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Inorbit Mall Visakhapatnam Turns The Mall Into A Running Track With The Great Mall Run
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Visakhapatnam, 28 September 2026: Sunday mornings are usually associated with city roads and running tracks. At Inorbit Mall Visakhapatnam, however, the route moved indoors as the mall hosted The Great Mall Run on September 20, in partnership with Soulmates Run Club.
The fitness-led experience brought together 120 participants, primarily comprising participants such as Gen Z and Gen Alpha, for an early-morning run through the corridors of the mall. Designed to make fitness more social and experiential, The Great Mall Run brought together running, community and entertainment within the mall environment.
Following the run, participants were invited to a complementary arcade experience at Timezone, extending the morning from fitness into gaming and recreation.
The event also featured a series of fitness challenges, with winners being awarded hampers from Technosports. Participants received vouchers from a range of participating brands, including Third Wave Coffee, Araku Valley Coffee, Forever New, Timezone and other partners, adding a nuanced element to the overall experience.
With a mix of fitness, entertainment and brand experiences, The Great Mall Run reflects the growing role of malls as spaces that bring communities together beyond conventional shopping. The participation of younger audiences also highlighted the appeal of creating experiences that combine movement, social interaction and entertainment in one setting.
The fitness-led experience brought together 120 participants, primarily comprising participants such as Gen Z and Gen Alpha, for an early-morning run through the corridors of the mall. Designed to make fitness more social and experiential, The Great Mall Run brought together running, community and entertainment within the mall environment.
Following the run, participants were invited to a complementary arcade experience at Timezone, extending the morning from fitness into gaming and recreation.
The event also featured a series of fitness challenges, with winners being awarded hampers from Technosports. Participants received vouchers from a range of participating brands, including Third Wave Coffee, Araku Valley Coffee, Forever New, Timezone and other partners, adding a nuanced element to the overall experience.
With a mix of fitness, entertainment and brand experiences, The Great Mall Run reflects the growing role of malls as spaces that bring communities together beyond conventional shopping. The participation of younger audiences also highlighted the appeal of creating experiences that combine movement, social interaction and entertainment in one setting.
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