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Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honoured By Brahma Kumaris At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 2026: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation (WPDRF), was honoured by Revered Shri Dr. B. K. Mruthyunjaya, Additional Secretary General, Brahma Kumaris, Mount Abu, in recognition of his outstanding contribution towards promoting“Love, Peace, and Unity through Art and Culture” across the world.
The distinguished ceremony was held at Marwah Studios in the esteemed presence of BK Shivika Sister, BK Murugan Bhai, BK Suresh Bhai, and BK Dinesh Bhai, who joined in acknowledging the vision and global initiatives of Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this recognition from the Brahma Kumaris. This honour is not for an individual but is a tribute to the collective efforts of everyone associated with our mission of spreading Love, Peace, and Unity through Art and Culture. Art, media, education and culture have the power to connect hearts, build bridges between nations and create a more peaceful world.”
Later, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented the Life Membership of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation (WPDRF) to Revered Shri Dr. B. K. Mruthyunjaya, Additional Secretary General, Brahma Kumaris, as a mark of respect and to strengthen the shared commitment towards peace, harmony, spirituality and human values.
Dr. B.K. Mruthyunjaya blessed Dr Sandeep Marwah for his continued dedication to spiritual awakening, peace, compassion and universal brotherhood. He emphasized that the association between WPDRF and the Brahma Kumaris can further inspire meaningful initiatives promoting peace, unity, cultural understanding and positive social transformation.
The occasion concluded with a renewed commitment to work together for a world founded on Love, Peace, Unity, Spirituality and Human Values, using the power of art and culture as instruments of global harmony.
The distinguished ceremony was held at Marwah Studios in the esteemed presence of BK Shivika Sister, BK Murugan Bhai, BK Suresh Bhai, and BK Dinesh Bhai, who joined in acknowledging the vision and global initiatives of Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this recognition from the Brahma Kumaris. This honour is not for an individual but is a tribute to the collective efforts of everyone associated with our mission of spreading Love, Peace, and Unity through Art and Culture. Art, media, education and culture have the power to connect hearts, build bridges between nations and create a more peaceful world.”
Later, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented the Life Membership of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation (WPDRF) to Revered Shri Dr. B. K. Mruthyunjaya, Additional Secretary General, Brahma Kumaris, as a mark of respect and to strengthen the shared commitment towards peace, harmony, spirituality and human values.
Dr. B.K. Mruthyunjaya blessed Dr Sandeep Marwah for his continued dedication to spiritual awakening, peace, compassion and universal brotherhood. He emphasized that the association between WPDRF and the Brahma Kumaris can further inspire meaningful initiatives promoting peace, unity, cultural understanding and positive social transformation.
The occasion concluded with a renewed commitment to work together for a world founded on Love, Peace, Unity, Spirituality and Human Values, using the power of art and culture as instruments of global harmony.
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