Center Market - Key Highlights
Oman has approximately 11 operational colocation data centers, with most facilities developed according to Tier III standards. Data center construction costs average $8-$9 million per MW, exceeding costs in several other small markets. Costs are expected to rise YoY because of inflation, higher interest rates, government policies, and other development pressures. International partnerships are strengthening Oman's digital infrastructure and attracting foreign investment. In November 2024, Equinix and Omantel launched the Salalah SN1 carrier-neutral data center. The project represents Oman's second carrier-neutral facility and expands the country's global interconnection capabilities. Local data center operators are adopting captive solar solutions to reduce carbon intensity and manage long-term energy expenses. Oman Data Park has initiated a phased on-site solar project with an initial capacity of 1.4 MW to power its facilities and reduce reliance on grid-based conventional energy. Oman's data center pipeline includes three identified upcoming facilities across the market, complementing the 11 existing facilities covered by the research.
Oman Data Center Investment and Capacity Analysis
The research provides Oman data center market sizing by investment, facility area, power capacity, and colocation revenue. It evaluates investments by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators while tracking data center area in square feet and power capacity in MW across seven locations.
The report compares existing and upcoming data center area and IT load capacity in Muscat and other cities. It also analyzes the Oman colocation market, including revenue forecasts for 2022-2031, retail and wholesale colocation revenue, retail colocation pricing, and Add-ons.
Investment analysis covers IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, and general construction services. The study also examines industry trends, growth opportunities, market restraints, demand and supply conditions, and the competitive landscape.
Oman Data Center Vendor Landscape
Established colocation investors operating in Oman include Cloud Acropolis, DATAMOUNT, Equinix, Oman Data Park, and Ooredoo Oman. Gulf Data Hub is a significant new entrant planning to add approximately 32 MW of power capacity through two data centers, each designed to contribute 16 MW. The facilities remain in the announced/planned stage, with development expected to begin within 1 to 2 years, subject to market demand.
Market Segmentation
IT Infrastructure: Servers, storage systems, and network infrastructure. Electrical Infrastructure: UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgears, PDUs, and other electrical infrastructure. Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling systems, rack cabinets, and other mechanical infrastructure. Cooling Systems: CRAC & CRAH units, chiller units, cooling towers, condensers & dry coolers, and other cooling units. General Construction: Core & Shell development, installation & commissioning services, engineering & building design, fire detection & suppression systems, physical security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM). Tier Standard: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV.
Companies Profiled in the Oman Data Center Market
IT Infrastructure Providers: Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp, NVIDIA, and Oracle. Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: AECOM, DC Pro Engineering, Direct Services LLC, Hill International, and Turner & Townsend. Support Infrastructure Providers: ABB, Airedale, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, and Vertiv. Data Center Investors: Cloud Acropolis, DATAMOUNT, Equinix, Oman Data Park, and Ooredoo Oman. New Entrant: Gulf Data Hub.
Reasons to Buy the Research
Access market size and forecasts by investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue. Assess investment activity among colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Review 11 existing facilities and three upcoming facilities across seven locations. Compare existing and upcoming data center area and IT load capacity. Evaluate Oman colocation revenue, retail and wholesale demand, pricing, and Add-ons through 2031. Analyze investment across IT, power, cooling, and general construction services. Identify growth trends, opportunities, restraints, and competitive developments. Review business operations and product offerings from leading infrastructure providers, contractors, support vendors, investors, and new entrants.
Key Questions Answered How big is the Oman data center market? What factors are driving the Oman data center market? How much MW of power capacity will be added across Oman during 2026-2031?
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 93
| Forecast Period
| 2025-2031
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
| $288 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
| $492 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 9.3%
| Regions Covered
| Oman
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Oman
Data Center Snapshot Data Center Snapshot by Cities Existing & Upcoming Data Center Supply List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Oman
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Oman
Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Oman Market Impact of AI in Data Center Industry in Oman Investment Opportunities in Oman Digital Data in Oman Government Rules & Regulations for Data Center Market Investment by Area Market Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Oman
Colocation Services Market in Oman Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation Demand Across Several Industries in Oman Industry Demand Share Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack & Full Rack) & Add-Ons
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
Market Enablers Market Trends Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast General Construction: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standards Investment
Tier I & II Tier III Tier IV
Chapter 7: Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors Support Infrastructure Providers Data Center Investors New Entrants
Chapter 8: Appendix
Market Derivation Site Selection Criteria Quantitative Summary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Broadcom Cisco Dell Technologies Fujitsu Hewlett Packard Enterprise Huawei Technologies IBM Lenovo NetApp NVIDIA Oracle AECOM DC Pro Engineering Direct Services LLC Hill International Turner & Townsend ABB Airedale Alfa Laval Caterpillar Cummins Eaton Johnson Controls Legrand Schneider Electric Siemens STULZ Vertiv Cloud Acropolis DATAMOUNT Equinix Oman Data Park Ooredoo Oman Gulf Data Hub
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