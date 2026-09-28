Hikma Signs Exclusive Licensing And Distribution Agreement With Dr. Reddy's Laboratories For Nicotinell Across MENA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hikma Pharmaceuticals International Limited, acting through its Swiss branch office, an indirect subsidiary of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC and part of the multinational pharmaceutical group, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA, a subsidiary of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., have entered into a multi-year, exclusive licensing and distribution agreement for Nicotinell across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Through this strategic partnership, Hikma has the right to register, market and distribute Nicotinell across the MENA region. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Nicotinell is a leading global nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) brand and forms part of the consumer healthcare portfolio acquired by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA in 2024 (ex-US). It is used globally to support smoking cessation by helping manage nicotine withdrawal symptoms. The portfolio includes patches, gums, lozenges, and oral spray formulations, providing a range of options to meet individual consumer preferences[1].

Smoking remains one of the most significant public health challenges across the MENA region. Adult smoking prevalence varies considerably between countries, ranging from approximately 15% to over 53%, with smoking rates significantly higher among men than women across the region.[2]

According to the World Health Organization Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (WHO EMRO), smoking-attributable diseases were responsible for an estimated 465,000 deaths across MENA countries in 2015, representing approximately 22% of total deaths from major diseases.[3] Smoking continues to be a leading contributor to lung cancer, cardiovascular disease, and chronic respiratory conditions, underscoring the importance of effective smoking cessation support.

Despite the significant health burden associated with tobacco use, awareness of evidence-based cessation methods and access to proven treatment options remain limited in many markets across the region. Expanding access to clinically supported smoking cessation solutions has the potential to improve health outcomes and support regional public health priorities.

This addition enhances Hikma's Consumer Health portfolio and supports the company's commitment to improving access to high-quality, trusted healthcare solutions, while addressing important health needs across the region.

Mazen Darwazeh, Hikma's Executive Vice Chairman and Deputy CEO, MENA, said,“Smoking-related diseases continue to have a significant impact on individuals, families and healthcare systems across our region. Through this agreement, we are expanding access to a trusted smoking cessation brand that has helped millions of people worldwide take an important step toward quitting smoking. Nicotinell complements our growing Consumer Health portfolio and reinforces our commitment to addressing important public health challenges through greater accessibility to high-quality healthcare solutions.”

Patrick Aghanian, Head – Consumer Health Organisation at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, commented,“Nicotinell is a well-established global nicotine replacement therapy brand and an important part of our consumer healthcare portfolio. Through this partnership, we are bringing together Dr. Reddy's portfolio and consumer healthcare expertise with Hikma's strong commercial presence across MENA to expand access to proven smoking cessation solutions for consumers across the region in taking meaningful steps towards a smoke-free life.”

Nicotinell will be introduced across MENA markets in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and market access timelines.