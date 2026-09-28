Did Ajay Devgn Yell At Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra? Actor Says 'Move Aside' While Posing For Paps Video

A video, widely identified as Instagram content and circulated extensively on Instagram, involving prominent actor Ajay Devgn and co-stars Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra has become a focal point of online discussion. The brief clip, which captured a moment where Devgn reportedly told Kishan and Mishra to "move aside" while posing for paparazzi, quickly garnered significant attention.

This interaction swiftly prompted a wave of online scrutiny, with many social media users deeming Devgn's alleged comments and demeanor as abrupt and unhappy. The incident has triggered a broader conversation regarding celebrity behavior in public settings and the intense scrutiny public figures face when such unscripted moments go viral across digital platforms.

The Instagram Moment: "Move Aside" Sparks Debate

This particular clip, widely distributed as Instagram content, showed Ajay Devgn, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra in a public appearance. The core of the criticism centered on the moment Devgn reportedly directed Kishan and Mishra to "move aside" while navigating a crowd of photographers. Eyewitness accounts and the video itself suggested Devgn delivered the instruction in a manner that many perceived as dismissive, immediately sparking discussions about his professional decorum and interaction with his peers.

Take a look at the video!

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How Netizen's Reacted!

Seems like this video is from the promotions of Son of Sardaar 2. Some came to Devgn's rescue, while others felt that it was allegedly rude of Ajay to be disrespectful toward two such respected senior actors. One user wrote,“Are yrr wo sirf side hone ke liye bol rha hai bss.” Another wrote,“He said it in a friendly way.” Another user wrote,“Vry bad behaviour hv respect fr age.” Another comment read,“Ajay devgan is an arrogant idiot.”