EBC Live Trader Cup Indonesia Kicks Off Amid NFP And FOMC Season

The live account trading competition runs from 28 September to 31 October 2026 and is open to beginner and experienced traders alike, with a minimum starting equity of USD 100.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBC Financial Group (EBC) announces the launch of the EBC Live Trader Cup Indonesia, a live account trading competition taking place from 28 September to 31 October 2026. Under the theme "Buktikan Skill Tradingmu, Rebut Gelar Juara!", this event empowers Indonesian traders to demonstrate and refine their trading expertise in authentic market conditions. Traders can trade both forex and local favourites such as gold (XAUUSD) and compete for a chance to be among the Top 10 participants, winning from a total prize pool of up to IDR 40 million.

The competition period coincides with a series of US economic releases that often move global markets, especially the gold price. The September Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is scheduled for 2 October, followed by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data on 14 October. The highlight is the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on 27 to 28 October, with the interest rate decision announced in the early hours of 29 October, Western Indonesian Time (WIB).

For gold traders, these market-moving events present an exceptional opportunity to test their skills and strategies. Navigating the volatility brought on by NFP and FOMC releases requires careful preparation, a deep understanding of economic data and its implications, and a disciplined approach to risk management.

An Arena to Test Gold Trading Strategies

Participants are free to apply their own approach. Options range from XAUUSD scalping strategies on lower timeframes and XAUUSD SMC (Smart Money Concepts) strategies, now popular in trading communities, to classic XAUUSD support and resistance analysis. No single XAUUSD timeframe works for everyone; what matters is how consistently traders execute their own plans.

The timing is important as well. Many traders prefer trading gold during the London session, which opens at around 14:00 WIB, or the New York session in the WIB evening, when volume and volatility typically rise. The overlap between the two sessions is often the busiest window for XAUUSD traders in Indonesia.

The competition also addresses a common question among aspiring traders: what is the minimum capital required to start trading gold? Participants can join with a starting capital of USD100. Ranking is based on percentage returns, not total profit. This allows traders with smaller accounts to compete on a level playing field.

The competition also answers a question beginners often ask: what is the minimum capital for gold trading? Participants need only USD 100 in equity to join. Because rankings are based on percentage return rather than nominal profit, small accounts start on equal footing with large ones.

For those just learning how to trade gold, understanding contract size is an important first step. One lot of XAUUSD is generally equivalent to 100 troy ounces of gold, so lot sizing and knowing how to calculate XAUUSD pips largely determine the risk on each position.

Fair for Every Account Size

Rankings are determined by return rate: trading results relative to equity at registration plus deposits made during the competition. Additional deposits mid-competition increase the denominator, so they do not automatically boost a ranking. Withdrawals, on the other hand, do not affect the calculation. All winners must finish with a positive final return.

Every participant will share their trading signals within the EBC copy trading community. This transparent approach enables beginners to observe and learn directly from more experienced traders, especially during pivotal moments such as the NFP and FOMC releases.

"October will be packed with catalysts for the gold market, and that is exactly when a trader's skill shows. Through the Live Trader Cup, we want to provide a fair arena where discipline and strategy matter more than account size," said Fikri Fairuz, Marketing Manager at EBC Financial Group Indonesia.

"We encourage participants to view this competition as a valuable opportunity for growth, skill enhancement, and professional development. In our experience, the most successful traders are defined not by the risks they take, but by their ability to achieve consistent, sustainable growth," he added.

How to Join

Register through the EBC User Portal by clicking "Register Now" on the campaign page. Use a new or existing PRO or STD live account with at least USD 100 in equity, no open positions, and no active copy trades. Each participant may register up to 10 accounts but is eligible for only one prize.

Prizes are USD 1,000 (1st place), USD 500 (2nd), USD 300 (3rd), USD 100 (4th–5th) and USD 50 (6th–10th). They are credited within 30 business days after the competition ends.

Full details at

Disclaimer: This material is for information only and does not constitute a recommendation or advice from EBC Financial Group and all its entities ("EBC"). Trading Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Before trading, you should carefully consider your trading objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite, and consult an independent financial advisor if necessary. Statistics or past investment performance are not a guarantee of future performance. EBC is not liable for any damages arising from reliance on this information.

About EBC Financial Group



EBC Financial Group, headquartered in London, UK, is a comprehensive financial services group licensed and operating in multiple key jurisdictions worldwide. The group offers over 200 Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including foreign exchange, precious metals, energy, stock indices, US stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. With branches in major global financial centres such as Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, and Hong Kong, its service network covers over 100 countries and regions.

Regulation is the cornerstone of trust in the financial industry. EBC 's various operating entities hold financial regulatory licenses issued by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), and South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), strictly adhering to local regulatory rules in their operations.

Leveraging its FCA-regulated liquidity access, EBC has established long-term and stable partnerships with over 50 leading banks and non-bank liquidity providers globally. By integrating clearing-grade liquidity quotes, EBC provides clients with direct access to the primary liquidity market, delivering highly competitive institutional-grade liquidity depth and bank-level spreads, allowing clients to easily enjoy extremely low transaction costs. All clients within the group can enjoy top-tier liquidity access through its FCA license; even for offshore accounts, quotes and orders are ultimately processed by a UK company. Combining big data and AI algorithms to optimize order matching mechanisms, EBC achieves over 87.6% of its orders executed at more favourable prices. For high-frequency and high-volume traders, EBC offers the customized EBC Private Room, a dedicated segregated trading channel that conceals trading orders and avoids market order manipulation. EBC is also one of the few licensed brokers in the industry capable of providing qualified professional investors with FCA liquidity clearing accounts with leverage up to 100x.

The Group's core management team has over 30 years of experience working in large global financial institutions, having gone through multiple complete financial cycles. They have held core management positions in institutions regulated by the FCA, SEC, and CFTC, and their expertise covers key areas such as brokerage business, operations management, compliance and governance, and corporate risk management.

EBC has been named World Finance's "Best Broker in the World" for four consecutive years, earning the trust of over 5 million registered users worldwide. Upholding a long-term perspective, the Group actively fulfils its social responsibilities: as an official partner of FC Barcelona, it collaborates with the University of Oxford's Department of Economics to promote financial education, supports the UN Foundation's "United to Beat Malaria" project, and partners with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) to advance women's empowerment and social equity.

EBC firmly believes that everyone who trades seriously deserves to be treated seriously.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at