Premane Oorilo Release: Movie Set To Hit Theatres On October 2, Gandhi Jayanti Special

Next week is going to be a festival for small budget films. Big star movies are missing from the lineup, so several small films are clashing at the box office. They are all ready for a tough fight. Premane Oorilo is one major release in this crowd. The director has packed this movie with strong love and family emotions, all set against a beautiful village backdrop.

Meet the Premane Oorilo movie team

Chandu Srinivas, Suresh Kondeti, and Mamata Devendra M have jointly produced this film. They bankrolled the project under Maharatna Productions, SK Pictures, and Vanilla Entertainments banners. Manoj Kumar handled the story, screenplay, and direction. Shri Ram, Ramika Shivu, Thapaswini Poonacha, and Rangayana Raghu played the main roles. Hanuman Chowdary wrote the dialogues for this film. He previously worked on blockbusters like KGF and Kantara. Famous lyricist Rambabu Gosala penned the songs. Sunad Gautam composed the music, while Rajkanth SK took charge of cinematography. Harshit Prabhu handled the editing work.

Premane Oorilo hits screens on October 2

The movie released in Kannada on September 25 and received a massive response. Now, the team is ready for the Telugu release on October 2, right on Gandhi Jayanti. The film is running with housefull boards in Karnataka. The makers strongly believe that Telugu audiences will also show the same love for this romantic drama. The songs, teaser, and trailer have already received a great response. The movie team is highly confident about scoring a big hit here as well.