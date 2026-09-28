Have Taken System Into Their Hands, Not Scared Of Voters: Oppn On Delhi Dy CM's Slapping Video

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) In the aftermath of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma allegedly slapping a local youth during the inspection of an under-construction road in Delhi, the Opposition leaders said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have taken the system into their own hands and are not scared of voters anymore.

Reportedly, an alleged viral video shows Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Parvesh Verma, slapping a young man during a road inspection in the Tilak Nagar Assembly constituency.

Congress General Secretary and MP, Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Respected friends, BJP leaders applaud or wear it as a badge of honour every day when insulting people. What could be a greater misfortune than when power ceases to be a tool for service and instead becomes a cycle of arrogance and oppression? When that happens, the time comes to change such a power."

Previously, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had posted about Parvesh Verma's alleged slapping incident and wrote,“This is the face of a leadership that is not scared of the voters anymore.”

Reacting to LoP Gandhi's post on the Parvesh Verma 'Slapgate' controversy, Congress leader Udit Raj said,“This is absolutely true. When votes are deleted through SIR, EVMs are misused, and the Election Commission changes Form 6, and 38 lakh voters in Bengal alone are removed and deprived of voting, then what is there to fear?

"Whether they commit corruption or resort to violence, they can do whatever they want because they are not being elected through the power of the public's vote. It is the power of the system. They have taken the system into their own hands."

RJD leader Alok Mehta said, "This shows what the character of the Bharatiya Janata Party is. And how much sensitivity they have towards the public and towards their problems. That person was making a video of the broken roads.”

He said,“Does everyone who shows a mirror of your shortcomings become your enemy? What kind of democracy is this? You want to cut down the very fibre of democracy. Will everything run one-way? Will only what you do happen? If the ability to listen to the feedback the public is giving, to listen to criticism, and if the atmosphere of discourse comes to an end, then democracy will also come to an end.”

“In that direction, these governments-in Delhi and from the Centre to Bihar-these governments are running like this," Mehta said.

CPI(M) Secretariat member Ch Babu Rao said,“Delhi State Minister Parvesh Verma slapped a youth in public. It reflects the arrogance of BJP-elected representatives. It was exposed in Delhi, but this is not an isolated incident. The BJP ministers, the BJP government and their arrogance - they feel that they are kings, and they violate all the rules and regulations. They treat the public as slaves.”

He added,“The minister (Verma) should be removed from the ministry. He has no moral right to continue as a Deputy Chief Minister. This is not a single incident; there have been many such incidents in the country on many occasions. But the BJP will safeguard its elected representatives and ministers."

Reacting to the controversy, BJP MLA Ram Kadam claimed,“The Aam Aadmi Party, which could not carry out road construction work in Delhi for 15 years, is now seeing road construction work being undertaken by the BJP government. After 15 years, roads are being constructed."

“The minister himself went there along with administrative officials to inspect how the construction work was progressing. In such a situation, can deliberately using abusive words against the minister's mother, sister, wife, and entire family, as well as against officials, and provoking them be supported?” Kadam alleged.

“You can raise questions and give feedback, but commenting and using wrong language about his family is not acceptable. One cannot take the law into their own hands; we have never supported it, nor will we now, but one cannot support deliberate provocation either," Kadam claimed.

BJP National Spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan said, "This video has now come out publicly, and we are confident that those involved in it will provide clarification. The Bharatiya Janata Party has always opposed any kind of violence, whether physical or mental.”

He claimed,“The Aam Aadmi Party should not speak about the incident. Under the AAP, a Dalit man, Gulzar Singh, in Punjab had to commit suicide when he came back after meeting your minister. Rahul Gandhi and AAP have no moral ground to speak on the situation.”

–IANS

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