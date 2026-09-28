Conseleo Appoints Two Senior Board Figures As Advisors Ahead Of November Launch

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Regulatory authority meets trading-floor accountability: Julia Hillman and Steve Murphy join as Conseleo prepares to launch its BoardTech platform

HUELVA, ANDALUCIA, SPAIN, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Conseleo, the board intelligence platform built for NEDs, Chairs, and executive directors, today announced the appointment of Julia Hillman and Steve Murphy as board advisors.

Julia Hillman - Regulatory Expert, Director, Second Mile Consulting Limited

Julia Hillman spent over 17 years as a Senior Leader at the Bank of England, the PRA, and the FCA, ending her tenure as Head of Authorisation. She now leads a portfolio career that includes NED roles at Global Pension Corporation, an advisory board position at Bevan Money (applicant bank), and her own regulatory consulting practice, Second Mile Consulting Limited.

She has sat in the room where regulation is written. She has sat around the board table ensuring it is adopted. That combination - regulatory authority and direct board experience - is what Conseleo is built to serve.

"I have known Julia for several years. I approached Julia because we need a genuine regulatory expert to ensure we uphold the highest governance standards for our customers. What I didn't expect was how quickly and passionately Julia would become one of our most energetic voices. She challenges us. She pushes us. And she makes sure our decision making not only makes us better, but ensures we do so with our customers front and centre."

- Andy Wright, Co-founder & CEO, Conseleo

"Supporting something that can genuinely make a difference to non-executive directors, improve governance and oversight and drive board effectiveness ticks so many boxes for me. I'm delighted to be joining Conseleo in an advisory capacity and support the team as it builds a much needed BoardTech product for directors."

- Julia Hillman, Director, Second Mile Consulting Limited

Steve Murphy - Group CEO, One Call Group of Companies

Steve Murphy has spent his career at the heart of the UK insurance industry. As Director of Trading at the Atlanta Group, one of the UK's largest personal lines brokers, he was responsible for commercial lines, bike, and niche portfolios. He subsequently joined the One Call Group of Companies as Group CEO, one of the UK's largest insurance intermediaries.

He has been accountable to boards as a trading director and accountable through them as a group CEO. He has seen, at scale, what happens when management information is untimely, incomplete, or framed to reassure rather than inform. That is precisely the problem Conseleo exists to fix.

"I have known Steve for over 15 years. He has been on both sides of the board table, and he isn't afraid to tell us when we're wrong. At this stage of building, this matters more than anything else. We're solving the pain point that directors like Steve face at every board meeting."

- Andy Wright, Co-founder & CEO, Conseleo

"The insurance industry has needed board intelligence software for a long time. Boards that are better informed can hold the executive to account - and that ultimately means better outcomes for the customer. What struck me about Conseleo early on is that the team talk about the customer constantly. Not the feature. Not the technology. The customer, and how the feature and the technology solve pain points for the customer. That is the difference between a product that looks good on paper and one that actually gets used and adds value. I am genuinely excited to be part of building it."

- Steve Murphy, Group CEO, One Call Group of Companies

Conseleo, the first BoardTech, launches in November 2026. The platform gives board members a single, secure intelligence layer - cited answers drawn from their own board materials, with zero-access architecture that keeps documents out of third-party hands. It runs on private European cloud infrastructure. Early access is open at conseleo.

Andrew Wright

Leonardo Esuri SL

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Conseleo Appoints Two Senior Board Figures as Advisors Ahead of November Launch News Provided By Leonardo Esuri SL September 28, 2026, 09:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



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