Majithia Alleges AAP Used LPU Students As 'Pawns For Revenge', Seeks Central Probe

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal General Secretary, Bikram Singh Majithia, has alleged that students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) were used as "pawns for revenge" amid the recent agitation at the university, and has called for a central probe into the incident.

In a post on X, Majithia targeted Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, alleging that the political leadership was involved in using students in the controversy.

“Guru Dokhi @BhagwantMann, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia allegedly used LPU students as pawns for revenge!” Majithia claimed in the post.

Majithia linked his allegations to the political developments surrounding LPU Chancellor and Rajya Sabha MP, Ashok Mittal, alleging that after Mittal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, people from outside Punjab were brought in from Delhi to provoke the agitation.

“After Ashok Mittal joined the BJP, outsiders were brought from Delhi to provoke the agitation,” he alleged.

The SAD leader also raised questions over the presence and activities of certain individuals during the protest. Referring to what he described as video evidence, Majithia claimed that people at the site could be seen carrying walkie-talkies, bats and weapons, while questioning the conduct of the police.

“Video evidence shows people carrying walkie-talkies, bats and weapons, while the police remained mute spectators!” he said.

Majithia further questioned the detention and subsequent release of people whom he described as outside YouTubers and“provocative elements”. He sought to know who had ordered their release and questioned the policing arrangements during the episode.

“Police detained YouTubers and provocative elements overnight, but who ordered their release? What kind of policing is this?” Majithia asked.

The SAD leader said the issue had wider implications for students, employees and Punjab's investment climate. He argued that the livelihood of thousands of people and the education of a large number of students could be affected by the developments.

“The livelihood of thousands and education of lakhs of students is at stake. Will this attract investment to Punjab?” Majithia wrote.

Majithia also questioned whether the developments were linked to what he described as a personal political dispute. He alleged that the agitation could have been aimed at diverting attention from controversies involving a government bungalow and Gayatri Bishnoi.

“Was this done merely to settle a personal score?” he asked, adding,“Was this a conspiracy to divert attention from the government bungalow and Gayatri Bishnoi controversies?”

The SAD leader ended his post by demanding a central investigation into the matter.

“A central probe is needed,” Majithia said.