Cityscape Qatar Opens Doors To Investment As Real Estate Transactions Top QAR 10 Billion

DOHA, QATAR, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / ---QAR 10.69 billion in first-half transactions and increased leasing activity set the scene for Qatar's real estate investment outlook-More than 400 live projects and the 4th Qatar Real Estate Forum, powered by Cityscape, bring opportunities and market insight together from 27–29 October.From a growing rental market to new ways of investing in property, Cityscape Qatar 2026 will give buyers and investors a first-hand view of where the country's real estate market is heading. Taking place from 27–29 October at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC), the event will pair more than 400 live projects with insight into the trends shaping the market's long-term value.The exhibition comes against a backdrop of growth across Qatar's residential and commercial rental markets. According to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), the number of lease contracts increased by 30.6 per cent year-on-year in 2025, while their total value rose by 27.8 per cent. Property sales have also remained active, with transactions reaching QAR 10.69 billion in the first half of 2026, according to the Ministry of Justice.Alexander Heuff, Group Director, Cityscape, said:“Qatar's real estate market will be shaped not just by new developments, but also by new ways for investors to finance and own property. The opportunity for developers is to demonstrate how their projects respond to demand and deliver value once occupied. Cityscape Qatar brings that discussion directly to the projects on display, giving investors the chance to examine rental demand, financing and long-term potential with the people behind them.”Under the theme 'Where Vision Meets Investment', visitors will be able to compare developments from Qatar and international markets, with practical guidance, relevant project recommendations and direct meetings shaped around their interests. The 2026 edition is supported by Headline Sponsors Qatari Diar, Qetaifan Projects and Barwa, alongside Platinum Sponsor Ariane.Commenting on Qatar's investment outlook, Wouter Molman, Chief Commercial Officer, Informa Tharawat, said:“Economic stability, advanced infrastructure and an evolving regulatory framework all matter to the investors making long-term decisions. We see this strength as supporting Qatar's growing appeal as a safe haven for investment.“Through the wider Cityscape investor network across the GCC, supported by Informa's global footprint, we will connect Qatar's developers with potential investment far beyond their existing networks. The objective is not simply to attract attention; it is to put credible opportunities in front of investors, enable informed discussions, and help establish the relationships that can lead to foreign direct investment.”The 4th Qatar Real Estate Forum, powered by Cityscape, will give visitors a wider view of these investment possibilities through discussions on financing, returns and portfolio diversification. Its programme will also examine real estate tokenisation - the use of digital tokens to represent rights in property - and the impact of technology and sustainability on the sector. Together, Cityscape Qatar and Qatar Real Estate Forum will connect developments on the show floor with the discussions shaping how real estate contributes to investment and economic diversification.Visitor passes are free for all three days, with registration now open here.ENDSAbout Cityscape QatarCityscape Qatar is the country's leading real estate exhibition, connecting global visionaries, investors, and developers to explore the next era of property development. Discover groundbreaking projects, meet key players, and unlock new investment opportunities.About Informa TharawatInforma Tharawat builds platforms that enable industries and specialist markets to grow, connect, and innovate. Through live events, digital services, and data-driven insights, Informa Tharawat powers progress across the region's most dynamic sectors.

Anushka Paul

Four Agency Worldwide

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Cityscape Qatar opens doors to investment as real estate transactions top QAR 10 billion News Provided By Four Agency Worldwide September 28, 2026, 09:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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