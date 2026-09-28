Kingsmith Walkingpad's Foldable Fitness Innovations Receive An Enthusiastic Response At IFA 2026

Strong visitor engagement at IFA 2026 highlighted growing interest in the G5i, active working and space-saving fitness solutions for modern homes.

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KingSmith WalkingPad concluded a successful showcase at IFA 2026, where its latest foldable fitness innovations attracted strong interest from visitors seeking practical ways to stay active at home.Visitors of different ages, including families and home fitness enthusiasts, took the opportunity to experience the products first-hand. The G5i Foldable Incline Treadmill took centre stage, while the height-adjustable desk and walking pad combination, WalkingCase, G2 Plus, multifunctional bench and rowing machine also drew considerable attention.“The enthusiastic response at IFA 2026 reflects growing demand for fitness equipment that fits naturally into modern homes and everyday routines,” said Alber Jing, CEO of KingSmith.“Seeing visitors of different ages actively experience our products reinforces our commitment to making home exercise more accessible, flexible and space-efficient.”The G5i Foldable Incline Treadmill Takes Centre StageAs the centrepiece of the KingSmith WalkingPad stand, the G5i Foldable Incline Treadmill attracted visitors looking for more varied home workouts without permanently giving up valuable floor space. Honoured with a CSS Award for innovative product design, it is the first treadmill to combine a foldable deck with a motorised incline of up to 18%, allowing users to move between walking, running and climbing workouts on one machine.The G5i reaches a maximum speed of 16 km/h and provides a spacious 1,300 × 500 mm exercise area for a more comfortable stride. SpeedDialTM puts speed and incline adjustments within easy reach, while the foldable deck allows the treadmill to be stored either vertically or flat after a workout. Requiring no assembly, it is ready to use straight out of the box.WalkingCase Walking Pad Brings a New Approach to Portable FitnessThe WalkingCase walking pad also stood out as one of the most distinctive products at the KingSmith WalkingPad stand. Honoured with a CSS Award for innovative product design, it weighs 20 kg and folds into a compact, suitcase-shaped form. A telescopic handle and integrated wheels allow it to be rolled like a suitcase, making it easier to move between rooms, store at home or place in a car boot for transport.This combination of everyday walking, compact storage and enhanced portability makes WalkingCase particularly suitable for people living in smaller homes, those who use multifunctional rooms and anyone who wants the flexibility to exercise in different locations without relying on permanently installed fitness equipment.Active Working Draws Visitor AttentionThe combination of a height-adjustable desk and walking pad proved particularly popular, encouraging many visitors to experience active working first-hand. By making gentle walking possible during suitable work tasks, a compact walking pad can help reduce long periods of uninterrupted sitting and bring more movement into the working day. The walking pad's foldable design also allows it to fit into a home office without permanently occupying the space, helping the same room continue to serve both working and everyday living needs.More Home Fitness Innovations Attract InterestThe G2 Plus treadmill, multifunctional bench and rowing machine also attracted interest, giving visitors an opportunity to explore a wider variety of home exercise options.G2 Plus TreadmillThe G2 Plus treadmill attracted attention with its ability to support everything from walking while working to running at speeds of up to 14 km/h. Its folding desktop keeps a phone or tablet at eye level, making it easier to watch content or follow workouts while moving. SpeedDialTM control and three charging options add further convenience. After a workout, the treadmill folds into a compact form and can be moved using its built-in transport wheels, making it a versatile choice for multifunctional home spaces.Multifunctional BenchThe award-winning multifunctional bench attracted visitors looking to add more variety to strength training at home. By supporting multiple exercises in one compact unit, it can help users train different muscle groups, move more easily between exercises and make better use of limited workout space without relying on several separate pieces of equipment.Rowing MachineThe TRIFOLDTM rowing machine attracted visitors looking for an efficient full-body workout at home. Each rowing stroke engages the legs, core, back and arms while combining cardiovascular exercise with muscular endurance training. This makes it a practical option for users who want to work multiple muscle groups within a single, coordinated movement.Continuing the Momentum After IFA 2026Following the enthusiastic response at IFA 2026, KingSmith WalkingPad will continue developing foldable, space-conscious fitness solutions that respond to the needs of modern homes. The brand remains focused on combining capable performance with compact storage and intuitive features, creating more flexible ways for people of different ages and lifestyles to incorporate regular movement and exercise into everyday life.About KingSmithKingSmith is the creator of WalkingPad and a leader in compact fitness technology. With a focus on intelligent engineering, minimalist design and space-saving innovation, KingSmith develops fitness solutions that integrate naturally into modern homes and everyday routines. By introducing the world's first walking pad, KingSmith turned WalkingPad from a brand name into a fitness category recognised worldwide.For more information, visit .

Tina Chen

KingSmith Technology Corporation

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KingSmith WalkingPad's Foldable Fitness Innovations Receive an Enthusiastic Response at IFA 2026 News Provided By KingSmith Technology Corporation September 28, 2026, 09:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology...



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