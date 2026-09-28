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Rapido Launches Ownly in Hyderabad, Celebrates the City’s Captains with a Biryani Party
(MENAFN- Lakshmishree) : Known for its biryani houses, Irani cafés and late-night kitchens, Hyderabad is one of India’s most food-loving cities. Mobility platform Rapido today announced the launch of Ownly, its standalone food delivery app, in Hyderabad, the brand’s second city after Bengaluru, where it first launched earlier this year. With Ownly now live across the city, Hyderabad becomes the newest home for the platform’s zero-commission, price-honest approach to food delivery.
As Ownly begins its journey in Hyderabad, the brand is placing its Captain community in the front. Captains have always been central to Rapido’s journey since its inception, powering millions of everyday rides and forming the backbone of the platform’s presence across cities. With Ownly, they will also play an important role in taking the food delivery experience to consumers across Hyderabad.
To celebrate the Captain community and mark Ownly’s arrival in the city, Ownly hosted a special biryani party for Rapido Captains in Hyderabad. The celebration brought together Captains from across the city over one of Hyderabad’s most loved foods, recognising the people who make Rapido’s and Ownly’s services possible every day. As part of the launch, Telugu Superstar Nani joined the event and spent time interacting with the Captains from across Hyderabad.
At the heart of Ownly’s proposition is its zero-commission model, under which restaurants pay no fees and customers are charged only an honest delivery fee that reflects the actual cost of getting food to their door.
Speaking at the launch, Aravind Sanka, Co - Founder, Rapido and Ownly said: “Hyderabad is one of the most passionate food cities in the country, especially when it comes to biryani; and that makes it a natural next home for Ownly. Our model is simple: restaurants keep what they earn, customers pay only for their food and delivery, and nobody pays for anything in between. Bengaluru showed us that people respond to honesty in pricing, and we expect Hyderabad to hold us to it just as closely. It felt right to begin here with our captains, because they are the ones who carry this promise to every doorstep in the city.”
The launch of Ownly is set to create additional earning opportunities for Rapido Captains in Hyderabad, allowing them to participate in food delivery demand alongside Rapido’s growing mobility ecosystem. As Ownly scales across the city, the Captain network will remain an integral part of delivering a reliable and accessible experience for consumers.
With its Hyderabad launch, Ownly aims to bring healthier competition to the city's food delivery market, one that benefits both consumers and restaurants. As a new venture under the Rapido umbrella, Ownly builds on its parent company's focus on affordability, convenience and transparency in solving large-scale, everyday problems.
About Ownly
Ownly is a standalone food delivery platform, built by Rapido, on a mission to make food delivery affordable for the next 100 million Indians, and fundamentally fairer for the restaurants who make it possible. Ownly operates on a restaurant-first, zero-commission model: partner restaurants keep the full value of every order, freeing them to invest in quality and offer everyday low prices rather than discount-led deals. For consumers, Ownly brings discovery, ordering and delivery together in one simple, price-honest experience - no inflated menus, no hidden costs. Every delivery is powered by Rapido's trusted network of Captains, who earn on each order and bring proven scale and reliability. Ownly is available as a standalone app on iOS and Android, and through the Rapido app.
About Rapido
Rapido is India’s largest and most affordable one-stop mobility platform, redefining first- and last-mile connectivity with a focus on safety, affordability, and reliability. Over the years, it has emerged as the Wheels of Bharat, reshaping Indians’ daily mobility habits and making seamless travel an essential part of everyday life.
Founded in 2015, Rapido has become embedded in the country’s social fabric, transforming commuting across 400+ cities, with deep reach into tier 2 and tier 3 markets. Through its unified, technology-enabled ecosystem spanning bike taxis, auto rickshaws, cabs, parcel deliveries, flight bookings, and food delivery, Rapido now facilitates over 5 million rides per day.
Rapido’s SaaS-driven platform enables flexible and sustainable earning opportunities for captains across cabs and auto-rickshaws. Supporting over 9 million livelihoods in India, Rapido is driven by a mission to make travel seamless, inclusive, and sustainable, while helping shape the future of India’s mobility ecosystem.
As Ownly begins its journey in Hyderabad, the brand is placing its Captain community in the front. Captains have always been central to Rapido’s journey since its inception, powering millions of everyday rides and forming the backbone of the platform’s presence across cities. With Ownly, they will also play an important role in taking the food delivery experience to consumers across Hyderabad.
To celebrate the Captain community and mark Ownly’s arrival in the city, Ownly hosted a special biryani party for Rapido Captains in Hyderabad. The celebration brought together Captains from across the city over one of Hyderabad’s most loved foods, recognising the people who make Rapido’s and Ownly’s services possible every day. As part of the launch, Telugu Superstar Nani joined the event and spent time interacting with the Captains from across Hyderabad.
At the heart of Ownly’s proposition is its zero-commission model, under which restaurants pay no fees and customers are charged only an honest delivery fee that reflects the actual cost of getting food to their door.
Speaking at the launch, Aravind Sanka, Co - Founder, Rapido and Ownly said: “Hyderabad is one of the most passionate food cities in the country, especially when it comes to biryani; and that makes it a natural next home for Ownly. Our model is simple: restaurants keep what they earn, customers pay only for their food and delivery, and nobody pays for anything in between. Bengaluru showed us that people respond to honesty in pricing, and we expect Hyderabad to hold us to it just as closely. It felt right to begin here with our captains, because they are the ones who carry this promise to every doorstep in the city.”
The launch of Ownly is set to create additional earning opportunities for Rapido Captains in Hyderabad, allowing them to participate in food delivery demand alongside Rapido’s growing mobility ecosystem. As Ownly scales across the city, the Captain network will remain an integral part of delivering a reliable and accessible experience for consumers.
With its Hyderabad launch, Ownly aims to bring healthier competition to the city's food delivery market, one that benefits both consumers and restaurants. As a new venture under the Rapido umbrella, Ownly builds on its parent company's focus on affordability, convenience and transparency in solving large-scale, everyday problems.
About Ownly
Ownly is a standalone food delivery platform, built by Rapido, on a mission to make food delivery affordable for the next 100 million Indians, and fundamentally fairer for the restaurants who make it possible. Ownly operates on a restaurant-first, zero-commission model: partner restaurants keep the full value of every order, freeing them to invest in quality and offer everyday low prices rather than discount-led deals. For consumers, Ownly brings discovery, ordering and delivery together in one simple, price-honest experience - no inflated menus, no hidden costs. Every delivery is powered by Rapido's trusted network of Captains, who earn on each order and bring proven scale and reliability. Ownly is available as a standalone app on iOS and Android, and through the Rapido app.
About Rapido
Rapido is India’s largest and most affordable one-stop mobility platform, redefining first- and last-mile connectivity with a focus on safety, affordability, and reliability. Over the years, it has emerged as the Wheels of Bharat, reshaping Indians’ daily mobility habits and making seamless travel an essential part of everyday life.
Founded in 2015, Rapido has become embedded in the country’s social fabric, transforming commuting across 400+ cities, with deep reach into tier 2 and tier 3 markets. Through its unified, technology-enabled ecosystem spanning bike taxis, auto rickshaws, cabs, parcel deliveries, flight bookings, and food delivery, Rapido now facilitates over 5 million rides per day.
Rapido’s SaaS-driven platform enables flexible and sustainable earning opportunities for captains across cabs and auto-rickshaws. Supporting over 9 million livelihoods in India, Rapido is driven by a mission to make travel seamless, inclusive, and sustainable, while helping shape the future of India’s mobility ecosystem.
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